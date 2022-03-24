Over the course of nine days the SXSW Film Festival screened 101 features including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 14 Texas Premieres, plus 111 Short Films including 24 Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 30 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema), and 19 Title Design Competition entries.
All 2022 film categories with the exception of Special Events were eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which were certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.
2022 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision
I Love My Dad
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Bad Axe
Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Pretty Problems
Director: Kestrin Pantera, Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
We Are Not Ghouls
Director: Chris James Thompson, Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew Swant
HEADLINERS
Atlanta
Director: Hiro Murai, Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle
VISIONS
Shadow
Director: Bruce Gladwin, Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben, Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen
MIDNIGHTERS
Bitch Ass
Director: Bill Posley, Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan Colomb
GLOBAL presented by Mubi
Without Prescription
Director: Juliana Maite, Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez, Producer: Vilma Liella
24 BEATS PER SECOND
The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile
Director: Kathlyn Horan, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
FESTIVAL FAVORITES
The Art of Making It
Director: Kelcey Edwards, Producer: Debi Wisch
Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro
NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION
Aspirational Slut
Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy, Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily Wolfe
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Directors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle Thrash
ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION
Five Cents
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron Hughes
MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION
Tank Fairy
Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt, Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo Chung
TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION
Act of God
Directors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith, Producer: Matthew Harrington
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION
Football.
Director: William Herff, Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton Randolph
MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION
Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet You At The Light’
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Episodic Program
EPISODIC PREMIERES
61st Street
Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, Director: Marta Cunningham, Screenwriter: Peter Moffat, Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis
EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION
Brownsville Bred
Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle, Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie Frente
XR Experience
XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION
Gumball Dreams
Director: Deirdre V. Lyons, Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis, Producers: Ferryman Collective, Screaming Color
XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT
The Choice
Director: Joanne Popinska, Producers: Joanne Popinska, Tom C. Hall
SXSW Film Design Awards
EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN
(Three-way Tie)
‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Title Sequence
Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens
‘See’ Season 2 Title Sequence
Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens
‘WandaVision’ Main On End Title Sequence
Company: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore