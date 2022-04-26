Paramount+’s new limited series The Offer dives into the tumultuous making of Francis Ford Coppola’s seminal classic The Godfather. The series features an ensemble cast portraying film lovers, financiers, and “legitimate businessmen” all revolving around an adaptation of Mario Puzo’s best-selling pulp novel.

You’ve already met the limited series’s Coppola and Puzo, so today we’re bringing you a conversation with Miles Teller who plays Godfather producer Al Ruddy. Teller details his early exposure to The Godfather and what it meant to him as a masterpiece of American filmmaking. He also details meeting the still-working producer Al Ruddy and what Ruddy shared with him that ultimately influenced his performance. He also talks about the outstanding chemistry he shared with the ensemble cast, including Matthew Goode who, as Robert Evans, became equal parts supporter and adversary within the series.

