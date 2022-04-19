The 2022 Tribeca Festival™ today announced its lineup of feature and short narrative, documentary, and animated films. This year’s festival takes place from June 8-19 and spotlights everything from breakout independent shorts to renowned global features.

The features program spans ten categories – narrative competitions, topical documentaries, anticipated new films – and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries. The lineup includes 88 world premieres, 2 international premieres, 7 North American premieres, 2 U.S. premieres, and 11 New York premieres. There are 32 directors returning to Tribeca with their latest projects, and 50 first-time directors. More than 64% (81) of the feature films are directed by female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers — 46% (58) female directors, 34% (43) BIPOC directors, 8% (10) LGBTQ+ directors.

The Festival’s selection of world premieres includes Corner Office, starring Jon Hamm and Danny Pudi and Somewhere in Queens, directed by Ray Romano and co-starring Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Jennifer Esposito. Additional films include American Dreamer, with Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon, and Danny Glover; The Cave of Adullam, produced by Laurence Fishburne; Beauty, written by Lena Waithe; Jerry & Marge Go Large by David Frankel and starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, and Rainn Wilson; Aisha with Letitia Wright; Alone Together, directed, written, and starring Katie Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess, Zosia Mamet, and Melissa Leo; My Name Is Andrea with Ashley Judd; Space Oddity, directed by Kyra Sedgwick; Acidman with Thomas Haden Church and Dianna Agron; and The Integrity of Joseph Chambers with Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; among many others.

This year, Tribeca also presents a series of exciting live conversations and performances. Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Baby will perform following the world premiere of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby; Colson Baker (AKA Machine Gun Kelly) will make a special appearance after Taurus; and Of Monsters and Men will perform after TÍU. And, among many special appearances and conversations, the Festival will also host members of the WNBA’s New York Liberty squad following the premiere of Unfinished Business; LeVar Burton will speak on the importance of children’s literacy after Butterfly in the Sky; and tennis legend John McEnroe will sit down for a discussion after the world premiere of McEnroe.

The Festival closes on June 18 with the world premiere of the documentary Loudmouth, written and directed by Josh Alexander. The Reverend Al Sharpton, who has been at the center of the national conversation around race since the late 1980s, and who is the blazing subject of this extraordinary film, will participate in a conversation following the screening.

“This 2022 feature film program leaves us proud and humbled by the boundless ingenuity and passion of our indefatigable filmmaking community,” said Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano. “Whether a comedic breath of fresh air or a trenchant expose of the most urgent contemporary issues, this year’s official selections again remind us of the vitality and urgency of independent film in a world that needs it more than ever.”

As previously announced, the Festival kicks off on June 8 with the world premiere of Halftime, a Netflix documentary by director and Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli that follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez, as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career. Other documentaries include the world premieres of After Selma, directed by Sam Pollard, and Geeta Gandbhir; All Man: The International Male Story narrated by Matt Bomer; Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex, a musical documentary celebrating the life and work of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan featuring U2, Joan Jett with Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, and David Bowie; Body Parts featuring Jane Fonda and Rose McGowan; It Ain’t Over, about the life and times of Yankee Yogi Berra with Joe Torre, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Bob Costas, Vin Scully, and Billy Crystal; The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks; Rudy! A Documusical, the definitive Rudy Giuliani documentary; Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, directed by Lizzie Gottlieb with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro, Robert Gottlieb, Ethan Hawke, Conan O’Brien, David Remnick, Bill Clinton, and Majora Carter; The Wild One narrated by Willem Dafoe; The YouTube Effect directed and written by Alex Winter; and more.

This year’s shorts program, in partnership with Meta, includes 43 shorts in competition, 10 music videos, 9 Tribeca Online Premieres, and 18 special screening shorts from 25 countries worldwide. Recipients of the Tribeca Festival awards for Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Animated Short qualify for consideration in the Academy Awards’ Short Films category, provided the film complies with Academy rules. Tribeca also grants a Student Visionary Award to a rising filmmaker with emerging talent and potential. The shorts will be presented in 9 distinct thematic programs.

“Tribeca received a record number of more than 7,200 shorts submissions,” said Tribeca Vice President of Filmmaker Relations and Shorts Programming Sharon Badal. “We’re excited to have music videos in our programming, and curated a crazy late-night program — one about love in all shapes and sizes, and a peaceful program where our audience can just escape and chill out. Each year my co-programmer Ben Thompson and I try to do something different, and this year is no exception.”

Additionally, the ‘Tribeca at Home’ platform will allow U.S. audiences to enjoy an array of thought-provoking and compelling narrative, documentary, and short films, online from June 9 through June 26.

The Tribeca Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano, Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Filmmaker Relations & Shorts Programming Sharon Badal and Head Shorts Programmer Ben Thompson; Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz and Lucy Mukerjee; Programmers José F. Rodriguez and Karen McMullen; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes and Immersive Curator Ana Brzezinska; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; and program advisor Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.

2022 FEATURE FILM SELECTIONS

OPENING NIGHT

HALFTIME, (United States) – World Premiere. A new Netflix documentary film that follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez, as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower, and inspire. HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration. The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it’s only the beginning. HALFTIME serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose. Directed by Amanda Micheli.

CLOSING NIGHT

Loudmouth, (United States) – World Premiere. Since bursting into the headlines in New York City in the late 1980s, preacher and activist Reverend Al Sharpton has been at the center of the national conversation around race. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s horrific murder in 2020, the veteran civil rights leader has further expanded the reach of his powerful bullhorn against America’s deafening complacency in the fight against racial injustice — amplifying the ugly truths about the ongoing impact of structural racism on this nation many would prefer to ignore. Rabble-rouser or activist? Opportunist or trailblazer? With never-before-seen archival footage and unprecedented access, Loudmouth puts a disruptive spotlight on the pastoral prodigy turned political firebrand turned media establishment figure. Written, directed, and produced by Josh Alexander. Produced by Daniel J. Chalfen, Mike Jackson, and Kedar Massenburg.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Tribeca’s U.S. Narrative Competition showcases extraordinary world premieres that will vie for the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature, and the Awards for Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Performance.

Allswell, (United States) – World Premiere. Three Nuyorican sisters navigate the daunting life challenges of single motherhood, career, and family, all while finding humor and solace within the bonds of sisterhood in this absorbing dramedy. Directed and written by Ben Snyder, and written by Elizabeth Rodriguez. Produced by Gia Walsh, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Vince Jolivette, Ben Snyder, Ari Issler, Paul Jarrett, Kara Baker. With Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liza Colon-Zayas, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Felix Solis, Max Cassella, Michael Rispoli, Shirley Rodriguez, MacKenzie Lansing, and J. Cameron Barnett.

The Drop, (United States, Mexico) – World Premiere. In this clever cringe comedy, a seemingly happy married couple confronts a test of their marriage when one of them drops a baby while at a destination wedding at a tropical island. Directed by Sarah Adina Smith. Written by Sarah Adina Smith, Joshua Leonard. Produced by Jonako Donley, Mel Eslyn, Sarah Adina Smith, Joshua Leonard, Shuli Harel, Tim Headington, Lia Buman. With Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell.

Four Samosas, (United States) – World Premiere. Determined to disrupt the wedding of his ex-girlfriend by bankrupting her family, underachieving, wanna-be rapper Vinny and his neighborhood pals concoct a plan to steal her family’s jewels from a supermarket safe. Directed and written by Ravi Kapoor. Produced by Ravi Kapoor, Venk Potula, Rajiv Maikhuri, Craig Stovel.

God’s Time, (United States) – World Premiere. A heart-racing, NYC-set dark comedy that sees two best bros in recovery for addiction trying to prevent the potential murder of their mutual crush’s ex-boyfriend. Directed and written by Daniel Antebi. Produced by Emily Korteweg, Andrew Hutcheson, Reid Hannaford. With Ben Groh, Dion Costelloe, Liz Caribel Sierra, Jared Abrahamson, Christiane Seidel.

Good Girl Jane, (United States) – World Premiere. Bullied out of private school and at odds with her divorced parents, lonely high schooler Jane spirals out of control after falling in with a hard-partying crowd and becoming smitten with a dangerously charismatic bad boy. Directed and written by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz. Produced by Fred Bernstein, Dominique Telson, Lauren Pratt, Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, Simone Williams. With Rain Spencer, Patrick Gibson, Andie MacDowell, Odessa A’Zion, Olan Prenatt, Eloisa Huggins.

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, (United States) – World Premiere. In this stark and brooding psychological drama, a family man — hoping to prove his survivalist capabilities and manliness to his family — decides to irresponsibly head off into the woods and go deer hunting by himself. Directed and written by Robert Machoian. Produced by Clayne Crawford, Kiki Crawford, Robert Machoian. With Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Next Exit, (United States) – World Premiere. In a world where ghosts are real and front-page news, a controversial new medical procedure allows people to peacefully kill themselves. In the midst of this breakthrough, two strangers travel cross country together to end their lives, only to unexpectedly find what they’ve been missing along the way. Directed and written by Mali Elfman. Produced by Derek Bishé, Narineh Hacopian. With Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, Rose McIver, Karen Gillan, Tongayi Chirisa, Diva Zappa.

Three Headed Beast, (United States) – World Premiere. In this poetic exploration of love and suppressed communication, the foundation of a bisexual couple’s healthy open relationship starts to show its cracks. Directed and written by Fernando Andres, Tyler Rugh. Produced by Fernando Andrés, Lisa Freberg, Tyler Rugh. With Cody Shook, Jacob Schatz, Dani Hurtado, Daniel Abramson, Paul Grant, Sarah Bartholomew.

Wes Schlagenhauf Is Dying, (United States) – World Premiere. An irreverent and eccentric road trip comedy that celebrates DIY filmmaking and bromances, Wes Schlagenhauf Is Dying follows two filmmakers who set out to make their masterpiece while on a journey toward an estranged, purportedly languishing friend. Directed by Parker Seaman, written by Devin Das, Parker Seaman, produced by Devin Das, Trent Anderson, Adam Maffei, Parker Seaman. With Devin Das, Parker Seaman, Wes Schlagenhauf, Aparna Nancherla, D’Arcy Carden, Mark Duplass.

The Year Between, (United States) – World Premiere. Forced to return home from college after her erratic behavior alienates everyone around her, Clemence begrudgingly begins a new chapter in the suburbs, hell-bent on defying her mom, dad, younger siblings, therapist—and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Directed and written by Alex Heller. Produced by Eugene Sun Park, Amanda P. Phillips, Sonya Lunsford, Rachel Gould, Caterin Camargo-Alvarez.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The New-York based Festival breaks its geographical boundaries with the International Narrative Competition, welcoming filmmakers from abroad to join a global platform for contemporary world cinema. These films will compete for Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Performance.

Blaze, (Australia) – World Premiere. After a young girl witnesses a violent crime, she summons an imaginary dragon to help process her anger and protect her on her journey into womanhood. Directed by Del Kathryn Barton. Written by Del Kathryn Barton, Huna Amweero. Produced by Samantha Jennings. With Julia Savage, Simon Baker, Yael Stone, Josh Lawson, Sofia Hampson.

January (Janvaris), (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland) – World Premiere. An aspiring filmmaker tries to search for who he is against the backdrop of Latvian independence in this dark but dreamy coming-of-age story. Directed by Viesturs Kairiss. Written by Viesturs Kairiss, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman. Produced by Inese Boka-Grūbe, Gints Grūbe. With Kārlis Arnolds Avots, Alise Danovska, Sandis Runge, Baiba Broka, Aleksas Kazanavičius, Juhan Ulfsak. In Latvian, Lithuanian, Russian, with English subtitles.

