Kenneth Branagh sat with Bill Maher on Real Time to talk about Belfast, which Maher calls one of his favorite films of the year. Branagh told us in Telluride that so much of what was happening in 2020 brought back memories of his own childhood in Ireland. Tribalism has afflicted America to a much larger degree now, thanks to social media and extreme polarization all the way around. There is a wonderful moment in Belfast, among many, when Buddy’s father tells him that it doesn’t matter whether someone is Catholic or anything else. What matters is that they’re kind. Indeed, there can be no better message for 2022 than that.

It is perhaps a tough sell to people consumed by hatred but tough sells are often the most valuable.