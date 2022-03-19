The Producers Guild Awards will begin around 6pm Pacific and they won’t finish until much later. Usually, we find out the PGA winner first, just as the season is beginning. This year, for the first time, they will be going next to last.
The Power of the Dog seems most likely to win. CODA and Belfast are nipping at its heels.
Here are the awards they will be handing out:
14 Annual Competitive Awards
- Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
- Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
- Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
- Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program (winner: Carpool Karaoke: The Series)
- The Award for Outstanding Sports Program (winner: HBO’s 100 Foot Wave)
- The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program (winner: Muppets Haunted Mansion)
- The PGA Innovation Award (winner: For All Mankind: Time Capsule)
Watch this space.