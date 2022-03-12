Best Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Indie Feature
Flee, Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant
Best Special Production
Namoo, Baobab Studios
Best Short Subject
Bestia, Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio
Best Sponsored
A Future Begins, Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ada Twist, Scientist, Episode: Twelve Angry Birds, Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix
Best TV/Media
Maya and the Three, Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Arcane, Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Student Film
Night of the Living Dread, Student director: Ida Melum; Student producer: Danielle Goff; School: National Film and Television School, U.K.
Best FX – TV/Media
Arcane; FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré; Episode: Oil and Water; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best FX – Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man–Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Arcane; Animator: Léa Chervet; Episode: The Monster You Created; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Character Animation – Feature
Encanto; Animator: Dave Hardin; Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault; Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team; Insomniac Games
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Arcane; Designer: Evan Monteiro; Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Character Design – Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Designer: Lindsey Olivares; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Direction – TV/Media
Arcane; Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury; Episode: The Monster You Created; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Direction – Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Music – TV/Media
Maya and the Three; Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla; Episode: The Sun and the Moon; A Netflix Series
Best Music – Feature
Encanto; Score: Germaine Franco, Lin–Manuel Miranda; Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Arcane; Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry; Episode: Happy Progress Day!; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Production Design – Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; DesignTeam: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Arcane; Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau; Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Storyboarding – Feature
Encanto; Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand; Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Arcane; Ella Purnell as Jinx; Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Voice Acting – Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Writing – TV/Media
Arcane; Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee; Episode: The Monster You Created; A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Best Writing – Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Editorial – TV/Media
What If…?; Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann; Episode: What If…Ultron Won?; Marvel Studios
Best Editorial – Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen; Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix