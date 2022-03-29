The 46th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference (ATLFF) today revealed key programming highlights, including Opening and Closing Night presentations and the full lineup of selected works from a record-breaking nearly 10,000 submissions. Highlighted by the Opening Night presentation of “892” and Closing Night film “Mija”, 11 Marquee screenings will combine Hollywood star power with the best of independent film. The 153 total announced creative works from submissions will feature diverse filmmakers who continue to uplift voices and stories from around the world. The film festival and educational conference will take place Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, May 1, 2022 at multiple venues in Atlanta and virtually.

“We’re particularly excited about this year because we are not only back to in-person screenings, but our hybrid format will provide even more opportunities for audiences to participate around the globe,” said Christopher Escobar, Executive Director of the Atlanta Film Festival. “A huge part of our ethos is advocating for diverse voices, which is why it’s even more important that we continue to evolve and connect with communities everywhere in new and innovative ways.”

Kicking off a robust slate of Marquee programming that will be presented throughout the 11-day festival, the Opening Night presentation of Bleecker Street’s dramatic thriller “892” will take place at the Plaza Theatre on Friday, April 22. Starring John Boyega, the late Michael K. Williams, Nicole Beharie, and Connie Britton, the film follows a Marine war veteran who faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life. Screenwriter Kwame Kwei-Armah will be on-hand for the red carpet screening.

The Closing Night presentation of the Disney+ documentary “Mija” will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Plaza Theatre. Directed by Isabel Castro, the film follows Doris Muñoz, who began a career in music talent management and met Jacks Haupt, an auspicious young singer, and both share the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families.

Some highlights of the Marquee programming from celebrated filmmakers and Hollywood studios announced today include narrative features “Cha Cha Real Smooth” starring Dakota Johnson and written and directed by Cooper Raiff, “Emily the Criminal” starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi, and “Summering”, a coming of age story directed by Georgia-native and celebrated ATLFF alumni James Ponsoldt. Documentary feature highlights include “Look At Me!”, an inside look at a gifted young rapper’s tumultuous rise to fame before his death at the age of 20, with never-before-seen footage as XXXTentacion’s inner circle speaks out, and “REFUGE”, a story about fear and love in the American South from local Atlanta directors Erin Levin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship.

Since its founding, diversity in programming has been a cornerstone of ATLFF’s mission, demonstrated by the final lineup of 28 feature-length films, 98 short films, and 27 creative media selections. Of these selections, a combined total of 74% are directed by filmmakers who identify as female or non-binary (53%) and/or are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC) (56%). Five specialty tracks will return to the 2022 festival including: New Mavericks, celebrating excellence in film from female and gender non-conforming directors and leads; ¡CineMás!, focusing on Latin American culture; Noire, uplifting Black filmmakers, Pink Peach, featuring films with LGBTQ stories and characters, and Georgia Films, highlighting productions with ties to the state of Georgia.

For five years in a row, the festival received a record-breaking number of creative works and screenplay submissions. Works from more than 110 countries were submitted to the festival, and 33 countries are represented among the final lineup of chosen selections. Nearly 20% have ties to the state of Georgia.

The 12th annual Creative Conference, ATLFF’s popular educational programming extension, returns with in-person panel discussions and one-on-one in-depth virtual conversations focusing on screenwriting, showrunning, pitching shows, podcasting, directing, producing, cinematography, and editing with industry experts from Georgia to NY and LA. The entire Creative Conference lineup of over 25 events will be announced in the coming weeks. The highlights include Masterclasses, Panels, and Conversations with actress Antonia Gentry (star of Netflix’s “Ginny and Georgia”), actress Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”), actor Atkins Estimond (“Hightown”), producer/director Cherien Dabis (“Only Murders in the Building”, “Ozark”), actress Danielle Deadwyler (“The Harder They Fall”, “Station 11”), showrunner Nick Antosca (“Candy”), cinematographer Daniel Patterson (“The Last OG”, “Woke”), director Stacey Muhammed (“Black-ish”, “Queen Sugar”), comedy writer Robert Peacock (“Mad About You”, “Blue Collar TV”), VFX editor Barry Murphy (“1883”), and many more.

ATLFF 2022 will be more accessible than ever, offering a mix of in-person and virtual screenings, as well as virtual Q&A sessions with filmmakers. Screenings will be held at three venues, including Plaza Theatre (1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE), Dad’s Garage (569 Ezzard St SE), and The Carter Center (453 Freedom Parkway), with more to come. All virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.

The full schedule of films and events will be available Friday, April 1 at www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com and through the ATLFF 2022 app. Festival passes are on sale now on the site. Tickets for individual events will be available at the beginning of April. In-person screening tickets range from $12-50; virtual access is $9.99 per film/panel with an unlimited virtual all-access pass for $85 for both films and Creative Conference. Virtual all-access pass will increase to $100 after Friday, April 1.

The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming that is provided year-round by its parent organization, the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Now in its fifth decade, ATLFF is one of only a handful of film festivals worldwide that is Academy Award-qualifying in all three categories (live-action short, animation short, and documentary short subject).

2022 ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

MARQUEE FILMS

OPENING NIGHT PRESENTATION

892

directed by Abi Damaris Corbin

John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Michael Kenneth Williams, Connie Britton USA // 2022 // English // Bleecker Street // 103 min

A Marine war veteran faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life.

#Marquee #Narrative #Noire

CLOSING NIGHT PRESENTATION

MIJA

directed by Isabel Castro

USA // 2022 // English, Spanish // Disney+ // 85 min

Follows Doris Muñoz, who began a career in music talent management and met Jacks Haupt, an auspicious young singer, and both share the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families.

#Marquee #Documentary

MARQUEE SCREENINGS

A LOVE SONG

directed by Max Walker-Silverman

Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Michelle Wilson

USA // 2022 // English // Bleecker Street // 81 min

Two childhood sweethearts, both now widowed, share a night by a lake in the mountains.

#Marquee #Narrative

CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH

written and directed by Cooper Raiff

Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson

USA // 2022 // English // Apple TV // 107 min

A man who works as a bar/bat mitzvah party starter who strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom (Producer Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter.

#Marquee #Narrative

REFUGE

directed by Erin Levin Bernhardt, Din Blankenship

USA // 2021 // English // 80 min

REFUGE is a story about fear and love in the American South. A leader in a white nationalist hate group finds healing from the people he once hated – a Muslim heart doctor and his town of refugees. Chris is a husband and father, a veteran, and until recently, a leader in the KKK. He started hating Muslims when the planes hit the Twin Towers on 9/11 but is forced to confront his hate when he receives a text from a Muslim refugee, Heval. REFUGE illustrates the false promises of hate and reveals where real and lasting refuge is found. Where there is love, there is refuge.

#Marquee #Documentary #GeorgiaFilm

EMILY THE CRIMINAL

directed by John Patton Ford

Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi

USA // 2022 // English // Roadside // 93 min

Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.

#Marquee #Narrative

LOOK AT ME! (XXXTentacion)

directed by Sabaah Folayan

USA // 2022 // English // Hulu // 108 min

An inside look at a gifted young rapper’s tumultuous coming-of-age with never-before-seen footage, as XXXTentacion’s inner circle speaks out for the first time.

#Marquee #Documentary

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp

USA // 2021 // English // A24 // 89 min

Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini

Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel.

#Marquee #Narrative

MONTANA STORY

directed by Scott McGehee, David Siegel

USA // 2021 // English // Bleecker Street // 113 min

Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague

Two estranged siblings return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop.

#Marquee #Narrative

PHANTOM OF THE OPEN

directed by Craig Roberts

Mark Rylance, Ian Porter

United Kingdom // 2021 // English // Sony Classics // 106 min

Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

#Marquee #Narrative

SUMMERING

directed by James Ponsoldt

Lia Barnett, Madalen Mills

USA // 2022 // English // Bleecker Street // 80 min

During their last days of summer and childhood — the weekend before middle school begins — four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure.

#Marquee #Narrative #GeorgiaFilm

SELECTED WORKS

NARRATIVE FEATURES

BREAKWATER

directed by Cem Demirer

Turkey/UK, 2022, Turkish, 101 minutes

Aslan, a young insecure fisherman who lives on a Turkish island, finds a valuable lobster cave while diving. Knowing this treasure will bring him wealth and the prestige that he has never had in his society, he decides to keep it a secret from his cousin and best friend Yilmaz until he can properly harvest the lobsters by himself. By not sharing the secret, Yilmaz’s growing suspicion conjures a series of paranoid obsessions that thrust him into a downward spiral.

#WorldPremiere #InCompetition #Narrative

DO NOT HESITATE

directed by Shariff Korver

Netherlands/Greece, 2021, Dutch/English/Arabic, 90 minutes

After the sudden disappearance of their superior, three young Dutch soldiers are left to guard a military vehicle by themselves. As their situation and the scorching desert heat renders them increasingly disconnected from reality, an encounter with a local boy escalates into a fight that will mark their lives forever.

#Narrative #CinematographyCompetition

EVERY DAY IN KAIMUKĪ

directed by Alika Tengan

USA, 2022, English, 80min

A young man is determined to give his life meaning outside of Kaimukī, the small Hawaiian town where he grew up, even if it means leaving everything he’s ever known and loved behind.

#Narrative

THE GAME

directed by Ana Lazarevic

Serbia/USA, 2021, Serbian/English/Arabic, 93 minutes

When STRAHINJA, a smuggler with poor parenting skills and a gambling addiction, becomes stranded with two refugee boys in the Balkan countryside, they must navigate back roads to find an illegal crossing into Western Europe. The boys’ insatiable gusto for life makes Strahinja aware of the walls he has built around his own.

#Narrative

HANDS THAT BIND

directed by Kyle Armstrong

Canada, 2022, English, 116 minutes

Having severed ties with his father, Andy’s opportunity to farm as a landowner has been jeopardized. He devotes his life to working another man’s land, trying to establish new roots with his wife and children, and with the hope that the land might one day be his. But those hopes are destroyed when his boss’s ungrateful son unexpectedly returns. As Andy struggles with providing for his family in a world that is increasingly unfamiliar, a darkness settles over the community and mysterious occurrences begin; cattle mutilations, drought, a missing teenager, paranoia, and unexplained lights in the sky. #Narrative #CinematographyCompetition

HÉKATE

directed by Nadia Benedicto

Argentina, 2021, Spanish, 77 minutes

Following a horrific event, Helena and Kira argue on the side of the road. No destination in mind, no plan to follow. The journey unfolds kilometer by kilometer; a journey that soon becomes a ritual — a tribute to the goddess of witches and a ritual of passage towards the autonomy and maturity of her descendants.

#InCompetition #Narrative #PinkPeach #CineMás #NewMavericks

LEARN TO SWIM

directed by Thyrone Tommy

Canada, 2021, English, 93 minutes

Haunted by a tragic loss, Dezi (Thomas Antony Olajide), a jazz musician, cuts off contact with everyone he knows. Time bends, and the lines between his stormy past and reclusive present are blurred, foiling his attempts at solitude and forcing him to face the truth of his past.

#Narrative #Noire

MILES FROM NOWHERE

directed by Jono Mitchell

USA, 2022, English, 76 minutes

Miles is dying. After a year of avoiding his two closest friends, he attempts to reestablish normalcy by gathering them together for their annual cabin trip. However, his plan to reveal his terminal cancer goes awry when Sammy and Victor come clean about secrets of their own. The past becomes the present and the future becomes uncertain as lies, pain, and pride threaten to erase the bonds of friendship entirely.

#WorldPremiere #Narrative#GeorgiaFilm #PinkPeach

THE MURDER PODCAST

directed by William Bagley

USA, 2021, English, 91 minutes

Desperate to get more podcast listeners, Chad Thadwick decides he needs a new topic. After a murder in his hometown, the answer is clear: a true crime podcast! With the help of his best friend, Chad starts investigating, only to get wrapped up in a terrifying adventure full of supernatural threats!#Narrative #Narrative #GeorgiaFilm

NICO

directed by Eline Gehring

Germany, 2021, German/Persian/English, 79 minutes

The self-confident, life-affirming German-Persian Nico is brutally torn from her everyday life by a racially motivated attack. With the help of tough karate training, she tries to channel her anger, but she also loses touch with herself. When Nico meets the Macedonian Ronny, a connection develops between the two women that makes Nico question the path she has chosen.

#Narrative #PinkPeach #NewMavericks

PORTRAITS FROM A FIRE

directed by Trevor Mack

Canada, 2021, English/Tsilhqot’in, 93 minutes

A coming-of-age story that follows Tyler, an eccentric and lonely teenager who spends his days filmmaking, vlogging his Indigenous community, and hanging out with his grandparents. His father, Gord, is physically present but remains emotionally absent from Tyler’s life for reasons Tyler cannot understand. That is until he meets Aaron, a mysterious, charismatic, and influential figure who encourages Tyler to showcase his most personal film about his mother’s disappearance to the community, leading to a reckoning between past and future, life and death, and father and son.

#Narrative

QUICKENING

directed by Haya Waseem

Canada, 2021, English/Urdu, 90 minutes

Sheila, a Pakistani-Canadian teenager struggles to define her identity as she is pulled between her newfound social life at university and her family’s traditional values. After starting a secret relationship with her classmate, Sheila discovers that keeping these two worlds separate comes at a great cost. #Narrative #NewMavericks #CinematographyCompetition

SALMA’S HOME

directed by Hanadi Elyan

Jordan/USA, 2022, Arabic, 95 minutes

The story follows three women who are facing uncertain times after the death of the family’s patriarch Bakri: Salma, Bakri’s ex wife, is a talented baker. Her daughter Farah is struggling with her own marriage. Lamia, Bakri’s new wife, is a wannabe socialite and social media influencer. Together they navigate Bakri’s inheritance, finding out that the only way forward is to live together under one roof. #InCompetition #Narrative #NewMavericks

SHE AND I

directed by Gustavo Rosa de Moura

Brazil, 2021, Portuguese, 102 minutes

20 years ago, while giving birth to her daughter, Bia slipped into a coma. But that didn’t stop her—even if just lying there, unconscious—from becoming part of her family’s everyday life. Suddenly, however, Bia comes to. And while she’s reacquainting herself with sight, speech, movement and the basics of human relationships, her now-adult daughter, her ex-husband and his new wife try to deal with the unexpected living presence of that strange but dearly loved woman.

#Narrative #CineMás

SOUL OF A BEAST

directed by Lorenz Merz

Switzerland, 2021, Swiss-German/French/Japanese, 110 minutes

In a delirious summer rush, teenage father Gabriel falls in love with enigmatic Corey, the girlfriend of his best friend Joel. Overwhelmed with the decision of his life Gabriel is catapulted into the unforgiving wilderness of his heart, where imagination is more real than reality.

#InCompetition #Narrative #CinematographyCompetition

YOU RESEMBLE ME

directed by Dina Amer

USA/Egypt/France, 2021, French/Arabic, 91 minutes

Cultural and intergenerational trauma erupt in this story about two sisters on the outskirts of Paris. After the siblings are torn apart, the eldest, Hasna, struggles to find her identity, leading to a choice that shocks the world. Director Dina Amer takes on one of the darkest issues of our time and deconstructs it in an intimate story about family, love, sisterhood, and belonging.

#InCompetition #Narrative #NewMavericks

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

AFTER SHERMAN

directed by Jon-Sesrie Goff

USA, 2022, English, 88 minutes

A director’s exploration of coastal South Carolina as a site of pride and racial trauma through Gullah cultural retention and land preservation is interrupted by the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. AFTER SHERMAN is a story about inheritance and the tension that defines our collective American history.

#InCompetition #Documentary #Noire

THE BALCONY MOVIE

directed by Paweł Łoziński

Poland, 2021, Polish, 100 minutes

Can anyone be a movie hero? Can the world be locked in one film frame? Director Paweł Łoziński is watching people from his balcony as they are passing by: sad, thoughtful, glued to their phones, young and old. The filmmaker calls out to them, asks questions, and talks about how they deal with life. Standing there with his camera for over 2 years, he creates a space for dialogue, a lay confessional of sorts, where everyone can stop by and tell their story. Every story is unique, and life always surpasses imagination.

#Documentary

BOYCOTT

directed by Julia Bacha

USA, 2021, English, 73 minutes

When a news publisher in Arkansas, an attorney in Arizona, and a speech therapist in Texas are told they must choose between their jobs and their political beliefs, they launch legal battles that expose an attack on freedom of speech across 33 states in America. BOYCOTT traces the impact of state legislation designed to penalize individuals and companies that choose to boycott Israel due to its human rights record. A bracing look at the far-reaching implications of anti-boycott legislation becomes an inspiring tale of everyday Americans standing up to protect their rights in an age of shifting politics and threats to freedom of speech.

#Documentary #NewMavericks

DAUGHTER OF A LOST BIRD

directed by Brooke Pepion Swaney

USA, 2021, English, 66 minutes

Right after the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 became the law of the land, Kendra Mylnechuk Potter was adopted into a white family and raised with no knowledge of her Native parentage. This beautiful and intimate film follows Kendra on her journey to find her birth mother April, also a Native adoptee, and to return to her Lummi homelands in Washington State. With a sensitive yet unflinching lens, director Brooke Swaney (Blackfeet/Salish) documents Kendra and April as they connect with relatives and navigate what it means to be Native, and to belong to a tribe from the outside looking in. Along the way, Kendra uncovers generations of emotional and spiritual beauty and pain and comes to the startling realization that she is a living legacy of U. S. assimilationist policy.

#Documentary #NewMavericks

GABOR

directed by Joannie Lafrenière

Canada, 2021, French/English/Hungarian, 101 minutes

A quirky and tender portrait of Gabor Szilasi, the 93-year-old giant of Canadian contemporary photography, as seen through the eyes of his friend, photographer and director Joannie Lafrenière. GABOR tells the story of an immigrant fleeing Hungary and arriving in Canada by boat, creating forhimself a rich life full of friends, family and an extraordinary career. Despite his age, Gabor maintains impressive health and lucidity, keeping a touch of madness, an enviable sense of humor, and a sharp take on his adopted society.

#Documentary

IN THE BONES

directed by Kelly Duane de la Vega, co-directed by Zandashé Brown & Jessica Anthony USA, 2022, English, 95 minutes

A lyrical documentary that explores the personal and political by interweaving the lives of 12 characters living in Mississippi during a legislative session in which equal pay for equal work and abortion rights are being decided. Although set in three distinct regions of Mississippi, IN THE BONES is a much broader exploration of our culture, an unsettling portrayal of America that lingers, shining a light on the weight women live under in this country and also the resilience expressed in everyday acts of survival. #WorldPremiere #InCompetition #Documentary #Noire #NewMavericks

MAGALUF GHOST TOWN

directed by Miguel Angel Blanca

Spain, 2021, Spanish/English, 90 minutes

Strange things are happening in Magaluf, a small, peaceful town on the island of Mallorca that many have ventured to call the Balearic Twin Peaks. Overrun with tourists, its residents are torn between an everyday aura of doom and genuine holiday pleasure in a place that has become the European paradigm of low-cost tourism and insatiable nightly entertainment. MAGALUF GHOST TOWN is a choral portrait of a community trying to survive the grips of tourism, mixing documentary and fiction in a mysterious yet humorous look at its ensemble of residents.

#Documentary

MASTER OF LIGHT

directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten

USA/Netherlands, 2022, English, 85 minutes

George Anthony Morton is a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs. Since his release, he has worked to defy society’s expectations and to tackle the white-dominant art world. Journeying back home from Atlanta to Kansas City, George works to heal broken relationships while painting family members in the style of the Dutch Old Masters. Every brushstroke dives deeper into George’s soul as he shines a bright light on racial injustice and the intergenerational trauma it begets.

#InCompetition #Documentary #GeorgiaFilm #CinematographyCompetition

ONLY I CAN HEAR

directed by Itaru Matsui

Japan/USA, 2021, English/Japanese/ASL/JSL, 54 minutes

In the American Midwest, three hearing teenagers come of age in the vibrant, raucous Deaf community. Balancing both hearing and deaf societies, they often struggle to fit in either world but find connection, understanding, and community in a home between the two disparate spaces, amongst their peers who are also CODA — Children of Deaf Adults.

#Documentary

OUTTA THE MUCK

directed by Bhawin Suchak & Ira Mckinley

USA, 2022, English, 80 minutes

Family, football and history come to life in an intimate portrait of the Dean family, longtime residents of the historic town of Pahokee, Florida. As we take a journey back home, with filmmaker Ira McKinley, to the land of sugarcane, he reconnects with his niece Bridget and nephew Alvin and explores their shared family history that spans seven generations. Told through stories that transcend space and time, OUTTA THE MUCK presents an intimate portrait of a community that resists despair with love, remaining fiercely self-determined, while forging its own unique narrative of Black achievement.

#InCompetition #Documentary #Noire

PROGNOSIS – NOTES ON LIVING

directed by Debra Chasnoff & Kate Stilley Steiner

USA, 2021, English, 81 minutes

In perhaps her bravest act as a filmmaker, Academy Award-winning documentarian and LGBTQ+ activist Debra Chasnoff responded to her diagnosis of stage-4 cancer by turning the camera on herself, her wife, and her sons to chronicle the journey that lay ahead of them. With customary candor and humor, she took on the assignment out of necessity: not wishing to be defined only as patient or victim, she adopted a role she could play with certainty — that of the storyteller. What emerges is a raw, intimate portrait of shifting relationships and identities, a story about hanging onto the people you love, as you prepare to let them go. Completed according to her wishes by a circle of Bay Area peers and family, PROGNOSIS – NOTES ON LIVING is not only a film about illness. Clear-eyed and unsentimental, intimate and honest, it is the unforgettable, present-tense diary of a life fiercely lived, and a love worth fighting for. #Documentary #PinkPeach #NewMavericks

RED LIPSTICK

directed by Shiva Sanjari

France/Iran, 2018, Persian, 42 minutes

Masoumeh, a single 34-year-old hairdresser and owner of a small beauty salon in Tehran, shares intimate conversations with her clients, often reflective of the beauty standards and patriarchal pressures present in their lives. An independent business woman in a rigid society, Masoumeh weighs her own high expectations against the prospects of marriage while working to carve a path of her own. #Documentary #NewMavericks

A WOMAN ON THE OUTSIDE

directed by Zara Katz & Lisa Riordan Seville

USA, 2022, English, 87 minutes

Growing up, Kristal watched nearly every man in her life disappear to prison. She channeled that struggle into keeping families connected, both as a social worker and with her van service that drives families to visit loved ones in far-off prisons. But when Kristal’s dad and brother return to Philly, her happiness meets the realization that release doesn’t always mean freedom. Passionate, funny and resilient, Kristal remains determined to carve out a different future — for herself and for her young nephew, Nyvae. Part observational documentary, part family album, A WOMAN ON THE OUTSIDE is a tender portrait of one family striving to love in the face of a system built to break them.

