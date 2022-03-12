Best Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Indie Feature

Flee, Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant

Best Special Production

Namoo, Baobab Studios

Best Short Subject

Bestia, Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Best Sponsored

A Future Begins, Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ada Twist, Scientist, Episode: Twelve Angry Birds, Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix

Best TV/Media

Maya and the Three, Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Arcane, Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Student Film

Night of the Living Dread, Student director: Ida Melum; Student producer: Danielle Goff; School: National Film and Television School, U.K.

Best FX – TV/Media

Arcane; FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré; Episode: Oil and Water; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best FX – Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man–Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Arcane; Animator: Léa Chervet; Episode: The Monster You Created; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Character Animation – Feature

Encanto; Animator: Dave Hardin; Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault; Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team; Insomniac Games

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Arcane; Designer: Evan Monteiro; Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Character Design – Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Designer: Lindsey Olivares; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Direction – TV/Media

Arcane; Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury; Episode: The Monster You Created; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Direction – Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Music – TV/Media

Maya and the Three; Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla; Episode: The Sun and the Moon; A Netflix Series

Best Music – Feature

Encanto; Score: Germaine Franco, Lin–Manuel Miranda; Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Arcane; Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry; Episode: Happy Progress Day!; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Production Design – Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; DesignTeam: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Arcane; Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau; Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Encanto; Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand; Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Arcane; Ella Purnell as Jinx; Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Voice Acting – Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Writing – TV/Media

Arcane; Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee; Episode: The Monster You Created; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Writing – Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Editorial – TV/Media

What If…?; Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann; Episode: What If…Ultron Won?; Marvel Studios

Best Editorial – Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix