Awards Daily is proud to present this exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary The Revolution Generation. From award-winning husband and wife filmmaking duo Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, the film is narrated by Michelle Rodriguez and features interviews with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Shailene Woodley, among others.

The film explores the culminating global environmental crisis and its connections to social, racial and cultural injustices and profiles a group of young leaders who are taking a no holds barred approach to fixing these issues.

The Revolution Generation debuts in theaters this Friday, April 22, to coincide with Earth Day.

Directed by | Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell

Produced by | Mark Sims, Andrea van Beuren, and Zak Kilberg

Featuring | Michelle Rodriguez, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Shailene Woodley

SYNOPSIS:

THE REVOLUTION GENERATION explores the culminating global environmental crisis and its connections to social, racial and cultural injustices and profiles a group of young leaders who are taking a no holds barred approach to fixing these issues. Its release is timed to coincide with the 2022 US midterm elections and to inspire young people to get involved in policy change as a means of rectifying environmental issues.