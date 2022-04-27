Nearly everyone I know loves Juno Temple.

Temple’s already prolific career features memorable turns in major films and television series. However, it wasn’t until 2020’s little show that could, AppleTV’s Ted Lasso, that Juno Temple became a star. Her portrayal of Keeley Jones raked in awards nominations, including a SAG Ensemble win for a Comedy Series, and made her a household name. Temple’s Keeley emerged as the friend everybody wanted, a vivacious mixture of “saucy minx” and sincere girl next door.

Now, Temple capitalizes on that success with a major role in Paramount+’s buzzy limited series, The Offer. The series details the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning masterpiece The Godfather, and in this interview with Awards Daily, Temple shares her connection to the classic film through her own father. She also talks about finding the character of Bettye McCartt, a real-life person who died before production fully began, and how important it is for Bettye’s friendship with Godfather producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) remained platonic within the series.

You’ve seen our interviews with Teller, Dan Fogler, and Patrick Gallo. Now, enjoy this conversation with Juno Temple and get ready for tomorrow’s discussion with Matthew Goode who tackles the key role of Robert Evans.

The Offer drops three episodes on Thursday, April 28, only on Paramount+.