#InCompetition #Documentary #NewMavericks

NARRATIVE SHORTS

THE AGENT

directed by Emily Frances Kaplan

USA, 2022, English, 12 minutes

A C-list talent agent moves through the world all but invisible, until he enters a pay-to-play audition room where actors looking for their big break mistakenly imbue him with a god-like power to change their lives.

#WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort

ARTISTIC

directed by Nina Lee

USA, 2021, English, 12 minutes

Billie Thomas is a lonely teenage artist. Longing for a friend she finds one in an unlikely person.

#NarrativeShort #GeorgiaFilm #Noire

BEAUTIFUL THEY

directed by Cloudy Rhodes

Australia, 2021, English, 11 minutes

Violet and Blue’s youth collide in an early morning toke that leads to the ocean, where connection stirs. A tender, uplifting queer surf-romance about the nuance of gender and the refuge found in being truly seen.

#NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

THE BOND

directed by Jahmil Eady

USA, 2022, English, 18 minutes

An incarcerated pregnant woman goes into labor and fights to stay connected to her baby.

#WorldPremiere #InCompetition #NarrativeShort #Noire #NewMavericks

BURY YOUR FISH

directed by Emma Josephson

USA, 2022, English, 15 minutes

An isolated young woman desperate to rediscover purpose in her life begins taking directions from the cryptic Morse code messages of a mysterious light flashing a few blocks away.

#WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

CHAMP

directed by Hannah Peterson

USA, 2022, English, 9 minutes

After basketball practice one night, Genevieve reveals a dark secret to her teammates about their coach. Wielding her strategy and grit off the court, Genevieve works together with her teammates to find a way to retaliate.

#InCompetition #NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

CHICKEN

directed by Rana Roy

USA/UAE, 2022, English/Hindi/Arabic, 16 minutes

Awkward and surreal absurdity engulfs a Las Vegas motel room after two misfits, who flew the coop from Saudi Arabia and eloped behind their multi cultural and religious families backs, realize how little they actually know each other.

#WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

CLEARING HOUSE

directed by Andy Long

USA, 2022, English, 10 minutes

A con man realizes that it’s not quite business as usual, when he meets an elderly lady that causes him to second-guess his motives.

#WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort #Noire #PinkPeach

COCHE BOMBA

directed by Kantú Lentz

USA, 2021, English, 11 minutes

Rosa loves aliens and hates everything else, including her annoying little sister. When a car bomb detonates, Rosa must bring her sister to safety by convincing her that aliens have arrived. #NarrativeShort #NewMavericks #CineMás

A DEER LOST IN THE WOODS

directed by Camilo Diaz

USA, 2021, English, 15 minutes

Francis can’t have sex. His therapist doesn’t know why. He doesn’t know why. In trying to understand, Francis embarks on a fever dream that leads to more confusion.

#NarrativeShort #GeorgiaFilm

DON’T GO WHERE I CAN’T FIND YOU

directed by Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair

Ireland, 2021, English, 20 minutes

A haunted composer’s mind spirals into chaos when she attempts to use music to connect with the ghost of her dead lover.

#InCompetition #NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

EL EXTRAÑO EN LA CASA RIVERA

directed by Esteban Bailey

USA (Puerto Rico), 2022, Spanish, 11 minutes

In the aftermath of a hurricane that has ravaged Puerto Rico, a strange creature inhabits the backyard of struggling mother Aida, and her daughter, Aidita.

#NarrativeShort #CineMás

EMPTY NESTERS

directed by Devon Solwold

USA, 2021, English, 15 minutes

A young expecting couple comes to terms with their relationship and their loss.

#NarrativeShort #GeorgiaFilm

GLITTER AIN’T GOLD

directed by Christian Nolan Jones

USA, 2022, English, 14 minutes

A sixth grader takes a trip with his best friend to the flea market in order to buy his first fake chain.

#NarrativeShort #GeorgiaFilm #Noire

HEARTLESS

directed by Haukur Björgvinsson

Iceland, 2021, Icelandic, 15 minutes

Young couple Anna and Gunnar are deeply in love but they live in a society where people are assigned a new spouse by lottery every seven years. As their final day together approaches, they grapple with the nightmare of being torn apart and facing life with another partner.

#InCompetition #NarrativeShort

HOOK UP

directed by Laura Nagy

Australia, 2020, English, 15 minutes

When a double date with two older men turns ugly, Lucy must fight to protect her best-friend and recognises deeper feelings she has for her.

#NarrativeShort #PinkPeach #NewMavericks

KISS CHASE

directed by Ebele Tate

UK, 2021, English, 14 minutes

When eleven year old Nadine is left out in a game of kiss chase, she realizes image is currency and her value is low. On a quest to feminize herself, she finds herself in an unexpected situation she is not prepared for.

#NarrativeShort #Noire #NewMavericks

LADYLIKE!

directed by Camila Florez

USA, 2021, English, 8 minutes

Jenn, a Chinese-American teenager longing for the teenage life of parties and boys depicted in American media, attempts to explore her sexuality while living in her conservative Asian home. #WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort

LEASING SPACE

directed by Giovanni Tortorici

USA, 2022, English, 10 minutes

A couple navigates their commitment to their relationship when they adopt a star together.

#WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort #GeorgiaFilm #NewMavericks

LEYLAK

directed by Scott Aharoni & Dennis Latos

USA, 2021, Turkish/English, 17 minutes

In present day Queens, New York, a Turkish gravedigger is unable to face a shattering truth, and risks losing the dearest connection left in his life.

#NarrativeShort #InCompetition

MAN OR TREE

directed by Varun Raman & Tom Hancock

UK, 2021, English, 4 minutes

In the wilderness, a tree begins to question whether it may actually be a man tripping on hallucinogens.

#NarrativeShort

MOLES

directed by Vanja Victor Kabir Tognola

Switzerland, 2021, Italian, 15 minutes

Unable to afford a fancy holiday, a family pretends to be in the Bahamas by hiding at home and posting fake pictures on social media. Inebriated by likes, the parents forget their son’s needs. #NarrativeShort

MOSHARI

directed by Nuhash Humayun

Bangladesh, 2022, Bengali, 21 minutes

After the world is overrun with bloodthirsty creatures, two sisters survive together, spending their nights inside the only known protection – the moshari (mosquito net). However, their strained relationship might be as much of a threat as the dangers outside.

#InCompetition #NarrativeShort

NEST

directed by James Hunter

Australia, 2021, English, 9 minutes

An isolated father haunted by his child’s cries of hunger takes up work as a timber feller only to be stopped by a mysterious alarm coming from deep in the woods.

#NarrativeShort

OUR OWN LAND

directed by Simon Helloco

France, 2021, French, 23 minutes

Two brothers, left on their own, live in complete freedom. They only forbid themselves to enter the first floor of the house.

