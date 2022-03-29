This week, we’re reviewing the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony where a bunch of films won some awards. You may also know it as the ceremony where Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair, and Will Smith smacked him across the face. We talk about the ceremony: what we liked, what we didn’t like, and what we lamented.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

