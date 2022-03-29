Thanks to Marshall Flores for tabulating the results that produced one winner with the tie-breaker. And the winner is Darren Nanni. Please send an email to us at awardsdaily at gmail.com to claim your prize!
It was probably the easiest Oscar race to call even though it felt like the most predictable. All you had to do was follow the consensus and you’d have gotten almost all of them right. That sometimes happens but it’s rare. For this contest, we had a whopping 27 people who got 22/23. That has never happened in all of the years I’ve been doing this, that’s for sure. It’s kind of mind-boggling. Congratulations to the runners-up.
Sebastian Bertrand
Steven Brown
Joe Crock
Maria Castillo
Sefa Emekli
Julie Feucht
Roy Geiger
Izzy Huppert
Benjamin Haase
Joseph Hiegel
Sharon Keith
Anton Kleschev
Michael Meyers
Lori Moscato
Darren Nanni
Jimmy Orsag
David Palomera
Patricia Pessoa de Carvalho
Barton Randall
Mary Rawlings
Roger Rifkin
Dan Rybicky
Pyry Silomaa
Celeste Sudera
Clint Tsao
Jason Ture