#NarrativeShort

POOR GLENNA

directed by Jean-Paul DiSciscio

USA, 2021, English, 17 minutes

When her mutant son develops a taste for human flesh, a timid mother must find a victim to satisfy his ravenous appetite.

#NarrativeShort

POST-CITRUS

directed by Madison Hatfield

USA, 2022, English, 11 minutes

The fat bassist of an otherwise thin girl punk band must stand up for herself when her friend and bandleader suggests wearing orange peels as bikini cups during their album cover shoot. #WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort #GeorgiaFilm #NewMavericks

RAYA

directed by Sepide Berenji

Iran, 2020 Persian, 14 minutes

After a teacher displeases them, Raya and her friends secretly retaliate. In the fallout from the prank and with an impending eviction at home, Raya weighs the morality of her choices and if there’s a path forward that could also make the world a better place.

#NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

ROY

directed by Tom Berkeley & Ross White

UK, 2021, English, 16 minutes

When a reclusive widower accidentally calls an adult hotline worker, an unlikely friendship is born.

#NarrativeShort

SHARK

directed by Nash Edgerton

Australia, 2021, English, 14 minutes

Completing the trilogy of wickedly dark comedy shorts that began with Spider and Bear, Nash Edgerton’s on screen alter ego, Jack, finally finds a perfect match in Rose Byrne as Sofie, a woman who loves pranks just as much as he does. Alas, the couple’s quest to outdo each other may lead to the most outrageous calamity of all.

#NarrativeShort

SHE KEEPS ME

directed by Erica Orofino

Canada, 2022, English/Italian, 16 minutes

The strained relationship between two sisters reaches a dangerous climax in this exploration of family ties, mental illness, and self sacrifice.

#NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

SPAGHETTER GETTER

directed by Jared Lapidus

USA, 2022, English, 8 minutes

The man-in-infomercials-who-can’t-do-anything-right discovers he is trapped in a prison of his own uselessness.

#NarrativeShort

SUPERFAN

directed by Karina Lomelin Ripper & Marc Ripper

USA, 2021, English/Spanish, 15 minutes

A tween celebrity obsession pushes the boundaries of friendship during an ill-fated sleepover.

#NarrativeShort #CineMás

SUSHI NOH

directed by Jayden Rathsam Hua

Australia, 2021, English, 18 minutes

Trapped in the care of her lonely uncle, a young girl’s nightmares about a bizarre kitchen appliance manifest into reality.

#NarrativeShort

SWIPE

directed by Anthony Sneed

USA, 2021, English, 5 minutes

A delinquent teenage boy draws the shortest straw and must commit a petty theft.

#NarrativeShort

THE SYED FAMILY XMAS EVE GAME NIGHT

directed by Fawzia Mirza

USA, 2021, English, 11 minutes

All cards are on the table when a queer Pakistani Muslim woman brings her Puerto Rican partner home for the first time on the family’s annual game night.

#NarrativeShort #PinkPeach #NewMavericks

THEREFORE, SOCRATES IS MORTAL

directed by Alexandre Isabelle

Canada, 2021, French, 12 minutes

Facing the climate crisis, Louise, a philosophy teacher, turns words into action.

#InCompetition #NarrativeShort

THIS IS OUR HOME

directed by A.K. Espada

USA, 2021, English, 13 minutes

When their apartment’s rat infestation escalates, a bleeding-heart vegan and her antagonistic roommate find themselves at odds over inhumane methods of extermination.

#NarrativeShort

TITAN

directed by Valéry Carnoy

Belgium/France, 2021, French, 19 minutes

Driven by his new friend Malik, Nathan prepares himself for a strange ritual to join a teens gang.

#NarrativeShort

TRAINING WHEELS

directed by Alison Rich

USA, 2022, English, 15 minutes

Enid, a socially inept woman who has never been in a romantic relationship, panics when she meets John and realizes he’s her person. She decides the safest, most logical thing to do is to prepare for their date by practicing a relationship with a man rented from a questionable website called Casanovas. #NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

TRYING

directed by Jason Park

USA, 2022, English, 17 minutes

Inside a cheap motel room, Danny plans to take his own life…it’s quite hard.

#WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort

WHILE MORTALS SLEEP

directed by Alex Fofonoff

USA, 2022, English, 14 minutes

When a cold case novelist’s career implodes, she seeks refuge at her friend’s remote vacation home. Upon arrival, she encounters a strange couple who claim to be the caretakers. As tensions build, a dark secret begins to emerge.

#NarrativeShort

WOLFDOG

directed by Nick Snow

USA, 2022, English, 11 minutes

Two women cross paths along a rural road on a night that changes both of their lives.

#WorldPremiere #NarrativeShort

A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

directed by Gauri Adelkar

USA, 2022, Hindu/English, 17 minutes

Ismat, an undocumented single mother, and a diligent worker at a garment shop in Queens finds herself at a crossroad of self-interest and morality after she secretly witnesses something at work. #InCompetition #NarrativeShort #NewMavericks

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

ALMEDA

directed by Paul Hairston

USA, 2022, English/Spanish, 14 minutes

On September 8th, 2020 the Almeda Fire tore through Southern Oregon and burned more than 2,800 structures. Many belonged to tightly knit immigrant mobile home communities, some generations old.

#WorldPremiere #DocumentaryShort

BABUSHKA

directed by Kristina Wagenbauer

Canada/Switzerland/Russia, 2021, Russian/English, 26 minutes

A Canadian director visits her grandmother in Russia after 25 years of separation. Traveling through family memories and those of a country, this roller coaster of emotions invites us into an intimate space for reconciliation.

#DocumentaryShort #NewMavericks

THE BEAUTIFUL CONFUSION

directed by Luis G. Santos

USA, 2021, English, 5 minutes

Director Luis G. Santos observes American photographer Gioncarlo Valentine at work as he discusses the many trials and tribulations that affect successful Black artists in this generation. #DocumentaryShort #Noire #PinkPeach

CHILLY & MILLY

directed by William D. Caballero

USA, 2022, English, 9 minutes

11 years after filming a documentary about his family, director William D. Caballero returns home to revisit scenes with his parents, exploring his father’s chronic health problems, as a diabetic with kidney failure, and his mother’s role as his eternal caretaker.

#InCompetition #DocumentaryShort #CineMás

CHUU CHUU

directed by Mackie Mallison

USA, 2022, Japanese/English, 15 minutes

A filmmaker takes a mental tangent into a child-like dimension where he can speak his family’s language and get back the time he lost with his grandmother when he was a child — something she was never able to do with her lost family.

#WorldPremiere #InCompetition #DocumentaryShort

DEERWOODS DEATHTRAP

directed by James P. Gannon

USA, 2022, English, 9 minutes

50 years ago Jack and Betty were hit by a train and survived. This is their story.

#DocumentaryShort

EVERY SUNDAY

directed by Keti Papadema

Cyprus, 2021, English/Tagalog, 24 minutes

A group of Filipino domestic workers in Cyprus prepare for a beauty pageant organized by their community, while a case of a serial killer targeting foreign female workers comes to the surface.

#DocumentaryShort #NewMavericks

F1-100

directed by Emory Chao Johnson

USA/Malaysia, 2021, English, 13 minutes

Video, illustration, and animation are interwoven in this transnational meditation through time and space of an international art student carrying a heavy burden.

#InCompetition #DocumentaryShort

THE GAME GOD(S)

directed by Adrian L. Burrell

USA, 2022, English, 19 minutes

The Goddess of the Crossroads pushes us between the then and the now, exploring spiritual undercurrents moving through black market economies and tracing them back to the original sin at the heart of the American Dream.

