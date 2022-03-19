Thanks to Jazz Tangcay over at Variety for these:
Motion Pictures: Live-Action
“Dune”
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
Motion Pictures: Animated
“Encanto”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Motion Pictures: Documentary
“Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
“Mare of Easttown” Ep6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
Television Series: One Hour
“Yellowstone” S4 Ep1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Television Series: 1/2 Hour
“Ted Lasso” S2 Ep5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
“Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials”
“The Beatles Get Back:”Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (D)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
Outstanding Product – Production
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
Outstanding Product – Post Production
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
Student Recognition Award Finalists
SRA Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Lily Adams
Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning Bernice Chu
Chapman University Lindsey Ellis
Universidade Lusofona Shehryar Khan
Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University Karthik Vijaymohan