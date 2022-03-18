As Iggy Pop would say, friends, “It’ll all be over soon.” And it will be. We just have two last gasps here with a total debacle headed our way with the Writers Guild.

In an ordinary year, we spring off of the Golden Globes with a winner. The next thing happens is the Producers Guild. That would be ten films with a preferential ballot. Either that winner agrees with the Globes (and the Oscars):

(Globe / PGA / Oscar)

2011 — The Artist / The Artist / The Artist

2012 — Argo / Argo / Argo

2013 — 12 Years a Slave / 12 Years a Slave + Gravity / 12 Years a Slave

2018 — Green Book / Green Book / Green Book

2020 — Nomadland / Nomadland / Nomadland

Or it doesn’t:

2009 — Avatar / The Hurt Locker / The Hurt Locker

2010 — The Social Network / The King’s Speech / The King’s Speech

2014 — Boyhood, Grand Budapest Hotel / Birdman / Birdman

2015 — The Revenant / The Big Short / Spotlight

2016 — La La Land, Moonlight / La La Land / Moonlight

2017 — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri / The Shape of Water / The Shape of Water

2019 — 1917 / 1917 / Parasite

Only once in the era of the preferential ballot has a Globes winner gone on to win the Oscar without winning PGA — Moonlight.

If we go back further before the preferential ballot and the expanded Best Picture lineup:

Matched:

2008 — Slumdog Millionaire / Slumdog Millionaire / Slumdog Millionaire

2007 — No Country / No Country / No Country

2003 — ROTK / ROTK / ROTK

2002 — Chicago, The Hours / Chicago / Chicago

2000 — Gladiator / Gladiator / Gladiator

1999 — American Beauty / American Beauty / American Beauty

1997 — Titanic / Titanic / Titanic

Didn’t match:

2006 — Babel / Little Miss Sunshine / The Departed

2005 — Brokeback Mountain / Brokeback Mountain / Crash

2004 — The Aviator / The Aviator / Million Dollar Baby

2001 — A Beautiful Mind, Moulin Rouge! / Moulin Rouge! / A Beautiful Mind

1998 — Saving Private Ryan / Saving Private Ryan / Shakespeare in Love

The three tended to match more often than they didn’t. When you fold in the DGA for both matched and unmatched, you see that the director really did make the difference back then, and drove the Best Picture race — something that doesn’t happen as much anymore:

(Globe / PGA / DGA / Oscar)

DGA matched:

2008 — Slumdog Millionaire / Slumdog Millionaire / Slumdog Millionaire / Slumdog Millionaire

2006 — Babel / Little Miss Sunshine / The Departed / The Departed

2007 — No Country / No Country / No Country / No Country

2004 — The Aviator / The Aviator / Million Dollar Baby / Million Dollar Baby

2003 — ROTK / ROTK / ROTK / ROTK

2002 — Chicago, The Hours / Chicago / Chicago / Chicago

2001 — A Beautiful Mind, Moulin Rouge! / Moulin Rouge! / A Beautiful Mind / A Beautiful Mind

1999 — American Beauty / American Beauty / American Beauty / American Beauty

1997 — Titanic /Titanic / Titanic / Titanic

DGA didn’t match:

2005 — Brokeback Mountain / Brokeback Mountain / Brokeback Mountain / Crash

2000 — Gladiator / Gladiator / Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon / Gladiator

1998 — Saving Private Ryan / Saving Private Ryan / Saving Private Ryan / Shakespeare in Love

And now, if we fold in the DGA to our current expanded ballot era, we have:

DGA matched with Best Picture:

2009 — Avatar / The Hurt Locker / The Hurt Locker / The Hurt Locker

2010 — The Social Network / The King’s Speech / The King’s Speech / The King’s Speech

2011 — The Artist / The Artist / The Artist / The Artist

2012 — Argo / Argo / Argo / Argo

2014 — Boyhood, Grand Budapest Hotel / Birdman / Birdman / Birdman

2017 — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri / The Shape of Water / The Shape of Water / The Shape of Water

2020 — Nomadland / Nomadland / Nomadland

DGA didn’t match:

2013 — 12 Years a Slave / 12 Years a Slave + Gravity / Gravity / 12 Years a Slave

2018 — Green Book / Green Book / Roma / Green Book

2015 — The Revenant / The Big Short / The Revenant / Spotlight

2016 — La La Land, Moonlight / La La Land / La La Land / Moonlight

2019 — 1917 / 1917 / 1917 / Parasite

There is slightly more without DGA than with in this era. If we went back even further, we would see that there are less splits in the era of five and the director has much more weight to influence the Best Picture win than in the era of the expanded ballot.

