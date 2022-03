Well, friends, the time has come at last. We are now ready for our final No Guts, No Glory of the year. Since this is an unpredictable race, just about any prediction feels like a risk. But no use in wasting time. Let’s get to it, shall we? You have three offerings. Here are mine.

Belfast wins Picture, Director, Screenplay Flee wins Animated Feature Don’t Look Up wins Editing and Original Screenplay

Okay, your turn.