#WorldPremiere #InCompetition #DocumentaryShort #Noire

A HOMECOMING I’LL REMEMBER

directed by Jasmine Rene’ McCaskill

USA, 2021, English, 17 minutes

There’s no telling what can happen when you meet with your memory. Zoe Hinds and Pamela McKelvy remember their groundbreaking crownings that span nearly 30 years apart and recount their journeys through the institutions at which they paved the way.

#DocumentaryShort #GeorgiaFilm #Noire #NewMavericks

LAST DAYS OF AUGUST

directed by Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck & Robert Machoian

USA, 2022, English, 13 minutes

Does a town still exist if nearly everyone has died or left? Using the photobook aesthetic, filmmakers Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian explore some nearly abandoned prairie towns of Nebraska and meditate on the blurred lines between still photography and cinema.

#InCompetition #DocumentaryShort

MEET THE TEAM TAKING J-SETTING FROM UNDERGROUND CLUBS TO THE MAIN STAGE

directed by Frederick Taylor

USA, 2020, English, 5 minutes

J-Sette dancers bring big energy to the floor, and the Dance Champz of Atlanta take this underground LGBTQ+ art form to the next level.

#DocumentaryShort #GeorgiaFilm #Noire

NUISANCE BEAR

directed by Jack Weisman & Gabriela Osio Vanden

Canada, 2021, English, 14 minutes

An unconventional and visually stunning study of the polar bears who draw tourists to Churchill, Manitoba.

#InCompetition #DocumentaryShort

OBJECTS OF HEARTBREAK

directed by Grace Kim

USA, 2021, English, 8 minutes

A mixed-media, experimental documentary reflecting on the objects leftover from failed relationships, as retold by Brooklyn residents.

#DocumentaryShort #NewMavericks

REBYRTH

directed by Cydney Tucker

USA, 2021, English, 6 minutes

An Atlanta-based Doula works to save the lives of Black mothers as they journey from their pregnancies into motherhood.

#DocumentaryShort #GeorgiaFilm #Noire #NewMavericks

THE SENTENCE OF MICHAEL THOMPSON

directed by Kyle Thrash & Haley Elizabeth Anderson

USA, 2022, English, 25 minutes

Michael Thompson is the longest serving non-violent offender in the history of Michigan after being arrested for selling three pounds of marijuana to a close friend turned police informant. After twenty-five years, three appeals and two denied applications for clemency, the tables have finally turned and it seems like Michael finally has a chance at freedom.

#InCompetition #DocumentaryShort #Noire

SOME KIND OF INTIMACY

directed by Toby Bull

UK/France, 2021, English, 6 minutes

A filmmaker tries to communicate with the sheep living where his parents are buried.

#DocumentaryShort

THERE’S NO END

directed by Mattias Evangelista

USA, 2022, English, 20 minutes

In the wake of personal tragedy, an iconic indie-rock musician moves to the remote San Juan Islands to raise his only daughter.

#InCompetition #DocumentaryShort

WINN

directed by Joseph East & Erica Tanamachi

USA, 2022, English, 17 minutes

A formerly incarcerated woman turned activist fights to legally end the shackling of incarcerated pregnant people in Georgia.

#WorldPremiere #DocumentaryShort #GeorgiaFilm #Noire

YOU CAN’T STOP SPIRIT

directed by Vashni Korin

USA, 2021, English, 16 minutes

For a community of Black women, dressing up as baby dolls is a Mardi Gras tradition and a celebration of freedom.

#DocumentaryShort #Noire #NewMavericks

ANIMATED SHORTS

BIGFOOT TOOK MY PHOTO!

directed by Sasha Espinosa

USA, 2021, English, 6 minutes

Johanna has photographic proof that Bigfoot is real! That is, until Bigfoot himself steals it.

#AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

CRUMBS OF LIFE

directed by Katarzyna Miechowicz

Poland, 2020, No Dialogue, 7 minutes

The absurd adventures of three people inhabiting a small town by the sea – Una, who is experiencing peculiar anxiety about her own foot; G., cursed by a plump pony; and a mysterious Faceless Man.

#AnimatedShort

DESPOT

directed by Nicholas D’Agostino

USA, 2021, English, 3 minutes

DESPOT tracks a disastrous day in the life of a world leader, peeling back the cartoonish veneer of a classic strong-arm dictator to reveal the true horrors beneath.

#AnimatedShort

FALL OF THE IBIS KING

directed by Mikai Geronimo & Josh O’Caoimh

Ireland, 2021, English, 10 minutes

The antagonist of a dark opera becomes increasingly unsettled following the unlikely return of the former lead actor.

#InCompetition #AnimatedShort

THE FARMER AND THE LIGHTNING STORM

directed by Danielle Browne

USA/Colombia, 2021, English, 5 minutes

Burdened by frustration and fear, the Goddess of Lightning suppresses her abilities. Can a nearby Farmer help Lightning regain confidence in her powers, and by extension, in herself?

#AnimatedShort #NewMavericks #FamilyFriendly #Noire

HOPPER’S DAY

directed by Jingqi Zhang

USA, 2021, No Dialogue, 5 minutes

A cricket wants to achieve its dream in an abandoned quarry.

#WorldPremiere #AnimatedShort

LAIKA & NEMO

directed by Jan Gadermann & Sebastian Gadow

Germany, 2022, No Dialogue, 15 minutes

Nemo looks different. Nobody else wears a diving suit and such a huge helmet.

But then he meets Laika, an astronaut.

#AnimatedShort

LOCAL MIDDLE SCHOOLER

directed by Sanjna Bharadwaj

USA, 2022, English, 11 minutes

A girl with magic eyelashes is exploited for them by her school, her community, and eventually the government. She battles the weight of the world with the weight of being a middle schooler. #InCompetition #AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

MOTHER

directed by Subarna D

India, 2021, No Dialogue, 5 minutes

A woman faced with the prospect of becoming the next village circumciser realizes that she can’t conform to the customs of her community when she is asked to circumcise her daughter and recounts her own harrowing experience.

#InCompetition #AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

MUSICA QUARANTENA

co-created by Lilian T. Mehrel & Danielle Rhoda

UK/USA, 2022, No Dialogue, 4 minutes

A little girl’s love for her bedridden Papa inspires a town in lockdown to make music from their balconies.

#WorldPremiere #AnimatedShort #Noire

MY EX BOYFRIEND

directed by Cissi Efraimsson

Sweden/USA, 2021, English, 3 minutes

Two lovers face a dilemma when one undergoes a strange transformation and begins leaking water.

#AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

MY FAT ARSE AND I

directed by Yelyzaveta Pysmak

Poland, 2020, Polish, 10 minutes

After dieting to the point of extreme thinness, a girl is given a royal invitation to a kingdom by the Angel of United Bitches of Slimbuttlandia– but are the Skinny Buttangels as lovely and harmless as they appear?

#InCompetition #AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

MY GRANDMOTHER IS AN EGG

directed by Wu-Ching Chang

Taiwan/UK, 2021, Mandarin, 9 minutes

Guided by family interviews, the filmmaker explores her grandmother’s life as a T’ung-yang-hsi, or “future daughter-in-law”, while reflecting on women’s oppression and the struggle for freedom.

#InCompetition #AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

MY PET VENUS

directed by Ariel Paxton

USA, 2020, English, 3 minutes

A little girl buys a Venus Fly Trap that she doesn’t know how to care for.

#AnimatedShort #GeorgiaFilm #NewMavericks

NEW TRICKS

directed by Matt Corsillo

USA, 2021, English, 2 minutes

After accidentally hitting a dog with her car, a woman attempts to take the animal to the vet, but is impeded by its gruesome transformation.