Karaoke, (Israel) – World Premiere. A comedy about a married middle-class suburban couple in their 60s who are drawn to their new neighbor, a charismatic bachelor who has karaoke evenings at his apartment. Directed and written by Moshe Rosenthal. Produced by Efrat Cohen. With Sasson Gabay, Rita Shukrun, Lior Ashkenazi. In Hebrew with English subtitles.

A Matter Of Trust (Ingen Kender Dagen), (Denmark) – World Premiere. Five stories on interpersonal trust and unspoken truths intertwine in Annette K. Olesen’s artful, elliptical, and bittersweet relationship drama. Directed and written by Anette K Olesen. Produced by Jonas Frederiksen. With Trine Dyrholm, Jakob Cedergreen, Lisbet Dahl, Morten Hee Andersen. In Danish with English subtitles.

My Love Affair with Marriage, (United States, Latvia, Luxembourg) – World Premiere. Some people spend their lives wondering why a marriage didn’t last. Signe Baumane set out to get some answers. The result is this animated film, which combines ancient mythology and contemporary neuroscience. Directed and written by Signe Baumane. Produced by Sturgis Warner, Signe Baumane. With Dagmara Dominczyk, Michele Pawk, Matthew Modine, Cameron Monaghan, Ieva Katkovska, Kristine Pastare, Iluta Alsberga.

Pink Moon, (Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia) – World Premiere. An adult daughter kidnaps her father, whisking him away to a cabin in the snow, hoping to alter his unexpected announcement that he has had enough of life and will end it by his next birthday. Directed by Floor van der Meulen. Written by Bastiaan Kroeger. Produced by Derk-Jan Warrink and Koji Nelissen. With Julia Akkermans, Johan Leysen, Eelco Smits, Anniek Pheifer, Sinem Kavus.

Two Sisters and a Husband, (India) – World Premiere. Tara and Amrita are sisters. One is married to hotel manager Rajat, while the other is expecting his child. Set in the beautiful Himalayan foothills, this is a compelling drama about a thorny domestic arrangement. Directed by Shlok Sharma. Written by Shilpa Srivastava, Shlok Sharmaand. Produced by Navin Shetty, Shlok Sharma, Anurag Kashyap. With Avani Rai, Dinker Sharma, Manya Grover, Himanshu Kohli, Ashutosh Pathak. In Hindi with English subtitles.

The Visitor, (Bolivia, Uruguay) – World Premiere. In the atmospheric and visually-compelling drama The Visitor, an ex-convict returns home in search of a new life and a chance to reconnect with his estranged young daughter, only to be met with resistance from his father-in-law – an influential pastor in the Evangelical community in town. Directed by Martín Boulocq. Written by Martín Boulocq, Rodrigo Hasbún. Produced by Andrea Camponovo, Alvaro Olmos. With Enrique Aráoz, César Troncoso, Mirella Pascual, Svet Ailyn Mena, Romel Vargas, Teresa Gutiérrez. In Spanish with English subtitles.

We Might As Well Be Dead (Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein), (Germany, Romania) – International Premiere. The disappearance of a dog and the sudden isolation of a security guard’s daughter start a bizarre chain of events in an apartment complex obsessed with keeping up appearances. Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova. Written by Natalia Sinelnikova, Viktor Gallandi. Produced by Julia Wagner. With Ioana Iacob, Pola Geiger, Jörg Schüttauf, Şiir Eloğlu, Moritz Jahn, Susanne Wuest, Knut Berger, Mina Özlem Sağdıç. In German, Polish with English subtitles.

Woman on the Roof, (Poland, France, Sweden) – World Premiere. One morning a 60-year-old midwife does something extremely unexpected, which breaks her family and life apart. Inspired by a true story, this is a complex character portrayal told with outstanding cinematic realism. Directed and written by Anna Jadowska. Produced by Maria Blicharska. With Dorota Pomykala, Bogdan Koca, Adam Bobik. In Polish with English subtitles.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Over Tribeca’s 20-year history, the non-fiction film selections have exhibited work from emerging and renowned filmmakers, including future Academy Award® winners. This year’s films will compete for Best Documentary Feature, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

An Act of Worship, (United States) – World Premiere. An Act of Worship is Pakistani-American filmmaker Nausheen Dadabhoy’s lyrical portrait of the last 20 years of Muslim Life in America as told through the lens of Muslims living in the United States. In Arabic and English with English subtitles. Directed and written by Nausheen Dadabhoy. Produced by Sofian Khan, Kristi Jacobson, Heba Elorbany.

Battleground, (United States) – World Premiere. Heading distinctly different anti-choice organizations, three women lead the charge in their single-minded quest to overturn Roe v. Wade, as they face down forces equally determined to safeguard women’s access to safe and legal abortions. Directed by Cynthia Lowen. Written by Cynthia Lowen, Nancy Novack. Produced by Rebecca Stern, Cynthia Lowen. With Alexis McGill Johnson, Jenna King, Nancy Northup.

The Cave of Adullam, (United States) – World Premiere. Living by the mantra ‘it’s easier to raise boys than to repair broken men’, martial arts sensei Jason Wright tenderly guides his often-troubled young Detroit students with a beautifully effective blend of compassion and tough love. Directed by Laura Checkoway. Produced by Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, Roy Bank, Joe Plummer, Laura Checkoway. With Jason Wilson, Kevin L. Collins Jr., Gabriel Davenport, Daniel White, Tamarkus Williams.

Hidden Letters, (China, Germany, Norway, United States) – World Premiere. In modern-day China, two women strive to preserve Nushu, an ancient secret language that bonded generations of Chinese women together through centuries of oppression in a clandestine support system of sisterhood and survival. Directed by Violet Du Feng. Written by Violet Du Feng, John Farbrother. Produced by Violet Du Feng, Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas, Jean Tsien, Su Kim. With Xin Hu, Simu Wu, He Yanxin. In Chinese and Mandarin with English subtitles.

Katrina Babies, (United States) – World Premiere. Katrina Babies is a first-person account of the short-term and long-term devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, as told by young people who were between the ages of 3 and 19 when the levees broke. Directed by Edward Buckles Jr. Written by Edward Buckles Jr., Luther Clement Lam, Audrey Rosenberg. Produced by Edward Buckles Jr., Audrey Rosenberg, Rebecca Teitel. With Miesha Williams, Cierra Chenier, Arnold Burks, Damaris Calliet, Calvin Baxter, Quintina Thomas Green. An HBO Documentary Films release.

Lakota Nation vs. United States, (United States) – World Premiere. Poet Layli Long Soldier crafts a searing portrait of her Oyate’s connection to the Black Hills, through first contact and broken treaties to the promise of the Land Back movement, in this lyrical testament to the resilience of a nation. Directed by Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli. Written by Layli Long Soldier. Produced by Benjamin Hedin. With Nick Tilsen, Phyllis Young, Candi Brings Plenty, Krystal Two Bulls, Nick Estes, Henry Red Cloud.

My Name Is Andrea, (United States) – World Premiere. A rousing portrait of feminist writer Andrea Dworkin, one of the most controversial and misunderstood figures of the 20th century, who fought passionately for justice and equality for women. Directed and written by Pratibha Parmar. Produced by Shaheen Haq. With Ashley Judd, Soko, Amandla Stenberg, Andrea Riseborough, Allen Leech, Christine Lahti.

Naked Gardens, (United States, France) – World Premiere. With a cheekily contemplative tone and an empathetic lens, Naked Gardens takes us inside an isolated nudist community in Florida – where residents find a place to feel accepted, deal with their past traumas and jointly pursue forming a utopian society. Directed by Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan. Written by Ivete Lucas. Produced by Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas, Tabs Breese, Julia Nottingham, Roberto Minervini, Denise Ping Lee. With Jeremy, McKayla, Jamie, Gretchen, Deedee, Serenity, Morley.

Sophia, (United States) – World Premiere. This stirring and visually-immersive documentary brings us inside the spirited pursuits of David Hanson – a restless inventor aiming to perfect the world’s most life-like A.I. With freewheeling energy and storytelling gusto, Kasbe’s & Moselle’s probing film masterfully ponders the future of artificial intelligence – and humanity’s shared need for connectedness. Directed by Jon Kasbe, Crystal Moselle. Written by Daniel Koehler. Produced by Bits Sola. With David Hanson. In Chinese, English with English subtitles. A Showtime Documentary Films release.

A Story Of Bones, (UK) – World Premiere. A Story of Bones chronicles Annina van Neel’s tireless work to reclaim and honor the neglected history of St. Helena after the remains of thousands of formerly enslaved Africans are uncovered on the remote island. Directed by Joseph Curran, Dominic Aubrey de Vere. Produced by Yvonne Ibazebo. With Annina Van Neel, Peggy King Jorde.

Subject, (United States) – World Premiere. Subject unpacks the ethics and responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking by examining well-known documentaries of the past decade and revealing the impact their commercial success has had on the lives of the onscreen subjects. Directed by Jennifer Tiexiera, Camilla Hall. Produced by Camilla Hall, Jennifer Tiexiera, Joe Caterini. With Arthur Agee, Ahmed Hassan, Margie Ratliff, Michael Peterson, Mukunda Angulo, Jesse Friedman, Elaine Friedman, Lisa Walsh, Susanne Reisenbichler.

The Wild One, (France) – World Premiere. Jack Garfein — Holocaust survivor, theater and film director, key figure in the formation of the Actors Studio — vividly, animatedly, passionately recalls a life where historical tragedy and personal art formed a unique, driving, uncompromising vision. Directed, written, and produced by Tessa Louise-Salomé. With Jack Garfein, Willem Dafoe, Peter Bogdanovich, Irène Jacob, Boby Sotto, Dick Guttman, Blanche Baker, Patricia Bosworth, Foster Hirsch, Geoffrey Horne, Kate Rennebohm.

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

Anticipated premieres from acclaimed filmmakers and performers are the focus of the Spotlight Narrative section which continues to be a launching pad for the most buzzworthy new films.

Acidman, (United States) – World Premiere. After a decade apart, Maggie tracks down her elusive father. His fixation with UFOs has intensified over the years, which frustrates her attempts to communicate some big news. Directed by Alex Lehmann. Written by Alex Lehmann, Chris Dowling. Produced by Liz Cardenas, Alex Lehmann, Dianna Agron, Christian Agypt. With Thomas Haden Church, Dianna Agron, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris.

Aisha, (Ireland) – World Premiere. Aisha, a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland, is floundering in a maze of social services and bureaucracy. As her situation becomes increasingly dire, Aisha struggles to maintain hope and dignity against the looming threat of deportation. Directed and written by Frank Berry. Produced by Tristan Orpen Lynch, Donna Eperon, Aoife O’Sullivan, Sam Bisbee. With Letitia Wright, Josh O’Connor.

Alone Together, (United States) – World Premiere. Strangers June and Charlie have to learn to coexist when they accidentally book the same AirBnb to get away from the pandemic. Alone Together is the ultimate New York lockdown love story. Directed and written by Katie Holmes. Produced by Yale Productions, Lafayette Pictures. With Katie Holmes, Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Becky Ann Baker, Zosia Mamet, Melissa Leo.

American Dreamer, (United States) – World Premiere. In this winsome comedy, an entitled Economics professor pursues a tactic to buy an ailing widow’s mansion for nothing – but he quickly realizes that his seemingly foolproof strategy won’t be as easy as he thought. Directed by Paul Dektor. Written by Theodore Melfi. Produced by Toyo Shimano, Emily Shimano, Theodore Melfi, Kimberly Quinn, Peter Dinklage, David Ginsberg, Paul Dektor. With Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon, Danny Glover, Kimberly Quinn, Danny Pudi.

Beauty, (United States) – World Premiere. A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract. Directed by Andrew Dosunmu. Written by Lena Waithe. Produced by Lena Waithe, Michael Ellenberg, Rishi Rajani. With Niecy Nash, Aleyshe Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, Michael Ward, Sharon Stone. A Netflix release.

