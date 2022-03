ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Exposing Muybridge, Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO/HBO Max

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Maid, Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix

DRAMA SERIES

Succession, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO/HBO Max

COMEDY SERIES

Hacks, Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max

ANIMATION

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns, Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa; TBS

PAUL SELVIN HONOREE

Barry Jenkins,“Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” of The Underground Railroad

The Writers Guild Awards will begin roughly 4pm Pacific. The ceremony is being held virtually, and they will be tweeting out their winners.

Remember, these screenplays are not eligible:

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

The Lost Daughter

Drive My Car

All are nominated for the Oscar.

2022 Writers Guild Awards Nominees

SCREENPLAY NOMINEES ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Being the Ricardos, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson &Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS NOMINEES NEW SERIES Hacks, Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max Loki, Written by Bisha K. Ali, Jess Dweck, Elissa Karasik, Tom Kauffman, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney+ Only Murders in the Building, Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu Reservation Dogs, Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson; FX Networks Yellowjackets, Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA Calls, Written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues; Apple TV+ Debunking Borat, Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video The Expanse: One Ship, Written by Wes Chatham, Julianna Damewood, Glenton Richards; Prime Video EPISODIC COMEDY “All Sales Final” (Superstore), Teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller, Story by Justin Spitzer; NBC “Alone At Last” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu “Enlightened Dave” (Dave), Written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin; FX Networks “Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building), Written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman; Hulu “F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (Reservation Dogs), Written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi; FX Networks “Pilot” (The Wonder Years), Written by Saladin K. Patterson; ABC COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES Conan, Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS Desus & Mero, Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Robert A. McRae, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO/HBO Max The Problem with Jon Stewart, Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+ COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES How To with John Wilson, Written by: Alice Gregory, Michael Koman, Conner O’Malley, Susan Orlean, John Wilson; HBO/HBO Max I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix PAUSE with Sam Jay, Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Zack Fox, Megan Gailey, Robin M. Henry, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight; HBO/HBO Max Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Writers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach Supervising Writers: Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell Writers: James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, Alex English, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Vannessa Jackson, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Dan Licata, Lorne Michaels, Ben Marshall, Jake Nordwind, Jasmine Pierce, Gary Richardson, Ben Silva, Emily Spivey, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim; NBC That Damn Michael Che, Head Writer: Michael Che; Writing Supervised by: Gary Richardson; Writers: Rosebud Baker, Reggie Conquest, Godfrey Danchimah Jr., Calise Hawkins, Kevin Iso, Sam Jay, Matt Richards, Wil Sylvince; HBO/HBO Max