#AnimatedShort

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD

directed by Ida Melum

UK, 2021, English, 11 minutes

When a power outage ruins Ruby’s bedtime routine, she finds herself haunted by some unwanted guests.

#InCompetition #AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

THE OCEAN DUCK

directed by Huda Razzak

USA, 2021, English, 7 minutes

A woman visits her ailing grandmother in a hospital during a flood, as an ancient tale comes to life.

#AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

PEOPLE PERSON

directed by Rymalena

USA, 2021, English, 15 minutes

Desperate to escape her reality, a young woman discovers a program that immerses her in her own subconscious through a myriad of virtual personas.

#InCompetition #AnimatedShort

PIVOT

directed by Ana Gusson

Canada, 2021, English, 7 minutes

Growing up isn’t easy, and it’s no exception for 12-year-old Ashley whose well-meaning Mom has her own ideas about who Ashley should be. Finding herself in an impossible situation, Ashley must decide whether to wear a gaudy dress she hates or find the courage to stand up for herself and fight the inner monster that is holding her back.

#AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

SPROUT

directed by Nayt Cochran

USA, 2021, No Dialogue, 6 minutes

When a prize-winning plant causes self-doubt, a kind-hearted gardener nurtures a botanical-child’s individuality.

#AnimatedShort

A TINY TALE

directed by Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Maÿlis Mosny & Zijing Ye

France, 2020, No Dialogue, 8 minutes

An abandoned dog meets a young astronaut wannabe and a professional cyclist who keeps on trying to beat her highest score.

#AnimatedShort

THE VISIT

directed by Morrie Tan

Singapore, 2021, English/Mandarin, 9 minutes

Month after month, Ting visits her father in prison where they are only able to connect through a glass panel in a windowless cell. Despite these trying conditions, Ting is determined not to let anything come between their kinship.

#InCompetition #AnimatedShort #NewMavericks

EXPERIMENTAL SHORTS

BAD DREAM

directed by Camilo Diaz

USA, 2021, English, 5 minutes

Bad Dream is a visual representation of the black zeitgeist processing the violence of white supremacy. Impressionistic yet visceral in nature, Bad Dream is not only a representation of this experience, but a confrontation that forces viewers to consider their role in the racial structure of America.

#WorldPremiere #ExperimentalShort #GeorgiaFilm

ETERNITY ON A LOOP

directed by Isabela Costa

Brazil/USA, 2021, Portuguese, 12 minutes

An employee of God takes a break from heaven’s bureaucracy and spends some time on Earth.

#ExperimentalShort #NewMavericks #CineMás

ETHEREAL

directed by Isabelle Kanapé

Canada, 2019, Innu-Aimun/English/French, 3 minutes

A man spreads rumors about a local elder. To be forgiven, he will be put to the test. Ka tatishtipatakanit (Ethereal) is a poetic lesson about respect.

#ExperimentalShort

EYES AND HORNS

directed by Chaerin Im

Germany/South Korea/USA, 2021, No Dialogue, 6 minutes

Exploration of masculinity begins with the Minotaur, a mythical creature Picasso used to portray himself in his etching print series. The Minotaur goes through a violent struggle between being male and female. Finally, lines blur and boundaries of sexes disappear.

#ExperimentalShort #PinkPeach

FREE NOIR PAPILLON

directed by Lev Omelchenko

USA, 2022, English, 11 minutes

A mother explores her relationship to her pregnancy through dance, as she deals with her fear and hope about bringing a Black baby boy into the world in 2020.

#WorldPremiere #ExperimentalShort #GeorgiaFilm

GLADIOLUS

directed by Azadeh Navai

Iran/USA, 2022, Farsi, 5 minutes

An ode to a flower that once enjoyed prominence in Iranian culture, Gladiolus tells the story of its ubiquitous role in life’s important ceremonies and how it became a victim of its own popularity.

#ExperimentalShort #NewMavericks

HOW TO BEHAVE AT A PARTY

directed by Allison Radomski

USA, 2021, English, 2 minutes

Do you feel weird around other people? Are you anxious at social gatherings? Do you often find yourself trying to seem like a normal, happy person, and then coming up short? Look no further, friend. Even though I’ve never, ever had those problems in my whole life, “How to Behave at a Party” is here to help.

#ExperimentalShort #GeorgiaFilm #NewMavericks

IN THE FUTURE

directed by Kelly Gallagher

USA, 2021, English, 4 minutes

Knowing that another world is possible, individuals young and old share their hopes and dreams for the future.

#ExperimentalShort

KILL TIME

directed by Benjamin Rinehardt

USA, 2021, English, 8 minutes

An exploration of various realms, places which could be parking lots and alleyways, bars and hotels, as well as personal places such as our bedrooms and even our minds. Using painting, animation and mixed media it strives to look at and understand time and its strange elusive qualities.#WorldPremiere #ExperimentalShort

LÁCRIMAS

directed by Jeremy Moss

USA, 2021, English, 14 minutes

The plants, they shine at night. A melodrama of wavering moths, sparrows, cicadas, shadows, streams, and towering trees. A dizzying and displacing garden in a lower-key. Joan, don’t despair, tear down that tree. Paul, keep running, just flee. Burt, you ignorant f*** – it’s not your adding machine. Montgomery, stop knocking and leave.

#ExperimentalShort

MAY WE KNOW OUR OWN STRENGTH

directed by Jih-E Peng

USA, 2022, No Dialogue, 6 minutes

An abstract, hybrid narrative document centered around artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya’s similarly-titled piece exploring collective healing after sexual assault within AAPI communities, created tragically in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings. In the spirit of the installation itself, this film recreates the process of trauma, the hurdles of healing, and the strength that can be found in sharing and community.

#WorldPremiere #ExperimentalShort #GeorgiaFilm

PANDROG

directed by Jard Lerebours

USA, 2021, English, 1 minute

A poetic treatise on masculinity and the trappings of gender. Two lovers seek freedom away from Babylon.

#ExperimentalShort #GeorgiaFilm #Noire

WHISPER, RUSTLE

directed by Maureen Zent

USA, 2021, No Dialogue, 5 minutes

Order gives way to chaos. Chaos becomes ferment. Ferment spurs fecundity. ‘Whisper, Rustle’ depicts this cycle with natural and stylized elements drawn primarily from the poems and prose of W. B. Yeats. Stop motion animated objects include sand, pebbles, flower petals, oak bark, leaves, gravel, sponges, seeds, egg shells, a rotting log.

#ExperimentalShort #GeorgiaFilm

EPISODIC

BRIDESMAN

directed by Julian Buchan

USA, 2022, English, 57 minutes

Bridesman follows Terry, a self-obsessed gay man, as he is forced to fulfill his bridesmaid duties for his unhinged best friend, despite his disdain for the construct of marriage and a secret romantic history with the groom. When Terry threatens to upstage the control freak Maid of honor, secrets are made public, parties are ruined and every relationship is pushed to its breaking point.

#Episodic #PinkPeach

CHIQUI

directed by Carlos Cardona

USA, 2022, Spanish/English , 30 minutes

It’s 1987. Chiqui and Carlos immigrate from Colombia to New Jersey to find a better life for themselves and their unborn son. Upon their arrival, they quickly realize that the American dream is not as easy to achieve as they thought.

#Episodic #CineMás

I AM: JALAIAH

directed by Kayla Johnson

USA, 2021, English, 38 minutes

Jalaiah Harmon created one of the most viral dances of all time — the Renegade — at just 14 years old, yet she hardly reaped the fruits of her labor. But who is Jalaiah beyond this global dance phenomenon?

