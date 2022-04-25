The Offer, the upcoming Paramount+ limited series, details the dramatic goings-on behind the scenes of one of the greatest films of all time, The Godfather. Dexter Fletcher’s series focuses on the assortment of highly talented, highly emotional, and highly volatile personalities assembled to create the film. The series dives deeply into both the Hollywood machinations of the early 1970s as well as the mafia entanglements that both threatened and supported the production.

In the midst of all of this are Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo, played respectively by Dan Fogler and Patrick Gallo. In The Offer, Coppola and Puzo strike up an immediate friendship while fashioning Puzo’s pulpy novel into an Oscar-winning screenplay. While doing so, they bicker, drink, and cook like long-lost brothers. Their relationship emerges as an unexpectedly hilarious and heartfelt union from which genius emerges.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Dan Fogler and Patrick Gallo share their experiences behind the scenes of this engrossing limited series. They talk about their first experiences with The Godfather and how those experiences eventually guided them to the project. They also talk about how they recreated these iconic personalities from personal experiences. Finally, they talk about their hopes for future great films and filmmaking experiences as illustrated in The Offer.

The Offer debuts on Paramount+ with three episodes on Thursday, April 28.