Cha Cha Real Smooth, (United States) – New York Premiere. Fresh out of college and stuck at his New Jersey home without a clear path forward, 22-year-old Andrew begins working as a party starter on the local bar/bat mitzvah circuit, where he strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom and her teenage daughter. Directed and written by Cooper Raiff. Produced by Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Cooper Raiff. With Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Vanessa Burghardt, Evan Assante, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann. An Apple Original Films release.

Corner Office, (Canada) – World Premiere. In this office satire, Jon Hamm plays Orson, a straight-laced employee who retreats to a blissfully empty corner office to get away from his lackluster colleagues. But why does this seem to upset them so much? Directed by Joachim Back. Written by Ted Kupper. Produced by David Milchard. With Jon Hamm, Danny Pudi, Christopher Heyerdahl, Sarah Gadon.

Don’t Make Me Go, (United States) – World Premiere. This stirring drama stars a charming John Cho as a single father who takes his teenage daughter on a road trip to find her estranged mother. Directed by Hannah Marks. Written by Vera Herbert. Produced by Donald De Line, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf. With John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, Kaya Scodelario. An Amazon Studios release.

The Forgiven, (UK) – US Premiere. A getaway for a couple visiting Morocco turns deadly after they accidentally kill a local boy, resulting in a volatile chain reaction of events throughout the villa they’re visiting. Directed and written by John Michael McDonagh. Produced by John Michael McDonagh, Elizabeth Eves, Trevor Matthews, Nick Gordon. With Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Matt Smith, Saïd Taghmaoui, Caleb Landry Jones, Christopher Abbott. A Roadside Attractions release.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, (UK) – New York Premiere. Emma Thompson shines in this British comedy about the connection between Nancy, a conservative retired teacher, and Leo, a younger man she hires to help her experience an orgasm for the first time. Directed by Sophie Hyde. Written by Katy Brand. Produced by Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski. With Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack. A Searchlight Pictures release.

Jerry & Marge Go Large, (United States) – World Premiere. In this charming, feel-great comedy inspired by a true story, recent retirees Jerry and Marge discover a new sense of drive (and a whole bunch of money) when they find a legal loophole in the lottery system. Directed by David Frankel. With Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, Rainn Wilson, Larry Wilmore. A Paramount+ Release.

Land of Dreams, (United States) – North American Premiere. A census taker acquires information about the dreams of Americans in this grounded science-fiction drama turned political satire. Directed by Shirin Neshat. Written by Jean-Claude Carrière, Shoja Azari. Produced by Sol Tryon, Amir Hamz, Christian Springer. With Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon, William Moseley, Isabella Rosselini, Joaquim De Almeida, Christopher McDonald, Anna Gunn. In English and Farsi with English subtitles.

Official Competition, (Spain, Argentina) – US Premiere. When a billionaire entrepreneur decides to get into the movie business, he commissions international auteur director Lola Cuevas, Hollywood heartthrob Felix Rivero, and titan of the stage Ivan Torres to collaborate on a cinematic masterpiece. But when these larger-than-life egos arrive for the shoot, they encounter an unexpected series of “rehearsals” set by Lola in this sharp showbiz satire. Directed by Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat. Written by Andrés Duprat, Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat. Produced by Jaume Roures. With Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez. In Spanish with English subtitles. An IFC Films release.

Somewhere in Queens, (United States) – World Premiere. An Italian-American dad from Queens gets increasingly involved in ensuring his son’s high school basketball success in Ray Romano’s directorial debut. Directed by Ray Romano. Written by Ray Romano, Mark Stegemann. Produced by Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Ray Romano, Mark Stegemann. With Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jennifer Esposito.

Space Oddity, (United States) – World Premiere. A space-obsessed man gets the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to a Mars colonization program but finds his plans compromised by his feelings for a woman who brings him down to Earth. Directed by Kyra Sedgwick. Written by Rebecca Banner. Produced by Valerie Stadler, Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby, Richard Arlook, Jack Greenbaum, Mark Maxey. With Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp, Madeline Brewer, Carrie Preston, Simon Helberg, Kevin Bacon.

There There, (United States) – World Premiere. Andrew Bujalski is back with a warped series of short scenes featuring two characters at a time that toy with our perceptions and expectations in an unhinged reality not far from our own. directed and written by Andrew Bujalski. Produced by Houston King, Dia Sokol Savage, Sam Bisbee. With Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor, Molly Gordon, Lennie James, Avi Nash, Annie LaGanga.

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARY

Documentaries consistently make waves at Tribeca as notable filmmakers and major stories are represented in this section through high-profile premieres.

After Selma: The Lowndes County Freedom Party, (United States) – World Premiere. Told by those who were on the frontlines in 1960s Georgia, After Selma recounts the courageous campaign of citizens and activists who faced violence and oppression in the struggle for the right to vote. Directed by Sam Pollard, Geeta Gandbhir. Produced by Jessica Devaney, Anya Rous, Dema Paxton Fofang.

All Man: The International Male Story, (United States) – World Premiere. A nostalgic and colorful peek behind the pages and personalities of International Male, one of the most ubiquitous and sought-after mail-order catalogs of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Directed by Bryan Darling, Jesse Finley Reed, written by Peter Jones, produced by Peter Jones, Bryan Darling, Jesse Finley Reed, Taylor Vracin-Harrell. With Carson Kressley, Matt Bomer.

American Pain, (United States) – World Premiere. American Pain tells the jaw-dropping story of twin brothers Chris and Jeff George who open up a chain of pain clinics in Florida where they hand out pain pills like candy. Directed by Darren Foster. Produced by Darren Foster, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Diane Becker. A CNN Films Release.

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex, (United States) – World Premiere. A musical documentary celebrating the life and work of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan, combined with a behind-the-scenes look at the tribute album of the same name. Directed and written by Ethan Silverman. Produced by Bill Curbishley. With Marc Bolan, Gloria Jones, Rolan Bolan, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, Joan Jett, David Bowie.

The Big Payback, (United States) – World Premiere. Funded by a tax on cannabis, Evanston, IL, earmarked $10 million to compensate descendants of enslaved Africans for 400 years of unpaid labor. Alderwoman Simmons leads her constituents through this historic campaign for reparations for the Black community. Directed by Erika Alexander, Whitney Dow. Produced by Ben Arnon, Xan Parker.

Body Parts, (United States) – World Premiere. An eye-opening investigation into the making of Hollywood sex scenes, shedding light on the real-life experiences behind classic scenes of cinema and tracing the legacy of exploitation of women in the entertainment industry. Directed by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan. Produced by Helen Hood Scheer. With Jane Fonda, Joey Soloway, Angela Robinson, Karyn Kusama, Rose McGowan, David Simon.

CIVIL, (United States) – World Premiere. An intimate yet expansive profile of Ben Crump, the lawyer dubbed “Black America’s attorney general.” Directed by Nadia Hallgren. Produced by Lauren Cioffi. A Netflix release.

Endangered, (Brazil, Mexico, United States) – World Premiere. With riveting access and kinetic visual flair, Endangered is a sobering look at the erosion of democracy & freedom of the press in the United States and abroad. Directed by Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady. Produced by Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady, Alex Takats. With Patrícia Campos Mello, Carl Juste, Sáshenka Gutiérrez, Oliver Laughland. In English, Portuguese, Spanish with English subtitles. An HBO Documentary Films release.

Fashion Reimagined, (United Kingdom, United States) – World Premiere. Fashion designer Amy Powney is at the peak of her career, but she’s troubled by her industry’s wasteful practices. Fashion Reimagined follows her transformative global journey to create a collection that’s sustainable on every level. Directed by Becky Hutner. Produced by Becky Hutner, Linsday Lowe, Andrea van Beuren. With Amy Powney, Chloe Marks.

It Ain’t Over, (United States) – World Premiere. The life and times of Yankee Yogi Berra, whose unique personality and unforgettable Yogi-isms sometimes got in the way of his being recognized as one of baseball’s very greatest catchers. Directed and written by Sean Mullin. Produced by Peter Sobiloff, Mike Sobiloff, Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller. With Joe Torre, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Bob Costas, Vin Scully, Billy Crystal.

Leave No Trace, (United States) – World Premiere. In February 2022, The Boy Scouts Of America reached a $2.7 billion agreement over sex abuse claims, the largest such settlement in history. Leave No Trace explores how this all-American institution went so horrifyingly wrong. Directed by Irene Taylor. Produced by Nigel Jaquiss, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Emily Singer Chapman. A Hulu release.

Lynch / Oz, (United States) – World Premiere. Victor Fleming’s 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is one of David Lynch’s most enduring obsessions. This new documentary goes over the rainbow to explore this Technicolor through-line in Lynch’s work. Directed and written by Alexandre O. Philippe. Produced by Kerry Deignan Roy. With Amy Nicholson, Rodney Ascher, John Waters, Karyn Kusama, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, David Lowery.

Nothing Compares, (Ireland, UK) – New York Premiere. Over the course of just six years, Sinead O’Connor went from an international superstar to a pariah. Nothing Compares tells the story of O’Connor’s life as a musician, mother, and iconoclast in her own words. Directed by Kathryn Ferguson. Produced by Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie. A Showtime Documentary Films release.

Of Medicine and Miracles, (United States) – World Premiere. This riveting documentary chronicles the monumental task of curing cancer, as seen through the harrowing experiences of one young girl, her family, and a doctor on a mission. Directed by Ross Kauffman. Produced by Robin Honan, Nicole Galovski.

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story, (United States) – World Premiere. Through exclusive interviews and home movies, this film follows the outspoken patriarch of the Williams family who beat impossible odds to help daughters Venus and Serena become two of the greatest athletes of our time. Directed by Stuart McClave. Produced by Chavoita LeSane, Brit Marling, Brenda Robinson, Duncan Montgomery, Gary Ousdahl, Jack Selby.

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, (United States) – World Premiere. Beyond her historic role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, this comprehensive dive into Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks sheds light on her extensive organizing, radical politics, and lifelong dedication to activism. Directed by Johanna Hamilton, Yoruba Richen. Produced by Christalyn Hampton. A Peacock release.

Rudy! A Documusical, (United States) – World Premiere. The definitive Rudy Giuliani documentary, charting his fall from the cover of Time Magazine to the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Directed and written by Jed Rothstein. Produced by Ross M. Dinerstein, Sarit G. Work.

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, (United States) – World Premiere. Delight in the fascinating, intersecting stories of the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro and his editor, the literary giant Robert Gottlieb, in this chronicle of a unique 50-year professional relationship. Directed by Lizzie Gottlieb. Produced by Joanne Nerenberg, Jen Small, Lizzie Gottlieb. With Robert Caro, Robert Gottlieb, Ethan Hawke, Conan O’Brien, David Remnick, Bill Clinton, Majora Carter.

The YouTube Effect, (United States, Brazil, Germany, India, Taiwan R.O.C., Chile) – World Premiere. YouTube has garnered over 2.3 billion users and is worth up to $300 billion dollars. At its center is its algorithm, something that threatens to destroy not only the platform, but the entire Internet. Directed and written by Alex Winter. Produced by Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd, Glen Zipper. With Caleb Cain, Steve Chen, Carrie Goldberg Loann, Ryan and Shion Kaji, Anthony Padilla, Andy Parker, Susan Wojcicki, Brianna Wu, Natalie Wynn.

VIEWPOINTS

Viewpoints, which includes narratives and documentaries, recognizes distinct voices in independent filmmaking by creating a home for bold directorial visions and embracing distinct characters and points of view.

88, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. The Financial Director for a democratic super PAC behind a frontrunner presidential candidate investigates donations uncovering a conspiracy. Eromose returns to Tribeca after his acclaimed Legacy (2010) capturing the zeitgeist of government mistrust and institutional racism in a timely political thriller. Directed and written by Eromose. Produced by Hunter Arnold, Linda Rubin, Eromose, Brandon Victor Dixon, Warren Adams. With Brandon Victor Dixon, Naturi Naughton, Orlando Jones, Thomas Sadoski, William Fichtner, Amy Sloan.

