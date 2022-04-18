Awards Daily’s Jalal Haddad joins Joey, Megan, and Clarence to take a closer look at the 2022 Emmy race. Only six weeks remain in the Emmy season! With roughly six major limited series to premiere in the remainder of the season, what has the potential to break through? What already seen series lead the race currently? Are The White Lotus and Dopesick the current frontrunners? Is The Dropout a full contender, or is it just a play for a brilliant Amanda Seyfried performance? We break the Limited Series race down with a deep conversation about Showtime’s The First Lady.

