Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan chats with Harold Perrineau of From on Epix about his buzzy return to sci-fi.

It’s been 12 years since ABC’s Lost flew off into that church pew in the sky, and since then Harold Perrineau, who played Michael, has appeared in some of your other favorite TV dramas, like Sons of Anarchy, The Rookie, and Claws. But he hasn’t ventured back into a good sci-fi mystery. . .until From on Epix.

“I just wanted to get back into stuff that was super fun and compelling and challenging,” says Perrineau in a video interview with Awards Daily.

From follows a group of people who get stuck in a mysterious town with monsters that come out when the sun goes down. Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, a retired military professional who organizes the residents as a makeshift sheriff to keep them safe from these creatures that go “knock knock” in the night.

In the video below, I had the pleasure to chat with Perrineau about the trauma his character carries from the very beginning, Boyd’s blossoming friendship with Sarah (Avery Konrad), and who’s on that *** coming into town. [SPOILERS FOR FROM BELOW]