Breaking the Ice, (Austria) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. An Austrian woman escapes from the pressure of running her family’s vineyard by playing ice hockey. Then a new player arrives to challenge her rigid worldview, leading to a life-changing night on the streets of Vienna. Directed and written by Clara Stern. Produced by Michael Kitzberger, Wolfgang Widerhofer, Nikolaus Geyrhalter, Markus Glaser. With Alina Schaller, Judith Altenberger, Tobias Resch. In German with English subtitles.

Carajita, (Argentina, Dominican Republic) – Feature Narrative, New York Premiere. The relationship between a spoiled white Argentinian teenager and the Black Dominican nanny who raised her is pushed to its limit when a night of partying leads to a troubling disappearance. Directed and written by Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra. Produced by Ulla Prida, Alexandra Guerrero, Federico Eibuszyc, Bárbara Sarasola-Day. With Cecile Van Welie, Magnolia Muñez, Adelanny Padilla, Genesis Buret, Javier Hermida, Richard Douglas. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Carol & Johnny, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Two of the most infamous bank robbers in American history, Carol Marie Williams & Johnny Madison Williams Jr., tell their love story in their own words. Directed and written by Colin Barnicle. Produced by Barnicle Brothers with Words and Pictures. With Johnny Madison Williams, Carol Hawkins Williams.

Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel, (France, Belgium, United States, Netherlands, Sweden) – Feature Documentary, North American Premiere. Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel is a counterculture legend as well as a brick-and-mortar structure. Dreaming Walls documents a critical juncture in Chelsea’s history, as it prepares to evict longtime residents and transform into a luxury hotel. Directed by Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier. Produced by Hanne Phlypo, Quentin Laurent. A Magnolia Release.

Hommage (오마주), (South Korea) – Feature Narrative, North American Premiere. A struggling filmmaker finds unexpected solidarity and validation when she takes on the job of restoring a classic 1960s film directed by the first known female South Korean director. Directed and written by Shin Su-won. Produced by Francis C.K. Lim, Shin Su-won. With Lee Jung-eun, Kwon Hae-hyo, Tang Jun-sang. In Korean with English subtitles.

Land of Gold, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. When truck driver Kiran hears pounding on a shipping container and finds a young Mexican-American girl inside, his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn as he seeks to reunite her family. Directed and written by Nardeep Khurmi. Produced by Keertana Sastry, Pallavi Sastry, Simon TaufiQue. With Nardeep Khurmi, Caroline Valencia, Pallavi Sastry, Riti Sachdeva, Iqbal Theba, Dhruv Uday Singh, Karen David. In English, Punjabi, Spanish with English subtitles.

Lift, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. The New York Theatre Ballet’s LIFT program offers scholarships to children experiencing homelessness, helping them develop untapped skills as classical dancers. Spanning 10 years, this moving film follows their turbulent journeys from shelter to stage. Directed by David Petersen. Produced by Mary Recine. With Steven Melendez, Victor Abreu, Yolanssie Cardona, Sharia Blockwood. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

Liquor Store Dreams, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. So Yun Um’s debut feature is a moving portrait of two Korean American children of liquor store owners reconciling their dreams with those of their immigrant parents, against the backdrop of struggles for racial equity in Los Angeles. Directed by So Yun Um. Written by So Yun Um, Christina Sun Kim. Produced by So Yun Um, Eddie Kim. With So Yun Um, Hae Sup Um, Danny Park, May Park, Mark Burton. In English and Korean with English subtitles.

Our Father, The Devil (Mon Père, le Diabe), (United States) – Feature Narrative, North American Premiere. Caretaker Marie finds her peaceful life in France upended by the arrival of a new priest who reminds her of her traumatic past. Directed and written by Ellie Foumbi. Produced by Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono. With Babetida Sadjo, Souleymane Sy Savané, Jennifer Tchiakpe, Franck Saurel, Martine Amisse. In French with English subtitles.

Peace in the Valley, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. In the aftermath of a senseless act of violence, a young mother must learn to manage her overwhelming grief—not only for her own peace of mind but for the sake of her young son. Directed and written by Tyler Riggs. Produced by Andrew Carlberg, Brit Shaw. With Brit Shaw, Michael Abbott Jr., Dendrie Taylor, William Samiri.

Petit Mal, (Colombia) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. In director Ruth Caudeli’s latest collaborative chronicle of queer life, three charismatic women living in an intimate, passionate partnership must learn to navigate the shift in their dynamic when one lover is called away for a long-term project. Directed and written by Ruth Caudeli. Produced by Ruth Caudeli, Sara Larrota, Ovella Blava Films. With Ruth Caudeli, Ana María Otálora, Silvia Varón. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Roving Woman, (Poland, United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. A break-up leaves Sara reeling and directionless, standing alone on her ex’s doorstep in a ballgown. Following her impulses, she starts to drive through the desert and makes unexpected connections along the way. Directed by Michal Chmielewski. Written by Lena Góra, Michal Chmielewski. Produced by Lena Góra. With Lena Góra, John Hawkes, Chris Hanley, Brian McGuire, Ed Mattiuzzi, Crystal Rivers, Bear Badeaux.

Sansón and Me (Sansón y Yo), (United States, Mexico) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Tracing a young immigrant’s path from coastal Mexico to a life sentence for murder in California, this deeply compassionate documentary utilizes evocative recreations to explore the meaning of a life fragmented by poverty, borders, and incarceration. Directed by Rodrigo Reyes. Produced by Su Kim. With Sanson Noe Andrade, Gerardo Reyes, Antonio González Andrade, Miguel Andrade. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

To the End, (United States) – Feature Documentary, New York Premiere. This timely and urgent film follows four women including three young environmental activists and NY Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as they battle corporate greed and political gridlock in a fight for the future of our planet. Directed by Rachel Lears. Written by Rachel Lears, Robin Blotnick. Produced by Sabrina Schmidt Gordon. With Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Varshini Prakash, Alexandra Rojas, Rhiana Gunn-Wright.

You Can Live Forever, (Canada) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Two teenage girls begin a secret relationship in a strict Jehovah’s Witness community. Directed and written by Sarah Watts, Mark Slutsky. Produced by Robert Vroom. With Anwen O’Driscoll, June Laporte, Liane Balaban, Deragh Campbell, Tim Campbell, Antoine Yared. In English, French with English subtitles.

MIDNIGHT

Always surprising and boundary-pushing, Tribeca Midnight is the destination for the best in horror and genre discoveries.

Attachment (Natten Har Øjne), (Denmark) – Feature Narrative, International Premiere. Maja and Leah’s new relationship is interrupted when mysterious things start happening in their London flat. It seems that Leah’s disapproving mother, who lives downstairs, is using Jewish folklore to come between them. In Danish and English with English subtitles. Directed and written by Gabriel Bier Gislason. Produced by Thomas Heinesen. With Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, Sofie Gråbøl, David Dencik. A Shudder release.

The Black Phone, (United States) – Feature Narrative, New York Premiere. Locked in a soundproof basement by a masked child killer, a teenage boy finds the possibility of hope through an unexpected and supernatural lifeline: a telephone on which he receives motivational calls from the killer’s past victims. Directed by Scott Derrickson. Written by Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill. Produced by Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill. A Universal Pictures release.

Family Dinner, (Austria) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Overweight and insecure, Simi spends Easter weekend with her famous nutritionist aunt. The hope is that it’ll help her get on a healthier track, but as the aunt’s family’s icy dynamics and an increasingly malevolent atmosphere leave Simi feeling uneasy, weight isn’t the only thing she’s about to lose. Directed and written by Peter Hengl. Produced by Lola Basara. With Pia Hierzegger, Nina Katlein, Michael Pink, Alexander Sladek. In German with English subtitles.

Huesera, (Mexico) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Valeria has long dreamed about becoming a mother. After learning that she’s pregnant, she expects to feel happy, yet something’s off. Nightmarish visions and an unshakeable paranoia have her questioning what she wants, and an ancient evil spirit may be the cause. Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera. Written by Michelle Garza Cervera, Abia Castillo. Produced by Paulina Villavicencio, Edher Campos. With Natalia Solián, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Batalla, Mercedes Hernández, Aída López, Martha Claudia Moreno. In Spanish with English subtitles. An XYZ release.

A Wounded Fawn, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. It’s the perfect plan: A serial killer brings an unsuspecting new victim on a weekend getaway to add another body to his ever-growing count. She’s buying into his faux charms, and he’s eagerly lusting for blood. What could possibly go wrong? Directed by Travis Stevens. Written by Travis Stevens, Nathan Faudree. Produced by Joe Barbagallo, Laurence Gendron, Travis Stevens. With Josh Ruben, Sarah Lind, Malin Barr, Katie Kuang, Laksmi Hedemark, Tanya Everett, Marshall Taylor Thurman, Leandro Taub, Neal Mayer.

MIDNIGHT: TRIBECXPLOITATION! Grindhouse IS Art House

They were Filmmakers Who Knew No Rules, No Boundaries, No Mercy!

Are you easily triggered? Are you easily entertained? Are you nostalgic for a time when independent films were made down and dirty and swam WAY outside the mainstream? Then join us for a series of Cult Classics, shot right here on the Mean Streets of NYC and presented in glorious color by their directors; the incredible Abel Ferrara, Roberta Findlay, and Frank Henenlotter!*

*The management advises no one be admitted if they are easily offended or sober!

Basket Case, (United States) – Feature Narrative, 1982. The debut gutter-trash symphony from Frank Henenlotter (Brain Damage, Frankenhooker), stealthily filmed in the toilet bowls of Times Square and chock-full of demented fury. Directed and written by Frank Henenlotter. Produced by Edgar Ievins. With Kevin Van Hentenryck, Terri Susan Smith, Beverly Bonner, Robert Vogel, Diana Browne, Lloyd Pace, Bill Freeman. Courtesy of Arrow Films and the American Genre Film Archive.

Ms .45, (United States) – Feature Narrative, 1981. Eerie and unforgettable, Ms. 45 is an essential snapshot of New York City in the early 1980s from Abel Ferrara (Driller Killer, The Addiction) — one of the greatest and most unique living filmmakers on the planet. Directed by Abel Ferrara. Written by Nicholas St. John. Produced by Richard Howorth, Mary Kane, Arthur Weisberg. With Zoë Lund, Bogey, Albert Sinkys. Courtesy of Drafthouse Films and the American Genre Film Archive.

Tenement, (United States) – Feature Narrative, 1985. The sordid story of a South Bronx apartment building ruled by a gang of crazed, junkie punks. Directed by Roberta Findlay. Written by Joel Bender, Rick Marx. Produced by Walter E. Sear. With Joe Linn, Enrique Sandino, Paul Calderon, Corrine Chateau.

MOVIES PLUS

Tribeca’s unique Movies Plus events bring the film experience off the screen with live conversations and performances after each screening.

Broadway Rising, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. This rousing film documents the Broadway community’s journey, from the almost overnight shut down due to the pandemic, to the paths essential theater workers took on their road back to the stage. Directed by Amy Rice. Produced by Sam Bisbee, Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christopher G. Cowen, Amy Rice.

● After the Movie: A conversation celebrating Broadway featuring Director Amy Rice, Producer Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more Broadway luminaries along with a very special performance.

Butterfly in the Sky, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. For over 25 years, Reading Rainbow set the standard for literary children’s television. Thanks to its uncondescending approach, plus its immersive documentary-style adventures, LeVar Burton and the Reading Rainbow creative team instilled a love of reading in millions of children. Directed by Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb. Produced by Bryan Storkel, Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb. Executive Produced by Whoopi Goldberg. With LeVar Burton, Twila C. Liggett, Larry Lancit, Cecily Lancit, Dean Parisot.

