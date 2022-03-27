streaming link:
BEST DIRECTOR
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
BEST ACTOR
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- “Belfast”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- “CODA”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- “Drive My Car”
BEST ANIMATED FILM
- “Encanto”
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- “Summer of Soul…or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- “Dune”
BEST FILM EDITING
- “Dune”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- “Dune”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- “Dune”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- “Cruella”
BEST SOUND
- “Dune”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Dune”
BEST HAIR & MAKEUP
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “No Time To Die,” “No Time to Die”
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
- “The Queen of Basketball”
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
- “The Long Goodbye”
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
- “The Windshield Wiper”
BEST PICTURE
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”