#WorldPremiere #Episodic #Noire #NewMavericks #GeorgiaFilm

SOMETHING UNDONE

directed by Nicole Dorsey

Canada, 2021, English, 10 minutes

When a Foley artist goes home to settle her late mother’s estate, she discovers a dark family secret and becomes obsessed with finding the truth.

#Episodic #NewMavericks

METTA DA FEIN

directed by Carlo Beer, Urs Berlinger

Switzerland, 2020, Rhaeto-Romanic, 22 minutes

In the most beautiful village in the world, every day seems the same – until peace is shattered by a series of mysterious animal killings.

#Episodic

MUSIC VIDEOS

ALHAMDU – ‘MUSLIM FUTURISM’

directed by Abbas Rattani

USA, 2021, English/Arabic, 5 minutes

ALHAMDU is a musically-driven vision of Muslim joy as resistance and liberation—an imaginative future where Muslims exist boldly.

#WorldPremiere #MusicVideo #Noire

AMBER MARK – ‘COMPETITION’

directed by Cara Stricker, Amber Mark

USA/UK, 2021, English/German, 4 minutes

‘Competition’ comes from a state of always comparing yourself to others and how ruthless that competitive nature can be towards yourself and towards others. The film is a reminder of how much stronger we are together.

#MusicVideo #Noire #NewMavericks

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT – ‘VIBE’

directed by Tony Reames

USA, 2021, English, 5 minutes

Georgia’s own Arrested Development is back for the final album and this is the lead single and video, “VIBE”.

#MusicVideo #GeorgiaFilm

BABY TATE – ‘PEDI’

directed by Norton

USA, 2021, English, 3 minutes

F*** the high road, embrace the petty. In her video for “Pedi”, Baby Tate literally pops into awkward situations to deliver an unhealthy dose of “karma”.

#MusicVideo #GeorgiaFilm

BLANC’

directed by Wenkai Wang

USA, 2021, English, 3 minutes

A couple went through emotional turbulence as if they lived in two different time zones during lockdown.

#WorldPremiere #MusicVideo #PinkPeach #NewMavericks

COUNT IT ALL

directed by Joshua Cleveland

USA, 2021, English, 7 minutes

A dream-like journey into the consciousness of a black woman as she navigates identity under the mental and emotional harms surrounding institutional violence and Alienation within the American system.

#MusicVideo #GeorgiaFilm #Noire

DON LIFTED – ‘GOLDEN (THE WAIT) FT. MADAMEFRAANKIE’

directed by Joshua Cannon & Nubia Yasin

USA, 2021, English, 5 minutes

“This visual is everything I saw in my head as I wrote the song. It’s confident, it’s extra, it’s decadent; it’s a fantastical version of how I see myself every time I sing those lyrics.”

#MusicVideo #Noire

DTG – ‘I GET HAPPY WHEN I THINK OF YOU’

directed by Pong Tulyathan

USA, 2021, English, 2 minutes

An intoxicated and controlling man who is trying to show love in something that is not there anymore physically in human form, but is there to him mentally.

#MusicVideo #GeorgiaFilm

FLORENT VOLLANT – ‘NENANTUAPMANAN’

directed by Isabelle Longnus

Canada, 2021, Innu, 4 minutes

Florant Vollant, an Innu singer songwriter goes on a quest in honour of his ancestors during which he performs a ritual.

#MusicVideo

HANA VU – ‘KEEPER’

directed by Maegan Houang

USA, 2021, English, 3 minutes

No one notices when Hana Vu erupts into a cathartic breakdown at a family event.

#MusicVideo #NewMavericks

MICHAEL MYERZ – ‘DON’T GIVE UP’

directed by Kevin Daniel Lonano

USA, 2022, English, 3 minutes

Michael Myerz is locked in the fight for his life against the reigning Monster Boxer champion, the Moxer!

#MusicVideo #GeorgiaFilm

NAOMI ALLIGATOR – ‘CONCESSION STAND GIRL’

directed by Corrinne James

USA, 2021, English, 2 minutes

A frog morphs through a colorful animated world, transforming into a variety of characters and landscapes.

#MusicVideo #NewMavericks

OBOROZUKI

directed by Joseph Ros

Cuba, 2021, Spanish/Japan/Yoruba, 5 minutes

Katsushika Hokusai’s tentacular “Dream of the fisherman’s wife” and Afro Cuban drums are the protagonists of a syncretic ritual; music and dance lead this interesting cultural intermixing music video.

#MusicVideo #CineMás

PEACH PURÉE DE PÊCHES

directed by Stephanie Burbano

Canada, 2021, French/English, 3 minutes

Band stand fever dream with goddess Elle Barbara serenading you through the new/old sexual politic.

#WorldPremiere #MusicVideo #PinkPeach #NewMavericks

ROCHELLE BLOOM – ‘STORIES I CREATE IN MY HEAD’

directed by Derek Evans

USA, 2021, English, 4 minutes

The video is stark and unsettling, as is the video’s emotional narrative about the struggles of family life, what defines success and living up to the expectations of others.

#MusicVideo #GeorgiaFilm

SOMEONE – ‘STRANGE WORLD’

directed by David Spearing

UK, 2021, English, 4 minutes

Stuck indoors during lockdown, a young woman uses her imagination to evoke magic and playfulness in the world around her, translated in a moving, modern dance.

#MusicVideo

SYD – ‘FAST CAR’

directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein

USA, 2021, English, 5 minutes

Syd (of The Internet) and her girlfriend, Ariana Simone, try their very best to film a steamy sex tape in the hills of Malibu. What starts as a seemingly impossible task ends in utter sonic bliss. #MusicVideo #PinkPeach

VIRTUAL REALITY

CHILD OF EMPIRE

directed by Sparsh Ahuja, Erfan Saadati

UK, 2022, English, 17 minutes

An animated virtual reality (VR) docu-drama experience which immerses viewers in one of the largest forced migrations in human history: the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan.

#VirtualReality

GREENWOOD AVENUE: A VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE

directed by Tarik Jackson, Talibah L. Newman, Spade Robinson

USA, 2021, English, 20 minutes

“Greenwood Avenue: A Virtual Reality Experience” brings us into the 1920’s world of a 14-year-old Black girl experiencing first love & devastating loss in America’s Black Wall Street.

#VirtualReality #Noire

HYDROCOSMOS

directed by Milad Tangshir

Italy, 2021, No Dialogue, 19 minutes

An immersive experience which recounts the arrival of water and the emergence of conscious life on a remote corner of the universe. It’s an abstract tale, told through a symphony of performative bodies, images, sounds, lights and shadows.

#VirtualReality

MONTEGELATO

directed by Davide Rapp

Italy, 2021, Italian, 28 minutes

A montage film in VR, the first of its kind. Hundreds of cinematic sequences define a three-dimensional collage of the Monte Gelato waterfalls (Rome, Italy) as they have been filmed in more than 180 productions including films, TV series and commercials. From peplum to western, from comedy to thriller, from science-fiction to erotica: sounds and videos expand in an immersive landscape that transports the Falls in time and space.

#VirtualReality

VIRTUALLY THERE

directed by Leon Oldstrong

UK, 2021, English, 23 minutes

Imagine seeing a tragic incident from many different angles – stepping into the shoes of everyone affected? Virtually There allows viewers to experience the effects on the people behind the statistics in an immersive 360-degree film that aims to build an emotional understanding of the devastating impact of knife crime amongst young people.

#VirtualReality #Noire