● After the Movie: A conversation with education advocate and former Reading Rainbow host, LeVar Burton.

Chop & Steele, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World. For years, Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher toured as the Found Footage Festival, with a sideline in absurdist morning-show pranks. Then they got sued. A David and Goliath story where David pees himself on national television. Directed by Ben Steinbauer, Berndt Mader. Written by Alex MacKenzie. Produced by Janice Woods, Ben Steinbauer, Berndt Mader, Mike Saenz, Don Swaynos. With Joe Pickett, Nick Prueher, Albertina Rizzo, David Cross, Bobcat Goldthwaite, The Yes Men, Chad Nackers, Kurt Braunholer, Davy Rothbart, Jon Lee, Alyson Levy.

● After the Movie: A performance of the Found Footage Festival hosted by Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, with surprise special guests.

The DOC, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Director David Caplan’s latest documentary is a love letter and inspirational hip hop archive about The D.O.C, a master of the art who is more than likely your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. Directed by David Caplan. Written by The DOC. Produced by Gary Ousdahl, The DOC, Dave Caplan. With The DOC, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, Daz, Tone Loc, DJ Yella, Jewell, Dr. Rock, Peter Johnson, Dr. Peter Belafsky, Puma Curry, Shella Curry, Charles Curry, Para Henderson, Michelle Henderson, Tonya Heard, Erotic D, John Payne.

● After the Movie: A special birthday performance for The DOC by DJ Quik, Das, Kurupt, & surprise guests.

Game Change Game, (United States) – World Premiere. With unfettered access to the NBA, Game Change Game documents a tumultuous, and at times surreal, basketball season plagued by once unimaginable circumstances. Directed by Maxime Quoilin, Spike Jordan. Produced by Christina Norman, Jonathan Lia, Whitney Jackson. With CJ McCollum, JaVale McGee, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, Michele Roberts, Matisse Thybulle.

● After the Movie: A conversation with the directors, Maxime Quoilin, Spike Jordan, and players from the film.

God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. A vibrant and nostalgic music documentary that showcases the beginnings of Techno Music and how Detroit was the creative and cultural hub for the creation of one of the most celebrated genres in the world. Directed by Kristian R. Hill. Written by Kristian R. Hill, Jennifer Washington, Thomas Quarterman. Produced by Jennifer Washington. With Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins, Derrick May, Santonio Echols, Eddie Fowlkes, Blake Baxter, Richie Hawtin, Mike Huckaby.

● After the Movie: A special performance by Inner City and Model 500.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Framed around a Rolling Stone interview, friends, fellow musicians, and lovers chart the career of Leonard Cohen and his evolution from poet to singer-songwriter and take us on a deep dive into his iconic hymn Hallelujah. Directed and produced by Dan Geller, Dayna Goldfine. A Sony Pictures Classics release.

● After the Movie: A musical performance in tribute to Leonard Cohen with Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and a surprise guest.

John Leguizamo Live at Rikers, (United States) – Short Documentary, World Premiere. Actor John Leguizamo performs his play Ghetto Klown at Rikers Island prison inspiring justice-involved young men to reflect openly on their own lives and the serious challenges of incarceration. Directed and written by Elena Francesca Engel. Produced by Elena Francesca Engel, Ben Konigsberg. With John Leguizamo, Captain Sean Jones, Benjamin, Dante, Tyriek, Stephen. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

● After the Movie: A conversation with the creators and John Leguizamo.

McEnroe, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Legendary “bad boy of tennis” John McEnroe finally tells his side of his storied career and famously hot-tempered performances on the court in this engrossing documentary revisiting the record-setting career of one of the all-time greats. Directed and written by Barney Douglas. Produced by Victoria Barrell, Paddy Kelly, Anna Godas. With John McEnroe. A Showtime Documentary Films release.

● After the Movie: A conversation with tennis legend John McEnroe.

Music Pictures: New Orleans, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Music Pictures gives us four legacy portraits of New Orleans music figures Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King, Ellis Marsalis, and The Tremé Brass Band. Now in their 80s, these local masters continue their practice, for the love of the music, in the city that made them who they are. Directed and written by Ben Chace. Produced by Ben Chace, Bill Ramsey. With Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King, Ellis Marsalis, Jason Marsalis, Benny Jones Sr. and The Tremé Brass Band.

● After the Movie: Special performances by Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King & Jason Marsalis.

Reinventing Mirazur, (United States, UK, Switzerland, France) – Feature Documentary, North American Premiere. An exploration into the life of Chef Mauro Colagreco, who finds himself changing everything about his flagship restaurant Mirazur after the COVID-19 pandemic halted his worldwide rise to prominence. Directed and written by Verane Frediani, Franck Ribiere. Produced by Verane Frediani, Franck Ribiere, Thomas Augsberger, Schuyler Ransohoff, Wes Fleuchaus. With Mauro Colagreco. In English, French, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish with English subtitles.

● After the Movie: A conversation about the future of gastronomy with Chef Mauro Colagreco and chef guests.

Taurus, (United States) – Feature Narrative, North American Premiere. A rising but troubled musician searches for the inspiration to record one last song, pushing himself deep into the void. A work of fiction that explores fame, addiction, the artistic process, and the music industry, Taurus is a soulful and universal cautionary tale. Directed and written by Tim Sutton. Produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, Mike Witherill. With Colson Baker, Maddie Hasson, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Megan Fox, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil TJay, Naomi Wild. Original music by Machine Gun Kelly.

● After the Movie: A special appearance by Colson Baker.

TÍU, (Iceland) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. TÍU is a glorious journey through sight and sound into the world of the multi-platinum Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men, as they commemorate the 10th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album My Head Is An Animal. Directed by Dean Deblois. Produced by Heather Kolker. With Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir, Ragnar Þórhallsson, Kristján Páll Kristjánsson, Arnar Rósenkranz Hilmarsson, Brynjar Leifsson. In English and Icelandic with English subtitles.

● After the Movie: A performance by Of Monsters and Men.

Unfinished Business, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. An intimate look at the past and present of the New York Liberty, one of the WNBA’s flagship teams as they play for acceptance, respect, and the future of basketball. Directed by Alison Klayman. Produced by Alison Klayman, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Christopher Clements, Nicholas Ma, Mishka Brown. With Teresa Weatherspoon, Rebecca Lobo, Sue Wicks, Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu, Joan Jett.

● After the Movie: A special appearance and conversation with current and past players of the New York Liberty.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Director Karam Gill follows the transformational career of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, and his rise as a giant in rap and pop culture. Directed and written by Karam Gill. Produced by Dominique Jones, Pierre Thomas, Kevin Lee, Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, Blase Biello.

● After the Movie: A special performance by Lil Baby.

TRIBECA CRITICS’ WEEK

Tribeca Critics’ Week presents a curated slate of feature films from critics including Inkoo Kang of The Washington Post, Chris Murphy of Vanity Fair, Tambay Obenson and Eric Kohn of IndieWire, and Jourdain Searles writer for Bitch Media, Okayplayer, and The Hollywood Reporter.

After Sherman, (United States) – Feature Documentary, New York Premiere. After Sherman is a story about inheritance and the tension that defines our collective American history. Directed and written by Jon-Sesrie Goff. Produced by Blair Dorosh-Walther, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, Jon-Sesrie Goff. With Rev. Dr. Norvel Goff, Sr.

Babysitter, (Canada, France) – Feature Narrative, New York Premiere. When a viral act of sexism gets Cédric suspended from work at the same time his girlfriend navigates postpartum depression, a young babysitter enters their lives and shifts the family’s paradigm. Directed by Monia Chokri. Written by Catherine Léger. Produced by Martin Paul-Hus. With Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Monia Chokri, Patrick Hivon. In French with English subtitles.

Beba, (United States) – Feature Documentary, New York Premiere. Beba is a poetic, raw, and ruthless coming of age tale, in which a young Afro-Latina from New York City stares down historical, societal, and generational trauma with unflinching courage. Directed and written by Rebecca Huntt. Produced by Rebeca Huntt, Sofia Geld. With Rebeca Huntt. In English, Spanish with English subtitles. A Neon release.

A Love Song, (United States) – Feature Narrative, New York Premiere. An unconventional romance set against a timeless Colorado landscape, this tender heartbreaker of a directorial debut packs decades of memories, longing, and nostalgia into a fateful campsite reunion between two could-be lovers. Directed and written by Max Walker-Silverman. Produced by Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey, Max Walker-Silverman. With Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Michelle Wilson, Benja K. Thomas, Marty Grace Dennis, John Way. A Bleecker Street release.

Mars One, (Brazil) – Feature Narrative, New York Premiere. In this tender drama, a Brazilian family copes with an uncertain future as a far-right conservative leader rises to power. Through this time of turbulent change, the family’s optimism and deep capacity for love guides them through. Directed and written by Gabriel Martins. Produced by Thiago Macêdo Correia, André Novais Oliveira, Gabriel Martins, Maurilio Martins. With Rejane Faria, Carlos Francisco, Camilla Damiao, Cicero Lucas. In Portuguese with English subtitles. A Magnolia Release.

TRIBECA ONLINE PREMIERES:

A selection of compelling films that will be available for U.S. online audiences.

Feature Documentaries

Bowery, (United States). A compelling, intimate portrait of the lives of New Yorkers living on the street in the Bowery as they struggle with homelessness, drug addiction, job-hunting, harsh weather, and Covid-19. Directed and produced by Mike Mintz, Irad Straus. With Richard “Dollar” Thomas, Jaime “Rubia” Gonzalez, Andrew Harris, Steven Miller, “Fifty.”

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids, (United States) – World Premiere. This is the unbelievable, but true story of the kids who stole America’s heart…the Cabbage Patch Kids and how they set the wheels in motion for modern-day Black Friday. Before Cabbage Patch Kids no one left a K-Mart with a bloody nose, nor could we have imagined a world where police would need to be called in to break up fights over dolls. Directed by Andrew Jenks. Executive produced by Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt, William H. Masterson III, Neil Patrick Harris. Narrated by Neil Patrick Harris.

Hazing, (United States). Weaving his own personal experience with hazing into larger narratives, director Byron Hurt posits the function, politics, and consequences of pledging rituals. Directed by Byron Hurt. Written by Jessica Lee Salas. Produced by Natalie Bullock Brown. With Byron Hurt, Patricia Strong-Fargas, Nikki High, Karim Saafir, Pamela Champion, Gerald Champion, Marie Andre, James Vivenzio, Jack Abele, Wendy Abele, Jo Hanna Burch, Brent Maclanahan II.

Kaepernick & America, (United States). In the midst of swelling racial tension, Kaepernick & America explores the protest at the center of an ever exploding culture war. This documentary details the political hysteria around the enigmatic quarterback’s fateful decision. Directed by Tommy Walker, Ross Hockrow. Produced by Bill Stephney, Gary Cohen, Matt McDonald. With Don Lemon, DeRay Mckesson, Pam Oliver, Steve Wyche, Nate Boyer, Hue Jackson, April Dinwoodie.

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, (United States). May Pang lovingly recounts her life in rock & roll and the whirlwind 18 months spent as a friend, lover, and confidante to one of the towering figures of popular culture, John Lennon, in this funny, touching and vibrant portrait of first love. Directed and produced by Eve Brandstein, Richard Kaufman, Stuart Samuels. With May Pang, John Lennon, Julian Lennon.

Lucky, (France). A transcendent portrait of a model, musician, dancer, and drag queen, Lucky follows Luc Bruyère as he travels from Paris to Berlin. Having lost his left arm to Agenesis, Luc has a lust for life, always elevating his art. Directed by Loren Denis, Anthony Vibert. Written by Loren Denis, Anthony Vibert. Produced by Benjamin Duval, Jean-Pierre Gavini, François-Charles Le Goff. With Luc Bruyère.

