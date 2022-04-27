Director Barry Levinson has always been interested in the human condition and connection. He won an Oscar for Rain Man, and his recent television work has also played with our perception of truth and larger than life personalities. The Wizard of Lies and Paterno focus on men who do bad things while this season’s Dopesick centers on the real-life repercussions of America’s opioid addiction.

The Survivor tells the untold story of Harry Haft, a boxer who did what he had to do to survive. It is a triumphant tale, but it is one that doesn’t come without its share of tough reflection. Levinson wasn’t aware of Haft’s story so that might have given him the proper distance to tell it. Working with stars Ben Foster and Billy Magnussen was integral to the film’s success, and Levinson hints that giving his actors the space they need allowed them to tap into something primal and honest.

The Survivor is a tough watch because of how it reflects our own history but also the future. Current world events eerily call back to the circumstances before World War II, and Levinson hopes that we can learn from our mistakes and our past.

The Survivor is streaming now on HBO Max.