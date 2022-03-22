Jon Spaihts, Academy Award-nominated for co-writing ‘Dune’ joins Awards Daily‘s Shadan Larki for an in-depth conversation about his approach to adapting Frank Herbert’s iconic novel and what to expect in Dune: Part II.

From the onset, director Denis Villeneuve knew that Dune needed to be split into two parts to give proper justice to Frank Herbert’s magnum opus. In his co-writer Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve found a kindred spirit, someone who shared not only a deep love of the novel, but a similar outlook on its themes and how they should be brought to the screen.

Joined by Eric Roth, the trio, now Oscar-nominated for their screenplay, took Herbert’s sci-fi classic and created a film that is a compelling, visually masterful cinematic experience that remains faithful to the source material.

Here, Spaihts details his approach—the political intrigue, the world-building, the elements of Dune he wanted to highlight, what was left on the cutting room floor, and his insights into Dune: Part Two, due in 2023.

Watch the full interview with Jon Spaihts below: