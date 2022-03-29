This is our randomly annual tradition here at Awards Daily. I forgot to do this poll last year due to a bad mood. But skipping a year saved us a lot of embarrassment, didn’t it?

As you can see, there’s no poll constructed yet. I have roughly 50 titles in mind, but let’s expand the possibilities by first opening up this project to include your clever reader suggestions.

In the comments, you’re invited to name your own expectations for Best Picture 2023. You don’t need to name 10, especially if you see any of your guesses have already been floated by someone else. Then tomorrow or the next day we’ll post the massive poll and start voting, alright?

You can make things easier for me by putting the director’s name in parentheses after the title.

If you’re feeling frisky you can also try to predict who might get slapped on live TV next year.