Over the course of nine days the SXSW Film Festival screened 101 features including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 14 Texas Premieres, plus 111 Short Films including 24 Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 30 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema), and 19 Title Design Competition entries.

All 2022 film categories with the exception of Special Events were eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which were certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

2022 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision

I Love My Dad

Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Bad Axe

Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Pretty Problems

Director: Kestrin Pantera, Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

We Are Not Ghouls

Director: Chris James Thompson, Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew Swant

HEADLINERS

Atlanta

Director: Hiro Murai, Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle

VISIONS

Shadow

Director: Bruce Gladwin, Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben, Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen

MIDNIGHTERS

Bitch Ass

Director: Bill Posley, Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan Colomb

GLOBAL presented by Mubi

Without Prescription

Director: Juliana Maite, Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez, Producer: Vilma Liella

24 BEATS PER SECOND

The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile

Director: Kathlyn Horan, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

The Art of Making It

Director: Kelcey Edwards, Producer: Debi Wisch

Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Aspirational Slut

Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy, Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily Wolfe

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

Directors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle Thrash

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

Five Cents

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron Hughes

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Tank Fairy

Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt, Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo Chung

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Act of God

Directors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith, Producer: Matthew Harrington

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION

Football.

Director: William Herff, Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton Randolph

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet You At The Light’

Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah

Episodic Program

EPISODIC PREMIERES

61st Street

Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, Director: Marta Cunningham, Screenwriter: Peter Moffat, Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Brownsville Bred

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle, Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie Frente

XR Experience

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Gumball Dreams

Director: Deirdre V. Lyons, Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis, Producers: Ferryman Collective, Screaming Color

XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT

The Choice

Director: Joanne Popinska, Producers: Joanne Popinska, Tom C. Hall

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

(Three-way Tie)

‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Title Sequence

Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens

‘See’ Season 2 Title Sequence

Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens

‘WandaVision’ Main On End Title Sequence

Company: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore