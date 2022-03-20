Watch event livestream at 6:30 pm PST:

http://bit.ly/36thASCAwardsLivestream

the nominees:

Feature Film

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for Dune

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, ACS for The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC for Belfast



Documentary Award

Jessica Beshir for Faya Dayi

Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill for Cusp

Daniel Schönauer and Jan Haft for The Hidden Life of Trees



Spotlight Award

Ruben Impens, SBC for Titane

Pat Scola for Pig

Adolpho Veloso, ABC for Jockey



Motion Picture, Limited Series or Pilot Made for Television

Steve Annis for Foundation | Pilot Episode: “The Emperor’s Peace”

Tim Ives, ASC for Halston | Episode: “The Party’s Over”

James Laxton, ASC for The Underground Railroad | Episode: “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

Christophe Nuyens, SBC for Lupin | Pilot Episode: “Chapter 1”

Ben Richardson, ASC for Mare of Easttown | Episode: “Illusions”

Episode of a One-Hour Series Non-Commercial Television

Stuart Biddlecombe for The Handmaid’s Tale | Episode: “The Wilderness”

David Garbett for Sweet Tooth | Episode: “Big Man”

David Greene, ASC, CSC for Chaplewaite | Episode: “The Promised”

Jon Joffin, ASC, CSC for Titans | Episode: “Souls”

Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC for Titans | Episode: “Home”

Kate Reid, BSC for The Nevers | Episode: “Hanged”

Episode of a One-Hour Series Commercial Television

Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC for Snowpiercer | Episode: “Our Answer for Everything”

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for Snowfall | Episode: “Weight”

Ronald Paul Richard for Riverdale | Episode: “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”

Brendan Steacy, CSC for Clarice | Episode: “Silence is Purgatory”

David Stockton, ASC for Mayans M.C. | Episode: “The Orneriness of Kings”

Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC for Superman & Lois | Episode: “Heritage”

Episode of a Half-Hour Series Television

Marshall Adams, ASC for Servant | Episode: “2:00”

Michael Berlucchi & Marc Carter for Mythic Quest | Episode: “Backstory!”

Adam Bricker for Hacks | Episode: “There is No Line”

Paula Huidobro for Physical | Episode: “Let’s Get Together”

Jaime Reynoso, AMC for The Kominsky Method | Episode: “And it’s Getting More and More Absurd”

Last year’s ASC winner in the Feature Film category was Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for Mank, who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Cinematography.