This week, the Water Cooler Gang kicks back with a cocktail to discuss Starz’s political thriller Gaslit. The limited series tells the story of Watergate from some lesser-known perspectives. Julia Roberts stars as Martha Mitchell, the “Mouth of the South,” whose marriage with Nixon Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn) gave her key inside information. Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens and Glow’s Betty Gilpin play John and Mo Dean, and Shea Whigham shocks, entertains, and terrifies in equal measure as G. Gordon Liddy. June marks the 50th anniversary of Watergate. Does the Matt Ross-directed limited series justify another look at the scandal? What Emmy consideration does the series potentially offer as we head into the end of the 2022 eligibility window?

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)