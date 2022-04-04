We’re in between series, and much of what we’ve seen is under embargo. So, this week at the Water Cooler, we’re taking a little breather. Joey constructed a quick quiz for Megan and Clarence based on our knowledge of Emmy trivia. Who wins? And does Joey actually get all his own questions right? Find out on this week’s podcast!

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