Rebellion, (United Kingdom). An in-depth look into Extinction Rebellion (XR) follows motivated activists who fight climate change through economic disruption in the United Kingdom. Now they must overcome infighting amongst the leadership and a new bill seeking to outlaw protest. Directed by Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot. Written by Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot. Produced by Kat Mansoor. With Savannah Lovelock, Gail Bradbrook, Farhana Yamin, Roger Hallam, Alejandra Piazzolla Ramírez, Sam Knights.

A Rising Fury, (Ukraine, Norway, United States). Following the 2013 Maidan Revolution in Kyiv, A Rising Fury takes viewers to the front lines of a growing conflict between Ukraine and Russia to witness firsthand a war that is tearing country and family apart. Directed by Lesya Kalynska, Ruslan Batytskyi. Written by Lesya Kalynska. Produced by TJ Collins, Lesya Kalynska, Ruslan Batytskyi, Jonathan Borge Lie.

Feature Narratives

Blessed Boys, (Italy). In a sunny district of Naples where everyone knows each other, Mario and Lino, two inseparable friends, live day by day in the monotony of neighborhood life until their fraternal friendship is put to the test. Directed by Silvia Brunelli. Written by Silvia Brunelli and Francesca Scanu. Produced by Valentina Quarantini. With Francesco Pellegrino, Vincenzo Antonucci, Sofia Guastaferro, Pina Di Gennaro.

Cherry, (United States). A driftless young woman discovers she’s 11 weeks pregnant and has only 24 hours to make a consequential decision. This charming film examines how softly life moves, even in our most urgent moments. Directed by Sophie Galibert. Written by Sophie Galibert, Arthur Cohen. Produced by Sophie Galibert, Shincy Lu, Phillipe Gompel. With Alex Trewhitt, Joe Sachem, Dan Schultz, Sandy Duarte, Alice Bang, Hannah Alline, Melinda DeKay, Angela Nicholas, Charlie S. Jensen, Darius Levanté.

The Courtroom, (United States). After mistakenly registering to vote, a Filipina immigrant faces deportation and permanent separation from her American husband and newborn child. Using actual transcripts from the court hearing, The Courtroom is a dramatic reenactment of one woman’s harrowing experience with the US legal system. Directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Written by Arian Moayed. Executive produced by Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Anne Carey. Produced by Jonathan Olson and Damon Owlia. With Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Braun, Kathleen Chalfant, Hannah Cheek, Michael Chernus, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Linda Powell, Kristin Villanueva, BD Wong.

Employee of the Month (L’Employée du mois), (United States, Belgium). In this mischievous dark comedy, an employee at a cleaning products company accidentally commits a messily bloody crime – and must figure out how to cover her tracks with the help of her young trainee. Directed by Véronique Jadin. Written by Nina Vanspranghe. Produced by Sebastian Schelenz.With Jasmina Douieb, Laetitia Mampaka, Alex Vizorek, Peter Van Den Begin, Laurence Bibot.

God Save the Queens, (United States). A quartet of drag queens meet on a group therapy retreat that will change their lives forever. Directed and written by Jordan Danger. Produced by Cecile Cubilo. With Justin Andrew Honard AKA Alaska Thunderfuck, Jay Jackson AKA Laganja Estranja, Kelly Mantle, Jordan Michael Green, Peter Facinelli, Michelle Visage, Joaquim De Almeida, Lunell, Zack Gottsagen.

In Her Name, (United States). Against the backdrop of LA’s contemporary art scene, aspiring artist Freya and her estranged, more conventional sister Fiona navigate their tumultuous relationship as they grapple with the impending demise of their eccentric, famous artist father. Directed, written, and produced by Sarah Carter. With Erin Hammond, Ciera Danielle, Philippe Caland, Nyambi Nyambi, James Oliver, and Shivarasa

Nude Tuesday, (New Zealand, Australia). Laura and Bruno are stuck in a hapless marriage with frigid chemistry and ample unspoken tension. To spice things up and hopefully save their relationship, they head to a peculiar hippy-dippy retreat where inhibitions are discouraged. Directed by Armagan Ballantyne. Written by Jackie van Beek, Julia Davis. Produced by Emma Slade, Virginia Whitwell, Nick Batzias. With Jackie van Beek, Damon Herriman, Jemaine Clement.

Rounding, (United States). When a motivated resident doctor transfers to a rural hospital for a fresh start, his demons follow him as he becomes consumed with the case of a young asthma patient, in Alex Thompson’s psychological horror follow up to his highly acclaimed Saint Frances. Directed by Alex Thompson. Written by Alex Thompson, Christopher Thompson. Produced by James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Leah Gaydos, Julianna Imel, Edwin Linker, Alex Thompson. With Namir Smallwood, Sidney Flanigan, Michael Potts, Max Lipchitz, David Cromer, Cheryl Lynn Bruce.

Shorts

Bardo, (Ireland) – Short Animation. A woman questions her lifestyle choices when the travails of urban living are one day jolted into juxtaposition with a simpler way of life. Directed and written by Aisling Conroy. Produced by Claire Lennon. With Clare Barrett, Olwen Fouéré.

Crimson Ties, (United States) – Short Narrative. When a 10 year old girl is forced to spend the weekend with her older sister, she becomes drawn to a pendant, and the night takes a deadly turn. Directed by Francesca Scorsese. Written by Savannah Braswell. Produced by Savannah Braswell, Federica Domeneghetti. With Carleigh Johnston, Petra McGregor, Isan Elba, Sophia Ravazzani, Naomi Nelson, Marifé Quesada, Elsa Aitchison.

Fever Dream (حُمى و حُلمْ), (Qatar, Poland, United States) – Short Documentary. Locked up at a clinic in the sky. حُمى و حُلمْ – humeh wa hulum – fever, and dream. Where do we go from here? “Do not leave the house.” Directed, written and produced by Ania Hendryx Wójtowicz. With Sebastián Betancur Montoya, Ania Hendryx Wójtowicz, Gloria Amparo Montoya Diez, Nedal Rabhi Hammouda, Marek Wójtowicz.

Five-O (Ça passe), (France) – Short Narrative. Amin is a young spotter with the gift of the gab. Isabelle, a theater director from Paris, sees the opportunity for Amin to become a soloist in her opera. Directed by Ismaïl Alaoui Fdili. Written by Yassine Ramdani. Produced by Ladj Ly, Dimitri Krassoulia-Vronsky. With Jeanne Bailbar, Adil Dehbi, Bakary Diombera, Abdallah Charki, Rayanne Behilil. In French with English subtitles.

For Love and Legacy, (United States) – Short Documentary. Sculptor Dana King’s hands and activist Fredrika Newton’s memories come together to build a new monument that honors the Black Panther Party’s vital place in American history. Directed by A.K. Sandhu. Produced by A.K. Sandhu, Selina Lewis Davidson, Kenneth Eng. With Dana King, Fredrika Newton.

It Feels Personal, (UK) – Short Documentary. A short documentary about a stolen video, and the online search for the thief. Directed and produced by Hugh Clegg.

Mooptopia, (United States) – Short Documentary. It took two days for high school senior Anastasiya to become a TikTok sensation. A year later, she struggles to cope with the loss of fame. With Anastaysia Borysovska. Directed by Delaney Buffett. Produced by Evan Arnold.

Sparring Partner, (United States) – Short Narrative. When a long flirtation between two co-workers comes to a head during a revealing lunch break in the park, who gets to walk away with their head held high? Directed by J.J. Kandel. Written by Neil LaBute. Produced by Tim Harms, J.J. Kandel. With Cecily Strong, KeiLyn Durrel Jones.

Triggered, (United States) – Short Narrative. A US Senator faces her greatest challenge when a home invasion takes a shocking turn. Directed and produced by Tara Westwood. Written by Thomas C Dunn. Produced by Tara Westwood, John Leguizamo. With Isiah Whitlock Jr., Caitlin Mehner, Robert Burke, Tara Westwood.

2022 SHORT FILM PROGRAMS:

Animated Shorts Curated By Whoopi G:

Imaginative storytelling and captivating craft.

Tehura, (Canada, Tahiti) – World Premiere, Short Animation. A Tahitian dancer tries to reclaim her identity by confronting a tourist audience with a dance of her own. Directed, written, and produced by Wei Li. With Tainatea Voirin, Ben Lockhart, Vaehakaiki “Moon” Urima. In English, French with English subtitles.

More Than I Remember, (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Animation. Fourteen-year-old Mugeni awakes to the sounds of bombs. As her family scatters to the surrounding forests to save themselves, Mugeni finds herself completely alone. Directed by Amy Bench. Written by Mugeni Ornella, Amy Bench, Carolyn Merriman. Produced by Amy Bench, Carolyn Merriman. With Mugeni Ornella.

Pete, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Animation. Pete is a short film about gender identity, Little League Baseball, the people who inspire change by trying to be themselves, and the superheroes who allow that change to happen. Directed by Bret Parker. Written by Bret Parker, Pete Barma. Produced by Jake Kaplan. With Tom Gately, Justin Pearson, Frank Tai.

Lilith & Eve, (UK) – World Premiere, Short Animation. This adult comedy animation is a feminist reimagining of the Adam and Eve story, in which Eve bumps into Adam’s first wife and equal, Lilith. Directed by Sam de Ceccatty. Written by Sam de Ceccatty, Manon Ardisson. Produced by Manon Ardisson. With Aimee Lou Wood, Susan Wokoma, Conor Kennedy, Jake Graf.

The Originals, (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Animation. Matty “Square” Ruggiero and his childhood friends tell their story of what it was like to grow up in South Brooklyn, where money was tight but friendships were tighter. Directed by Cristina Costantini, Alfie Koetter. Written by Cristina Costantini. Produced by Cristina Costantini, Alfie Koetter. With Matteo Ruggiero, Carmine Ruggiero, Sal Alioto, Matteo Alioto, Anthony Demaio.

Hardboiled, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Animation. Food and felonies are inseparable in Hardboiled, a stop-motion animated satire of the classic urban American crime drama. Directed and written by Peter Sluszka. Produced by Peter Sluszka, Marty Geren. With Edd Hall, Joey Wells, Judy Greer, George S. Irving, Chris Chalk, Lola Glaudini, Anne Heche.

Call Me Crazy:

Late-night shorts to keep you on the edge.

Girls Night In, (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. Girls Night In is a satirical horror short based on the Bechdel test. Directed by Alison Roberto. Written by Landon LaRue. Produced by Alison Roberto, Landon LaRue, Brian Henderson. With Jess Adams, Skylar Benton, Brian Henderson, Tolliver.

Unicorn, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A bisexual man meets an attractive couple to explore the possibilities of life as a “unicorn”: a drama-free, emotionally non-threatening third. Directed by Matt Porter. Written by Charles Gould, Matt Porter. Produced by Caroline Creaghead. With Charles Gould, Brianna Baker, Patrick Woodall, Mike Lane.

Let Me Go (The Right Way), (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Let Me Go (The Right Way) is a psychological thriller about a young veteran whose sense of reality is fraying, and the psychiatrist who treats him. Directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg. Written by Owen King. Produced by Josh Kesselman, Oliver Brooks, Gilana Lobel, Michael Pitt. With Hopper Penn, Brian D’Arcy James, Pooya Mosheni.

Bumblebees, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. When an escaped hostage is turned loose, Billie struggles against the clock to prove her loyalty and become a full-fledged member of the Bumblebees. Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui. Written by Carol Garlick. Produced by Mariah Morgenstern, Sebastian Sdaigui. With Isabella di Rienzo, Jackie Cruz, Millicent Simmonds, Beau Knapp. In American Sign Language, English, Spanish with English subtitles.

Skin & Bone, (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. After taking a job on a farm run by a reclusive woman, a drifter begins suffering from visions of men trapped inside the bodies of animals. Directed and written by Eli Powers. Produced by Aidan Sheldon, Holly Victoria Furman, Thaddeus Bouska. With Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski.

