HamptonsFilm, home of Hamptons International Film Festival, announced today the selected fellows, screenplays and mentors for the 22nd edition of their annual Screenwriters Lab, which will take place April 8-10, 2022. The Lab, which will be held in an in-person setting for the first time since 2019, pairs rising screenwriters with established screenwriters, directors, and creative-producers for a weekend of one-on-one mentoring sessions.

“This signature event of our year-round programming is in many ways defined by the intimacy of the mentorship that takes place,” said HamptonsFilm Artistic Director David Nugent. “While we are thankful to have found our way virtually through our 20th and 21st editions, returning to an in-person setting this year with such unique and compelling scripts means so much to us as an organization and a film-loving community.”

The three selected screenplays for 2022 are “Marilou is Everywhere” by Jimmy Goldblum, “The Leftover Ladies” by Farida Zahran, and “In Search of Time” by Jamil McGinnis & Pat Heywood. Full bios of participants are included below.

This year’s mentors include Academy Award-winner Mollye Asher, producer of Chloe Zhao’s Best Picture-winning film NOMADLAND; Peter Hedges, a novelist and screenwriter whose work includes WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE, A MAP OF THE WORLD, THE SAME STORM, and the Academy Award-nominated ABOUT A BOY; and Alice Wu, whose most recent film THE HALF OF IT won the Founders Award at the Tribeca Film Festival and received a nomination for Best Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards. Hedges also previously served as a Screenwriters Lab mentor virtually in 2020.

“It is an honor and a privilege to once again welcome our distinguished mentors back to East Hampton after two years of virtual labs,” said HamptonsFilm Executive Director Anne Chaisson. “This year, it is safe to say our mentors’ talent speaks for itself, and we are so grateful to Mollye Asher, Peter Hedges, and Alice Wu for generously making the time to work with our lab participants to help develop their brilliant pieces of work.”