The PGA doesn’t always match with the DGA or even with Best Picture either. But the key thing to know about right now is that we didn’t already see what the PGA decided. It will be the final award before Oscar voting ends. That is a powerful influencer. That is, if voters have not yet voted.

Here are our predictions:

The PGA

Outstanding Theatrical Production of the Year

The Power of the Dog — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Belfast — Sasha Stone

Documentary Motion Picture of the Year

Summer of Soul — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Animated Theatrical Motion Picture of the Year

Encanto — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

The WGA

The Writers Guild is also happening this weekend, and it’s a bear — meaning, we have been barreling towards this madness from the beginning. The strongest screenplays in the adapted category, The Power of the Dog and The Lost Daughter, are not WGA-eligible, which leaves room for Sian Heder to win for CODA there right in the most fertile time of Oscar voting. But CODA already won the BAFTA, and was not nominated for the USC Scripter, where The Lost Daughter won. So CODA looks like it can ride this wave on through to the Oscars.

In the original category, Belfast was the frontrunner and might still win at the Oscars, but it too was ineligible for the WGA, leaving a race there between Licorice Pizza and (I think) King Richard. The BAFTA went with Licorice Pizza, which also has a DGA nomination.

Here’s the thing: BAFTA’s screenplay winner has aligned just three times with Best Picture in their history as an Oscar precursor (since 2000), and in those cases, the screenplay also won the Oscar for Screenplay + Best Picture:

The King’s Speech

Spotlight

Parasite

They have more of a track record matching with Oscar’s Screenplay winner and not Picture. The last two years they have matched 100%.

Looking at this year so far, it’s all over the place compared to, say, a year like 2010:

Having an N/A can sometimes mess with the formula no doubt, and this would be one of those years where it might. But the BAFTA and Oscar matching up can be iffy. Probably the smart money for the WGA this Sunday is on CODA and Licorice Pizza.

Here are our predictions.

Original Screenplay:

Licorice Pizza — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

King Richard — Sasha Stone

Adapted Screenplay:

CODA — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Sasha Stone

Dune — Marshall Flores

Here are the full charts:

The ASC

Finally, the ASC Awards will be announced this weekend as well, if things weren’t already jam packed enough. The ASC is kind of hit and miss in matching Best Cinematography. It really could go to almost any of nominees, except probably Belfast, since it does not have an Oscar nomination. That would be very rare for that to happen.

Here are our predictions for ASC:

The Power of the Dog — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores

Dune — Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson

Here are the charts:

And here are my predictions heading into this weekend, such as they are:

Best Picture

The Frontrunner: The Power of the Dog (Globe Picture/Director/Critics choice winner)

The Challengers: Belfast (Toronto audience winner, Globe Screenplay winner), CODA (SAG ensemble winner)

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adapted Screenplay

Most likely: CODA, Siân Heder (BAFTA)

Could also be: The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal (Scripter), The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Wild card: Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Original Screenplay

Most likely: Belfast, Kenneth Branagh (Globe winner)

Could also be: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson (challenger)

Potential spoiler: King Richard, Zach Baylin (possible)

Wild card: The Worst Person, the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (potential spoiler),

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard (Globe/SAG/Critics Choice winner)

Best Actress

Most likely: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (SAG winner)

Coull also be: Kristen Stewart, Spencer (has momentum), Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Globe winner)

Wild cards: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA (SAG/Critics Choice winner)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (SAG/Critics Choice/Globe winner)

Best Animated Feature

Most likely: Encanto

Could also be: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Cinematography

Most likely: Dune, Greig Fraser

Could also be: The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

Best Costume Design

Most likely: Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Could also be: Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira, West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Best Documentary Feature

Most likely: Summer of Soul

Could also be: Attica, Flee

Documentary Short

Could be any of the five:

Audible

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Lead Me Home

Best Editing

Could be any of the five:

King Richard, Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

tick, tick…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Dune, Joe Walker

Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin

International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan

Makeup and Hairstyling

Most likely: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Could also be: Dune

Original Score

Most likely: Dune, Hans Zimmer

Could also be: Encanto, Germaine Franco

Long shot: The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Original Song

Most likely: “No Time To Die” from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Could also be: “Be Alive” from King Richard, DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Spoiler: “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Outside shot: “Down To Joy” from Belfast, Van Morrison

Best Production Design

Most likely: Dune

Longer shot: Nightmare Alley

Best Animated Short Film

Could be any of the five:

Bestia

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Boxballet

Best Live Action Short

Could be any of the five:

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Long Goodbye

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Sound

Most likely: Dune

Longer shot: West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune