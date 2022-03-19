The Producers Guild Awards will begin around 6pm Pacific and they won’t finish until much later. Usually, we find out the PGA winner first, just as the season is beginning. This year, for the first time, they will be going next to last.

The Power of the Dog seems most likely to win. CODA and Belfast are nipping at its heels.

Here are the awards they will be handing out:

14 Annual Competitive Awards

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program (winner: Carpool Karaoke: The Series)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program (winner: HBO’s 100 Foot Wave)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program (winner: Muppets Haunted Mansion)

The PGA Innovation Award (winner: For All Mankind: Time Capsule)

