Watch event livestream at 6:30 pm PST:
http://bit.ly/36thASCAwardsLivestream
the nominees:
Feature Film
Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for Dune
Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, ACS for The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC for Belfast
Documentary Award
Jessica Beshir for Faya Dayi
Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill for Cusp
Daniel Schönauer and Jan Haft for The Hidden Life of Trees
Spotlight Award
Ruben Impens, SBC for Titane
Pat Scola for Pig
Adolpho Veloso, ABC for Jockey
Motion Picture, Limited Series or Pilot Made for Television
Steve Annis for Foundation | Pilot Episode: “The Emperor’s Peace”
Tim Ives, ASC for Halston | Episode: “The Party’s Over”
James Laxton, ASC for The Underground Railroad | Episode: “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”
Christophe Nuyens, SBC for Lupin | Pilot Episode: “Chapter 1”
Ben Richardson, ASC for Mare of Easttown | Episode: “Illusions”
Episode of a One-Hour Series Non-Commercial Television
Stuart Biddlecombe for The Handmaid’s Tale | Episode: “The Wilderness”
David Garbett for Sweet Tooth | Episode: “Big Man”
David Greene, ASC, CSC for Chaplewaite | Episode: “The Promised”
Jon Joffin, ASC, CSC for Titans | Episode: “Souls”
Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC for Titans | Episode: “Home”
Kate Reid, BSC for The Nevers | Episode: “Hanged”
Episode of a One-Hour Series Commercial Television
Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC for Snowpiercer | Episode: “Our Answer for Everything”
Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for Snowfall | Episode: “Weight”
Ronald Paul Richard for Riverdale | Episode: “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”
Brendan Steacy, CSC for Clarice | Episode: “Silence is Purgatory”
David Stockton, ASC for Mayans M.C. | Episode: “The Orneriness of Kings”
Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC for Superman & Lois | Episode: “Heritage”
Episode of a Half-Hour Series Television
Marshall Adams, ASC for Servant | Episode: “2:00”
Michael Berlucchi & Marc Carter for Mythic Quest | Episode: “Backstory!”
Adam Bricker for Hacks | Episode: “There is No Line”
Paula Huidobro for Physical | Episode: “Let’s Get Together”
Jaime Reynoso, AMC for The Kominsky Method | Episode: “And it’s Getting More and More Absurd”
Last year’s ASC winner in the Feature Film category was Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for Mank, who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Cinematography.