I’ll watch just about anything about Andy Warhol. I’m all in on The Factory days, his groundbreaking artistic vision, the cult of personality and all the mystery behind it—hell, I’ll even watch stuff that isn’t even all that good.

I’m pleased to say that The Andy Warhol Diaries docuseries (produced under Ryan Murphy’s banner for Netflix and directed by Andrew Rossi) is, overall, quite good and most definitely worth seeing, even for the most informed Warhol fans.

Before moving on to praise, there are a few caveats to this docuseries worth mentioning:

Both Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground are seen momentarily in clips but are bizarrely never mentioned in the series, not even in passing. [Thankfully, Todd Haynes’ brilliant documentary The Velvet Underground (2021) exists to fill in the blanks.] Other significant characters from the early years (Edie Sedgwick, Candy Darling, and Joe Dallesandro, to name just three) are also barely seen or referenced.

To be fair, the diaries that Warhol penned with his transcriptionist (and later editor) Pat Hackett largely started after the early Factory years, but, as a person who has read the diaries myself, these names are featured in the diaries (not always in a complimentary fashion). The series’ first episode does a lot of pre-diaries stage setting, which would have been a perfect time to work those foundational figures in.

Finally, to my mind the series devotes perhaps a disproportionate amount of time to Andy’s semi-secret relationship with Jon Gould, a young executive at Paramount Pictures, whose early courtship with Andy isn’t presented in that interesting a fashion (this does not include the lovely inclusion of some poetic letters Gould wrote to Andy, read by Andy’s twin brother, toward the end of the series). Certainly, considering the number of references made to Gould in the diaries (Andy often referred to him in code as “Paramount”) made his inclusion essential, but his portion of the story likely would have been more compelling if it had been compressed.

Now, on to the great stuff:

Warhol’s connection to Jean-Michel Basquiat gets a lot of run here, and all of it is wonderful. In turns sweet and heartbreaking, this production offers more insight into their relationship than anything I’ve ever seen. All on its own, this coverage makes this docuseries worth viewing.

The docuseries is a visual feast: frame after frame of extraordinary art and the different incarnations of it: drawing, painting, photography, iconography, film, television, print, and more. It’s as if Warhol wanted to do everything, and it turns out that not only could he do everything, he also somehow found the time to do it.

Before this documentary, I knew very little of Andy’s relationship with interior designer Jed Johnson, and what’s shown here is revelatory. Andy had what might have been the sweetest and most handsome, talented boy one could imagine and somehow pushed him away. After his relationship with Jed, Andy rather quickly turned to Gould to replace him. Seeing Andy’s emotional unavailability through the context of his relationship with Jed was a unique perspective treated here with great poignance and sensitivity.

While the show does go to great pains to present a more personal portrait of the artist, the docuseries doesn’t shy away from Warhol’s business side (Warhol’s diaries were originally conceived as a log of business notes and expenses). He may have been one of the first people to truly become a brand. The lyric by Jay-Z comes to mind: “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.”

Andy Warhol was a business, man.

As deep as the series goes in effort to help the viewer understand one of the most mercurial figures of the 20th century, it’s remarkable how slippery Warhol remains. Try as it might, The Andy Warhol Diaries—for all its presentation of fresh details (ingeniously narrated by a synthesized version of Andy’s voice) cannot resolve the enigma that is Warhol.

Was he kind? Yes. Was he cruel? Yes. Was he loyal? Yes. Was he dismissive? Yes. Did he make great art? Yes. Did he make trash? Yes. Was he avant-garde? Yes. Was he mainstream? Yes. Was he attracted to fame? Yes. Did he also make friends with those on the fringes of society? Yes. Was he a progressive gay icon? Yes. Could he have done more when the AIDS crisis enveloped his community? Yes.

The conclusion I came to watching The Andy Warhol Diaries is the answer to every question one might have about Andy Warhol is the same one:

Yes.

There are many interviews with friends of Andy, Warhol scholars, co-workers, and people with some very unique insights into Warhol, Basquiat, and other contemporary artists. Even so, throughout the series’ near six-hour running time, it only becomes more obvious that any effort to grasp the “true” Andy Warhol is like trying to collect mercury with a pair of tweezers.

No matter the width and breadth of the investigation, the mystery remains. The insolvency of that mystery may keep The Andy Warhol Diaries from being a definitive statement on his life and work, but it is also what will keep historians, art critics, and the public coming back for more. The layers are simply endless.

The Andy Warhol Diaries is now streaming on Netflix.