Palm Springs, CA (April 1, 2022) – The Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will return Thursday, January 5, 2023 through Monday, January 16, 2023. The Film Awards will take place on January 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with film screenings beginning Friday, January 6 including the Opening Night presentation that evening and will conclude with Best of Fest on January 16. Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 21-27, 2022.

The 2022 Festival and Film Awards did not take place as an in-person event this year. Film Award honoree selections were announced to recognize the year’s great performances and Entertainment Tonight aired a tribute. The honorees announced included Belfast (Vanguard Award) presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award); Nicole Kidman (Career Achievement Award); King Richard (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to cast members Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn; Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress); and Lady Gaga (Icon Award). From the honorees Kenneth Branagh (Best Original Screenplay), Jane Campion (Best Director), Jessica Chastain (Best Actress) and Will Smith (Best Actor) received Academy Awards in their respective categories.

7256. Film Award seats and tables and Festival passes will go on sale in August 1. For additional information visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.

About the Palm Springs International Film Society

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards®, and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.

