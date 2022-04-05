FYC’s most exclusive club is back.

Returning from a two-year hiatus, The Prime Experience is bringing Prime Video’s award-worthy programming to a brand-new location — a breathtaking private mansion tucked away in the Hollywood Hills that will offer Emmy voters a world-class FYC destination unlike any other. The exclusive experience will provide guests a rare opportunity to feel, taste, and touch worlds that most people only get to view on-screen.

Designed to be dynamic, exploratory, and visited again and again, The Prime Experience will be open April 30th to May 21st. The installation will celebrate the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in addition to including a photo studio that will transport visitors to the 1960s U.K. as seen in A Very British Scandal; a guided sound bath experience inspired by the unique sci-fi-Western mashup of Outer Range; and a gallery motivated by the groundbreaking series As We See It, created in partnership with DisArt and featuring significant works made by disabled artists.

“Prime Video’s original programming consistently raises the bar, so we wanted to give voters an FYC experience that does so as well,” said Debra Birnbaum, head of Awards for Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “This new Prime Experience is immersive, engaging, and worthy of the best content available to stream.”

Television Academy voters will enjoy unparalleled, invitation-only access to screenings and special events at the luxurious Prime Experience Theater — and be able to indulge themselves at a candy and nail salon, tarot parlor, and coffee and juice bars.

Featured projects include:

A Very British Scandal

As We See It

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Fairfax

Goliath

Harlem

The Legend of Vox Machina

Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Grrrls

Lucy and Desi

Lula Rich

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Night Sky

Outer Range

The Outlaws

Phat Tuesdays

The Pursuit of Love

Reacher

The Wheel of Time

With Love

Yearly Departed

The Prime Experience official Television Academy events:

Saturday, April 30: Harlem

Saturday, April 30: LulaRich

Sunday, May 1: Lucy and Desi

Sunday, May 1: “PRIME STANDUP” – Phat Tuesdays and Yearly Departed

Saturday, May 7: “SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS”- Fairfax, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and The Legend of Vox Machina

Saturday, May 14: With Love

Sunday, May 15: Outer Range

Sunday, May 15: As We See It