The Sarasota Film Festival (SFF) announced today the full slate of programming for the 24th edition of the festival, which will take place virtually and in-person April 1 through April 10, 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome our film-loving community back to the Sarasota Film Festival to enjoy this year’s robust selection of narrative and documentary titles together in the theater,” said Mark Famiglio, SFF Chairman and President. “After two years of limited in-person engagements, we are honored to host a number of distinguished guests and filmmakers on the beautiful Florida Gulf Coast for a 10-day event, complete with a variety of engaging Q&As, conversations, and panels featuring diverse voices from across the industry.

The festival is set to open on April 1, 2022 with a screening of M. Cahill’s PORCUPINE, a narrative feature based on the true story of an adult woman who puts herself up for adoption and forms a bond with the misanthropic patriarch of her adoptive family. The film stars Jena Malone (INTO THE WILD, THE HUNGER GAMES series), who will be honored in-person with the Sarasota Film Festival Excellence in Acting Award. Malone will participate in an “In Conversation” discussion as part of the festival’s program, and Joe Wright’s 2005 film PRIDE & PREJUDICE, which also starred Malone, will play the festival as a free, outdoor community screening in Malone’s honor.

HBO’s LISTENING TO KENNY G, which is directed by Penny Lane and examines the life and career of jazz legend Kenny G, will screen as the festival’s Documentary Centerpiece film on Thursday, April 7. Lane and Kenny G will attend the festival, the latter of whom will receive the Sarasota Maestro Award. Both Lane and Kenny G will also participate in an “In Conversation” discussion following the screening, moderated by Rolling Stone’s Tatiana Siegel. The film will serve as the Centerpiece film for this year’s Music Sidebar program as well.

Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s neo-Western drama MONTANA STORY, starring Owen Teague and Haley Lu Richardson and distributed by Bleecker Street, will screen as the festival’s Narrative Centerpiece film. The film tells the story of two estranged siblings who must confront a deep and bitter family legacy upon their return home to the sprawling Montana ranch that they once knew and loved.

The festival is set to close with a screening of Russell Brown’s LOREN & ROSE, whose three-act story follows the indelible bond between a promising filmmaker and a storied actress looking to reinvigorate her career. Star Jacqueline Bisset will also be in attendance to receive the Sarasota Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award and participate in an “In Conversation” discussion preceding the screening.

SFF will also include Spotlight screenings of Kogonada’s AFTER YANG, which follows a father’s journey of self-discover as he searches for a way to repair his daughter’s Android, and stars Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith; Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen’s CALENDAR GIRLS, a coming-of-golden-age documentary film about a group of senior volunteer dancers in Southwest Florida; Catherine Corsini’s THE DIVIDE, which tells the story of a couple on the verge of breaking up who find themselves in an Emergency Department on the evening of a major ‘yellow vests’ protest in Paris, and stars Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Marina Foïs; Ron Howard’s documentary WE FEED PEOPLE, which spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and the incredible mission of his nonprofit World Central Kitchen; Rosa Ruth Boesten’s MASTER OF LIGHT, which follows the story of classical painter George Anthony Morton who spent ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs; and Nadia Tass’ OLEG, chronicling the life of Oleg Vidov, one of the most famous Soviet film stars, and narrated by Brian Cox. Costa Ronin (THE AMERICANS, HOMELAND), who voices Oleg Vidov, will also be in attendance at the festival.

The Narrative Feature Competition will showcase DRINKWATER, directed by Stephen Campanelli; FIREBIRD, directed by Peeter Rebane; LISTEN, directed by Omri Bezalel; and OUT OF BREATH, directed by Christian Carroll.

The Documentary Feature Competition will include A TREE OF LIFE, directed by Trish Adlesic; FROM EARTH TO SKY, directed by Ron Chapman; THE FIRST STEP, directed by Brandon Kramer; and THE SMELL OF MONEY, directed by Shawn Bannon.

The festival will also screen DAWN, HER DAD, AND THE TRACTOR, directed by Shelley Thompson; LONG ISLAND GUS, directed by Calogero Carucci; STRAIGHTEN UP AND FLY RIGHT, directed by Kristin Abate and Steve Tananebaun; and TOPOLOGY OF SIRENS, directed by Jonathan Davies as part of the Independent Visions Feature Competition.

Narrative films in the 2022 slate also include: Diego Ongaro’s DOWN WITH THE KING, Thyrone Tommy’s LEARN TO SWIM, Will Mauricette’s MONOPOLY MONEY THE MOVIE, Brett A. Schwartz’s RAISED UP WEST SIDE, Balbinka Koreniowska’s PLAYING THROUGH, Iman Zawahry’s AMERICANISH, Jordan Tetewsky and Joshua Pikovsky’s HANNAH HA HA, Emma Benestan’s HARD SHELL, SOFT SHELL, Stefan Ruzowitzky’s HINTERLAND, Sébastien Pilote’s MARIA CHAPDELAINE, William J. Stribling’s THE MIRROR GAME, Eugen Jebeleanu’s POPPY FIELD, Necip Çağhan Özdemir’s PURE WHITE, Renuka Jeyapalan’s STAY THE NIGHT, Laura Lehmus’s SWEET DISASTER, Shawkat Amin Korki’s THE EXAM, and Seanne Winslow and Adam Sjoberg’s THE FALCONER.

Documentary films in the 2022 slate also include: John Alexander’s LITTLE SATCHMO, Kathleen Ermitage’s MIXTAPE TRILOGY: STORIES OF THE POWER OF MUSIC, Barry Avrich’s OSCAR PETERSON: BLACK + WHITE, Chris Haigh’s SONG FOR HOPE, Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli’s TRIUMPH: ROCK & ROLL MACHINE, Fran Padgett’s THE BRIGHTEST MOMENT: A HISTORY OF ONE EXCEPTIONAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, Kathryn Parks’ THE FABULOUS OHS: THE MARRIAGE AND THE MUSIC, Peter Hutchison and Lucas Sabean’s DEVIL PUT THE COAL IN THE GROUND, Ida Joglar’s KILI BIG, Louie Psihoyos’s MISSION: JOY – FINDING HAPPINESS IN TROUBLED TIMES, Vivian Kleiman’s NO STRAIGHT LINES: THE RISE OF QUEER COMICS, Cathryne Czubek’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN UGANDA, Lisa Hurwitz’s THE AUTOMAT, and Elizabeth Unger’s TIGRE GENTE.

In the features lineup, the festival will host the World Premieres of LISTEN, LONG ISLAND GUS, OUT OF BREATH, THE BRIGHTEST MOMENT: A HISTORY OF ONE EXCEPTIONAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, THE FABULOUS OHS: THE MARRIAGE AND THE MUSIC, and THE SMELL OF MONEY; the US Premieres of DRINKWATER and THE DIVIDE; and the Florida Premieres of AFTER YANG, CALENDAR GIRLS, HANNAH HA HA, LEARN TO SWIM, THE FIRST STEP, and DAWN, HER DAD, AND THE TRACTOR. In the shorts lineup, the festival will host the World Premieres of ALWAYS TOGETHER, DADDY BUSINESS, and WAKE; the US Premieres of ME AGAINST THE WORLD and MOLAPHONE; and the Florida Premiere of ELENA.

In addition to the Music Sidebar, SFF also announced an African American Sidebar and a Spotlight on Sarasota program for feature films. The festival also announced eighteen programs of short films this year, including Narrative Competition, International Narrative Competition, Documentary Competition, Animated Shorts, Florida Shorts, Female-Led Florida Shorts, LGBT+ Shorts, Socially Distanced Shorts, Midnight Shorts, International Midnight Shorts, Comedic Narrative, Family on Film, Remembering, A Parent’s Love, Coming of Age Shorts, African American Documentary Shorts, Father & Sons, and The Humans Behind Headlines.

As the festival returns to a hybrid engagement with additional in-person screenings and events, the theme for this year’s poster was Upstream With a Paddle. Created by Christopher Tuscan, graduate of Sarasota’s own Ringling College of Art and Design and owner of design firm Dog House Studio, the poster reflects the local community’s efforts and successes in navigating this new world, while also recognizing the obstacles we have collectively overcome in the past two years. Downloadable link to poster art is available HERE.

The festival is also proud to announce the lineup for this year’s Narrative and Documentary Juries. The Narrative Jury includes The Wrap’s Joe McGovern, ICM Entertainment Executive Christina Bazdekis, and actor and filmmaker Roger Mancusi. The Documentary Jury includes Variety’s Addie Morfoot, Submarine Entertainment Co-Founder Josh Braun, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker and AMPAS Documentary Branch Governor Roger Ross Williams. As previously mentioned, Jordan Tetewsky and Joshua Pikovsky’s HANNAH HA HA, produced by and starring Mancusi, will screen as part of the festival’s lineup. Rosa Ruth Boesten’s MASTER OF LIGHT, produced by Williams, will also play the festival as a Spotlight Film.

The 24th annual Sarasota Film Festival, which will take place from April 1st through the 10th with virtual and in-person events, greatly appreciates the support of its personal and corporate sponsors, including the Famiglio Family Foundation, Sack Family Foundation, Wallack Family Fund, CMX CinéBistro, Stella Artois, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Netwurx, Sarasota Scene Magazine, Top 10 Sarasota, and WSLR+Fogartyville. The festival is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture as well as the Sarasota County Tourism Development Tax Revenues.

This year the Sarasota Film Festival will be presented in a hybrid format featuring live and in-person screenings and events, including the popular live Q&A’s and conversations, alongside offerings for virtual audiences. Following popular demand from the 2021 edition, the festival will continue its presentation of programming in various formats for local and national audiences. Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase online beginning April 21, 2022. Visit https://www.sarasotafilmfestival.com/ for more information.