Night Breakers, (Spain) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. A group of people trudge through a maze of underground tunnels. On their journey, they face the dangers that lurk in the dark, and worse: themselves. Directed and written by Gabriel Campoy, Guillem Lafoz. Produced by Gabriel Campoy, Guillem Lafoz, Tito Coca, Joan Coca, Aitana Coca. With Andrew Tarbet, Chacha Huang, Anna Gonzalvo, Pol Fernandez, Sergi Subirà, Marc Padró. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

Compass:

Short documentaries about navigating life.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, (Australia) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Spanning 19 years, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone reveals the memories of Georgie, an Australian transgender teen, as she changes laws, affirms her gender, finds her voice, and enters adulthood. Directed by Maya Newell. Produced by Sophie Hyde, Lisa Sherrard, Matt Bate, Maya Newell. With Georgie Stone, Rebekah Robertson, Greg Stone, Harry Stone.

Paint & Pitchfork, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. This profile of celebrated artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley provides insight into why they make art and their unique perspectives on painting portraits. Directed by Christine Turner. Produced by Erin Wright. With Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley.

Santa Barbara, (United States, Armenia) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Based on the true story of artist Diana Markosian, Santa Barbara explores the profound sacrifice made by Markosian’s mother becoming a mail-order bride in search of the American Dream. Directed by Diana Markosian. Written by Lynda Myles, Paul Germain. Produced by Jacob Halajian, Sarah Miller. With Gene Jones, Ana Imnadze. In English, Russian with English subtitles.

Elsa, (United States) – Short Documentary, World Premiere. The internet’s beloved truth-teller, Kenya-born Elsa Majimbo, exposes the harsh reality behind being unashamedly herself. Still, she wouldn’t have it any other way. Directed and produced by Julia Jansch. Written by Elsa Majimbo. With Elsa Majimbo, Laolu Senbanjo.

Walking Two Worlds, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. 19-year-old Quannah Chasinghorse, and their mother, Jody Potts-Joseph, take a stand to defend their sacred homelands and way of life while breaking barriers in Indigenous representation. Directed and produced by Maia Wikler. Written by Maia Wikler, Cecilia Brown, Princess Lucaj. With Quannah Chasinghorse, Jody Joseph-Potts, Adeline Potts.

Head Space:

After a rough couple of years, chill out, relax, and breathe in this peaceful program.

Heart Valley, (UK, Wales) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. ​​Heart Valley follows a day in the life of solitary Welsh shepherd Wilf Davies. Directed by Christian Cargill. Written by Kiran Sidhu. Produced by Christian Cargill, Lily Wakeley, Kiran Sidhu. With Evan Wilf Davies.

Brave by Eris, (Canada) – World Premiere, Music Video. Eris was on a journey across the stars when she crashed. What will she find in this new place? The voids? Directed by August Blue. Written and produced by Nathan Lee. With Eris.

Life Rendered, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Set in the near future, Mark splits his time between rural Colorado and virtual reality. In rural Colorado, he is his disabled father’s caretaker. In virtual reality, he finds romance. Directed by Emma Needell. Written by Emma Needell, Ryan Barton. Produced by Jake Sally, Jonathan Schwartz, Patrick Hackett, Eric Day. With Owen Teague, Luce Rains, Armen Taylor.

Pale Ember, (United States) – Festival Premiere, Music Video. Pale Ember is a beautiful and heartbreaking examination of love, loss, and looking back. Directed and produced by Brad Tobler. Written by Brad Tobler, Bonnie Story. With Kelli Baker, Chris Jarosz.

All of This Unreal Time, (UK) – International Premiere, Short Narrative. On a journey from darkness into light, a man explores his failings as a human being. Directed by Aoife McArdle. Written by Max Porter. Produced by Mary Hickson, Fran Thompson. With Cillian Murphy.

Life, Camera, Action!:

Turning the spotlight on new perspectives in these short documentaries.

BOURN KIND: The Tiny Kindness Project, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Bourn, a Black- Jewish street artist, confronts the fear and isolation of the moment through art, and creates a street mural project to celebrate kindness and connection in his community. Directed and written by Rachel Myers. Produced by Connie Jo Sechrist. With Bourn Rich, Fin Hanney, Donna Jo Thorndale, Jules Dameron, Marnina Shcon, Tony Amendola.

Stranger at the Gate, (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Documentary. A U.S. Marine plots a terrorist attack on a small-town American mosque. His plan takes an unexpected turn when he comes face-to-face with the people he sets out to kill. Directed by Joshua Seftel. Produced by Mohannad Malas, Suzanne Hillinger, Conall Jones, Jeremy Mack, Anna Rowe, Eric Nichols. With Bibi Bahrami, Dr. Saber Bahrami, Dana McKinney, Emily McKinney, Richard “Mac” McKinney, Jomo Williams.

Beirut Dreams in Color, (Lebanon, UK, United States) – New York Premiere, Short Documentary. He’s the openly gay frontman of a Lebanese rock band. She is an ardent activist and fan. After one fateful night, their lives intersect and are altered forever. Directed by Michael Collins. Written by Patty Kim, Michael Collins. Produced by Marty Syjuco, Sarah Kaskas, James Costa, Michael Collins. With Tarek Zeidan, Hamed Sinno, Haig Papazian, Sarah Hegazi, Mostafa Fouad. In Arabic, English with English subtitles.

Point and Kill, (UK, Nigeria) – World Premiere, Music Video. Smuggler director Ebeneza Blanche directs the “Point & Kill” video for Little Simz ft. Obongjayar. Directed by Ebeneza Blanche. Written by Obongjayar. Produced by Luca Chapman. With Little Simz, Obongjayar. In English, Pidgin with English subtitles.

The Tipping Point: Nicholas Brothers, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. In the 1940s, the Nicholas Brothers performed a dance routine so seminal it prefigured hip hop by 3 decades. Contemporary dancers Les Twins choreograph and perform their homage to the original. Directed by Michael Shevloff. Written by Heather Ross. Produced by Michael Shevloff, Alison Taupier, Paul Crowder. With Savion Glover, Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois (Les Twins), Moses Boyd, Fayard Nicholas, Harold Nicholas.

New York Keeping it Real:

Documentaries take center stage in our flagship NY program.

Gone Forgotten Year, (United States) – Festival Premiere, Music Video. Music Video for the song “Gone Forgotten Year” in which two Black Queer lovers, separated by the global crisis of 2020-2021, finally reunite. Directed by Brandon Burks. Written by Justin Anthony Long. Produced by Joanna Burns, Justin Anthony Long. With Jelani Remy, Josh Breckenridge.

The House of LaBeija, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. The House of LaBeija is a short documentary film that pays homage to the House of LaBeija through a series of letters from its members. Directed and produced by Fredgy Noël. Written by Samil LaBeija, Krystal LaBeija, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Bougie LaBeija, Jeffrey Bryant, Diovanna LaBeija, Vivian LaBeija. With Vivian LaBeija, Samil LaBeija, Krystal LaBeija, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Bougie LaBeija, Jeffrey Bryant, Diovanna LaBeija.

ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM, (United States) – New York Premiere, Music Video. Alhamdu | Muslim Futurism is an experimental vision of resistance and liberation through the lens of Muslim joy, flourishing, and imagination. Directed by Abbas Rattani. Written by Sara Alfageeh, Abbas Rattani. Produced by Sofi Khan, Akifa Khan, Sumer Zuberi, Yusuf Siddiquee, Anum Hussain, Fatima Gloria Shahzad. With Neelam Hakeem, Ramy El-Etreby, Fatma Almheiri, Fatima Dicko, The Almomani Sisters, Maaz Ali. In Arabic, English with English subtitles.

John Leguizamo Live at Rikers, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Actor John Leguizamo performs his play Ghetto Klown at Rikers Island prison, inspiring justice-involved young men to reflect openly about their own lives and the serious challenges of incarceration. Directed and written by Elena Francesca Engel. Produced by Elena Francesca Engel, Ben Konigsberg. With John Leguizamo, Captain Sean Jones, Benjamin, Dante, Tyriek, Stephen. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

38 at the Garden, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. In a hostile time for Asian Americans, the revisiting of an unlikely athlete’s story 10 years later gives hope and shatters stereotypes on sport’s biggest stage. Directed and written by Frank Chi. Produced by Travon Free, Samir Hernandez. With Jeremy Lin, Hasan Minhaj, Lisa Ling, Tyson Chandler, Iman Shumpert, Pablo Torre.

Obstacle Course:

In life, nothing stays the same.

The Artichoke Season (La Saison Des Artichauts), (Israel) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. The Artichoke Season follows the fantastic childhood memories of 10-year-old Rosalie in a Jerusalem slum after her father leaves home. Directed, written, and produced by Orna Rottenberg. With Sol Zimberoff, Michal Amit, Amir Frenkel, Liad Zucker. In French with English subtitles.

Daydreamers, (Belgium) – North American Premiere, Short Narrative. A father and his daughter are very passionate about motorcycles. An eye condition jeopardizes their shared hobby. Directed by Ante Pask. Written by Ante Pask, Emiel van Wouwe. Produced by Ella Bal, Ante Pask.With Jurgen Delnaet, Flo Martens, Robby Cleiren. In Dutch with English subtitles.

Vodka, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A 16-year-old girl deals with loss, humor, and reincarnation by drinking vodka for the first time on the day of her grandmother’s shiva. Directed and written by Roxy Sophie Sorkin. Produced by Brian Niles, Chelsea Eisen, Sophia Loren Heriveaux. With Iris Apatow, Alexis G Zall.

Touchline (Khat At-tamass), (United States, Jordan) – North American Premiere, Short Narrative. During the Occupation of Palestine in 1948, Ahmad, a 17-year-old Palestinian boy, faces the war in his hometown that forces him to give up his dream of being a professional footballer. Directed and written by Mohammed Saffouri. Produced by Tareq Baddar. With Basil Askar, Anas Algaraleh, Mustafa Murad, Lina Abu-Riziq. In Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles.

Another Country, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Based on Native Guard by Natasha Trethewey, Another Country tells the story of an interracial couple raising their mixed-race child in the racially polarizing times of 1956 Mississippi. Directed and written by Sherif Alabede. Produced by Andrea Sastoque, Ariel Navarrete Spahn. With Taylour Paige, Mark Webber, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Devina Hale, Glen Baggerly.

brutal, (United States) – Festival Premiere, Music Video. brutal is an ode to those Y2K teen movies, video games, and TV shows that are so unabashedly funny, observant, and cutting. Directed by Petra Collins. Produced by David Moore, Michelle An.

Canceled, (Netherlands) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. From a million admiring followers to a million merciless haters: a famous rapper gets canceled and dangerously faces his point of no return. Directed and written by Teemong. Produced by Koji Nelissen, Derk-Jan Warrink. With Roy ‘Fresku’ Reymound, Werner Kolf, Peter Gorissen. In Dutch with English subtitles.

Sex, Love and Rock & Roll:

Love lost and found is in these from-the-heart shorts.

Time In Berlin, (United States) – Festival Premiere, Music Video. “Time In Berlin” revolves around the twin themes of self-fulfillment and self-discovery through a significant other, charging the concept through the time constraint. Directed by Javier Blanco Chiocchio. Written by Stephan Jenkins, Javier Blanco Chiocchio, Robert Grant. Produced by Ezequiel Debernardi, Javier Blanco Chiocchio. With Emiko Morgaine, Remo Trajano, Ruut Ahonen, Camila Canteros, Rafael Miranda.

