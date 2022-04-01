Scott Feinberg has posted Will Smith’s Statement of resignation. Smith has decided to resign rather than wait to see what the Academy would decide on his fate. As follow, via the Hollywood Reporter:

I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Whatever happened to Will Smith that night, the same night he won his first Oscar for Best Actor, will be something he’ll have to figure out. But for now, it’s over. It does remind me of the last shot in All the President’s Men a bit, even though these things are not related in any way, just the way the last scene plays out captures the blur of these past few days: