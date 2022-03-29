Thanks to Marshall Flores for tabulating the results that produced one winner with the tie-breaker. And the winner is Darren Nanni. Please send an email to us at awardsdaily at gmail.com to claim your prize!

It was probably the easiest Oscar race to call even though it felt like the most predictable. All you had to do was follow the consensus and you’d have gotten almost all of them right. That sometimes happens but it’s rare. For this contest, we had a whopping 27 people who got 22/23. That has never happened in all of the years I’ve been doing this, that’s for sure. It’s kind of mind-boggling. Congratulations to the runners-up.

Fenton Barnhill Sebastian Bertrand Steven Brown Joe Crock Maria Castillo Sefa Emekli Julie Feucht Roy Geiger Izzy Huppert Benjamin Haase Joseph Hiegel Sharon Keith Anton Kleschev Michael Meyers Lori Moscato Darren Nanni Jimmy Orsag David Palomera Patricia Pessoa de Carvalho Barton Randall Mary Rawlings Roger Rifkin Dan Rybicky Pyry Silomaa Celeste Sudera Clint Tsao

Jason Ture