The Letter Men, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Based on real love letters from WWII, The Letter Men is a window into the untold story of two gay men desperately in love but torn apart by war. Directed by Andy Vallentine. Written by Andy Vallentine, Danny Vallentine. Produced by Andy Vallentine, Siddharth Ganji, Mike Diaz, Cameron Hutchison, Matthew Postlethwaite, Garrett Clayton. With Garrett Clayton, Matthew Postlethwaite.

Not the 80s, (Germany) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. Two people, one restaurant, some preconceptions, and a bit of fish. Directed by Marleen Valien. Written by Marleen Valien, Max Rauer, Christine Duttlinger, Ludwig Meck. Produced by Christine Duttlinger, Ludwig Meck, Markus Krojer, Lotta Schmelzer. With Deniz Orta, Merlin Rose, Joshua Jaco Seelenbinder. In German with English subtitles.

Living in the Heart of Love, (UK, France) – Festival Premiere, Music Video. Living In the Heart of Love tracks two female heroes and a cast of like-minded characters who traverse Paris after hours, down for whatever magic the night has in store. Directed and written by Charles Mehling. Produced by Alexa Haywood. With Marguerite Thiam Donnadieu, Nailia Harzoune, Marion Giovalucchi. In French with English subtitles.

Fraud, (United States) – North American Premiere, Short Narrative. A trans rocker girl getting by with petty credit card fraud is left to question who she wants to be when her latest target surprises her with an unforeseen proposition. Directed by Zen Pace. Written by Dana Aliya Levinson. Produced by K. Dawn Dumas, Gretchen Wylder, Erikx DiSantis, Amanda Mesaikos, Katie Rosin. With Dana Aliya Levinson, Babak Tafti, Mike Meth.

Troy, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Troy has loud sex, 24/7. Troy shares a wall with Thea and Charlie. Troy is ruining their lives… or is he saving them? Troy is a darkly comedic tale about the unexpected consequences of unasked-for intimacy. Directed by Mike Donahue. Written by Jen Silverman. Produced by Evan Jonigkeit. With Adina Verson, Michael Braun, Dylan Baker, Florian Klein, Dana Delany, Max Jenkins, Phillip James Brannon.

Pragma, (UK) – International Premiere, Short Narrative. Willow heads to the first School for Relationships and finds herself in a tumultuous, spicy love triangle. Should she trust science or her heart (or let’s be honest… her burning loins)? Directed by Ellie Heydon. Written by Lucy Heath. Produced by Phil Dunster, Fay Mohamed. With Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Lucy Heath, Amanda Hale, Sid Sagar.

Sink or Swim:

Keep your head above water.

Hot & Heavy, (United States) – Festival Premiere, Music Video. Hot & Heavy was the first music video released for songwriter Lucy Dacus’ acclaimed 2021 album Home Video. Directed by Lucy Dacus, Marin Leong, Jordan Rodericks. Produced by Erin Surber. With Lucy Dacus.

Lamb, (Ireland) – Short Narrative, World Premiere. An ordinary day takes a sinister turn for a woman and her child when a stranger walks into their isolated rural home. Directed and written by Sinéad O’Loughlin. Produced by Lara Hickey. With Aoife Duffin, Éanna Hardwicke.

Chicken, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. In a Bronx juvenile prison, a 16-year-old boy faced with losing custody of his child must discover what it takes to be a father by raising a chicken. Directed and written by Josh Leong. Produced by Denyvi Rose, Catherine Nguyen, Nadera Herbert-Bey, Josh Leong. With Jordan Biggs, Biorkys Acosta, Opal Besson.

Fireworks, (UK) – North American Premiere, Short Narrative. This tense thriller, with moments of dark humor, is set in an MI6 Ops Room and uses cutting-edge Virtual Production technology to tell its story. Directed by Paul Franklin. Written by Steven Lally. Produced by Annalise Davis. With Charlotte Riley, Ivanno Jeremiah, Hammed Aminashaun, Sophie Wu, Raghad Chaar.

Cross Country, (United States) – Festival Premiere, Music Video. Cross Country explores Daniel Breland’s career and asks: what if life went another way? Directed by James Larese. Written by Nada Taha. Produced by Aaron Johnson. With Daniel Breland, Tiger Youngblood, Hope Elena Garcia, Rafael Miguel, Brandon Brown, Renae Anderson.

Hoop Dreams, (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Savannah Walker’s fear of speaking publicly in poetry class leads her to steal her mother’s magical golden hoops, believing that they’ll help her overcome her fear. Directed and written by Kasey Elise Walker. Produced by Nabil Elderkin, Samantha Nirenberg, Kasey Elise Walker. With Madison Southerland, Torin Ashtun, Jess Willard, Honneur Je Suis Aimé, Rikki Wright, Gale Madyun, Ronda Bankston, Dymond Campbell.

Night Ride (Nattrikken), (Norway) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. It is a cold night in December. As Ebba waits for the tram, an unexpected turn of events transforms the ride home into something she was not expecting. Directed and written by Eirik Tveiten. Produced by Gaute Lid Larssen, Heidi Arnesen. With Sigrid Husjord, Ola Hoemsnes Sandum, Axel Barø Aasen. In Norwegian with English subtitles.

Special Screening Shorts:

Condicion Humana (Human Condition) – Curated by Jose Rodriguez

The shorts program Condicion Humana spans unique creative sensibilities from five different Latin American countries. These seven compelling and visually-distinctive shorts explore fraught and emotionally-resonant human relationships – from tumultuous dynamics between siblings and the joys & violent struggles of Latinx youth, to the thoughtful connections we can have to the earth and our ancestors.

Ñaños, (United States) – Short Narrative. In the heart of Corona, Queens, two brothers are placed at odds with each other when one reveals a sudden urge to leave their home. Directed, written, and produced by Emilio Subía.With Isaias Badilla, Andrés León, Jose Caraballo. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

Baby (Bebé), (Colombia) – Short Narrative. On her step-sister’s birthday, Nina must confront her insecurities and her fraying relationship with her father. Directed, written, and produced by Cristina Sánchez Salamanca. With Maria José, Rashed Estefenn, Juliana Bustillo. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Paraclete (Paráclito), (Argentina) – Short Narrative. Ricardo is all set to play Jesus in a biblical reenactment but crashes into a dilemma while traveling to the show. Directed and written by Tomas Maumus. Produced by Rebolucion. With Martin Tchira, Milagros Azem. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Fifth of June (Cinco de junio), (Mexico) – Short Narrative. Fifth of June is a reflection of police brutality, in which a group of young protesters are kidnapped by the same forces they are protesting. Directed by Humberto Flores Jáuregui. Produced by Rhea Plangg. With Jesús Estrada Escobedo, Max Valencia, Oswaldo Rada Barba, Héctor Contreras. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Desert Lights (Estrellas del Desierto), (Chile) – Short Narrative. In the Atacama desert, Antay and his friends struggle to keep their drought-stricken town afloat. Directed by Katherina Harder Sacre. Written by Rubens Juárez. Produced by Selva González, Elliot Morfi, Katherina Harder. With Bastián Bravo, Luciano González, Josefa Aguilar, Catalina Saavedra. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Phonos (Fonos), (Mexico) – Short Animation. Cloe and her grandfather share a fondness for sounds, which they sense, admire, absorb and catalog. But when her grandfather dies, Cloe must confront the loss of a shared passion. Directed and written by Gabriela Badillo. Produced by IMCINE, HELLO! COMBO.

Mamá, (Argentina) – Short Narrative. Mother Earth embarks on a journey of evolution and human connection. Directed and written by Francisco Mazziotti. Produced by Luca Macome. With Daiana Provenzano.

LGBTQIA+ Shorts: See Me, Feel Me – Curated by Lucy Mukerjee

These seven short films span the queer experience with humor, heart, and hope, showing characters navigating emotionally intense terrain in their search for connection and compassion.

My Dear Boy, (United States) – Short Narrative. Within the first few seconds of meeting each other, two men experience the rise and collapse of their destined relationship through a surreal journey. Directed and written by Leaf Lieber. Produced by Leaf Lieber, Xulani Akel. With Juan Cortes, Tyler Givens.

Work, (United States) – Short Narrative. Unable to move on from a breakup, Gabriela impulsively drops into an old job, where she unexpectedly runs into a friend from her past. Directed and written by April Maxey. Produced by Skylar Andrews.With Marisela Zumbado, Elaine Whae.

DogFriend (Hundefreund), (Germany) – Short Narrative. A date takes an unexpected turn in this meditation on race, politics, and history in Germany. Directed by Maissa Lihedheb. Written by Lamin Leroy Gibba. Produced by Sailesh Naidu. With Lamin Leroy Gibba, Til Schindler. In German with English subtitles.

Valentine, (United States) – Short Narrative. With gender and identity in flux, Corey and Mia struggle to redefine their relationship. Directed and written by Beck Kitsis, Chris McNabb. Produced by Katy Drake Bettner, Zach Fleming, Beck Kitsis. With Jacob Tobia, Sadie Scott.

Coming Out with the Help of a Time Machine, (United States) – Short Narrative. When coming out to his traditional Indian parents, Sid uses his time machine to reset the day in an attempt to make sure everything goes perfectly. Directed by Naman Gupta. Written by Naman Gupta, Janki Parikh. Produced by Neetu Sharma Gupta, James Orfanos. With Karan Soni, Sangeeta Agrawal, Raghuram Shetty.

Inner Wound Real, (United States) – Short Documentary. Inner Wound Real relays the story of three BIPOC folks who self-injure, then find new ways to cope. Directed and written by Carrie Hawks. Produced by Chelsea Moore.

F^¢K ‘€M R!GHT B@¢K, (United States) – Short Narrative. In order to avoid being fired after having accidentally taken drugs, a queer Black rapper must outwit his boss at his day job. Directed by Harris Doran. Written by Harris Doran, Emmanuel ‘DDm’ Williams. Produced by Doris Casap, Harris Doran, James Burkhalter, Haley Geffen. With Emmanuel ‘DDm’ Williams, Kara Young, Catherine Curtin.

Portraits and Performance: Celebrating Black Art & Artists – Curated by Karen McMullen

Through dance, painting, sculpture, and performance, these dynamic short films document excellence in Black artistry, and celebrate the creativity, power, beauty, and love in the African American experience.

Kylie, (United States) – Short Documentary. A young Black ballerina from the inner city voices her experiences in the dance industry whilst performing on the streets of LA. Directed, written, and produced by Master Sterling. With Kylie Jefferson.

For Love and Legacy, (United States) – Short Documentary. Sculptor Dana King’s hands and activist Fredrika Newton’s memories come together to build a new monument that honors the Black Panther Party’s vital place in American history. Directed by A.K. Sandhu. Produced by A.K. Sandhu, Selina Lewis Davidson, Kenneth Eng. With Dana King, Fredrika Newton.

Paint & Pitchfork, (United States) – Short Documentary. This profile of celebrated artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley provides insight into why they make art and their unique perspectives on painting portraits. Directed by Christine Turner. Produced by Erin Wright. With Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley.

Shut Up and Paint, (United States) – Short Documentary. Shut Up and Paint follows Black painter Titus Kaphar, as he explores film as a medium in the face of an insatiable art market seeking to silence his activism. Directed by Titus Kaphar. Produced by Perri Peltz. With Titus Kaphar.

We Dance, (United States) – Short Documentary. We Dance is a love story, deconstructed and distilled into its most elemental ingredients: dreams, memories, family, and environments. Directed by Brian Foster, Ethan Payne. Written by Brian Foster. Produced by Tanya Wideman-Davis, Thaddeus Davis. With Tanya Wideman-Davis, Thaddeus Davis.

Peculiar Silence: A Day in Angola, (United States) – Short Documentary. Peculiar Silence: A Day in Angola tells the story of playwright Liza Jessie Peterson’s 2020 performance of her acclaimed play The Peculiar Patriot at Angola, the Louisiana State Penitentiary, America’s largest prison. Directed by Cinque Northern. Produced by Catherine Gund.