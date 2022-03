BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith – King Richard

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur – CODA

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

BEST COMEDY

Licorice Pizza BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Mitchells vs the Machines BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

The Eyes of Tammy Faye BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune BEST SONG

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

TELEVISION:

BEST DRAMA SERIES Succession (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Oslo (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES What If…? (Disney+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST TALK SHOW Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)