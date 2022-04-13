Last week, Elizabeth Holmes changed out of her black turtleneck, stopped lowering her voice, and got a dog. One of the most buzzed about limited series of 2022 so far, The Dropout has been steadily gaining momentum as a true contender for this year’s upcoming Emmy race. Is the series itself in contention or will Amanda Seyfried be the show’s best shot? Can someone in the show’s huge cast make the cut to help solidify its award chances? Is this the last we will see of Seyfried as Holmes? Megan and Joey speculate on this week’s episode.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)