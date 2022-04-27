I had the pleasure of attending the Nantucket Film Festival (NFF) in 2019. The celebration takes place in one of the most beautiful settings for any festival I have attended so far. I am excited to be returning to this lush Massachusetts island to cover the gala for Awards Daily. Aside from a pretty terrific slate of films (see below), NFF offers a variety of terrific tributes and celebrations, including a Screenwriters Tribute, Late Night Storytelling, and an All-Star Comedy Roundtable.

The Nantucket Film Festival (NFF) announced today its programming for the 27th annual edition, which will run from June 22-27. NFF will return to the Dreamland Theater and the S’conset Casino this year and present a fully in person event to celebrate the vast diversity of human experience through the art of screenwriting and storytelling. The festival will open with National Geographic Documentary Film’s FIRE OF LOVE, directed by Sara Dosa. The documentary follows Katia and Maurice Krafft, who loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle. LINOLEUM, written and directed by Colin West starring Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn and Katelyn Nacon, will close the festival.

When the host of a failing children’s science show tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an

astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage, a series of bizarre events occur that cause him to question his own reality. Bleecker Street’s 892, written by Kwame Kwei-Armah and directed by Abi Damaris Corbin, will be the Centerpiece film. Starring John Boyega and the late Michael Kenneth Williams, the film is based on the true story of former U.S. Marine veteran Brian Easley who finding himself on the brink of homelessness and caught in a bureaucratic nightmare, threatens to detonate a bomb in a bank in a desperate attempt to makes his case heard by the Department of Veteran Affairs who owe him $892.

For the eleventh year NFF will screen a Disney and Pixar film on opening day. This year the festival will showcase the anticipated animated feature LIGHTYEAR, directed by Angus MacLane and with screenwriter Jason Headley in attendance. The origin story of action figure Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond. For the first time, NFF will screen a second opening day family film with A24’s MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON. Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp and written by Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm and Nick Paley, is a feature-length film adaptation of the short film about Marcel, an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan.

Over 60 feature and short selections have been revealed as part of NFF’s 2022 lineup. Narratives include CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH, written & directed by Cooper Raiff who will also be accepting the New Voices in Screenwriting Award; EMILY THE CRIMINAL, directed by John Patton Ford; SPIN ME ROUND, directed by Jeff Baena; GOD’S COUNTRY, directed by Julian Higgins from a screenplay by Shaye Ogbonna both of whom will be in attendance; and I LOVE MY DAD, directed by James Morosini also in attendance Documentaries include the REALLY GOOD REJECTS, directed by Alice Gu who will be in attendance; THE TERRITORY, directed by Alex Pritz; TO THE END, directed by Rachel Lears (NFF Alumni); SKATE DREAMS, directed by Jessica Edwards in attendance; 2ND CHANCE, the first feature length documentary from Ramin Bahrani who will receive the Documentary Storytelling Award; DESCENDANT, directed by Margaret Brown (NFF Alumni) who will be in attendance; and THE PEZ OUTLAW, directed by Amy Brandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel also attending.

“It is with great excitement that we are announcing the lineup for this year’s Nantucket Film Festival. The 27th edition promises to be an extra special occasion as we welcome filmmakers and audiences back into the Dreamland and celebrate being together again as a community,” said Lori Donnelly, Film Program Director. “It is such a pleasure to share our slate of films that highlight the diverse voices of screenwriters and their storytelling through this year’s selection of narrative and documentary titles.”

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our film-loving community back to Nantucket to enjoy our colorful and varied selection of films at the 27th annual Nantucket Film Festival,” said Mystelle Brabbee, Executive Director. “After two years of limited in-person engagements, we are excited to once again engage filmmakers and audiences for Q&As, conversations, and Signature Programs on this beautiful island off the coast of Cape Cod. We are especially excited to launch our new programming initiative Green Carpet Cinema. Our aim is to highlight the groundswell of powerful environment-focused films and add to the larger conversation.”

NFF has a long history of going to the deeper reaches of film, using the festival to showcase films about the environment both locally and globally. This year, NFF is launching a program initiative called Green Carpet Cinema. As Nantucket Island is facing the serious impacts from rising sea levels and more powerful coastal storms driven by climate change, NFF is committed to being an active participant in the conversation. Each year NFF will showcase environment-focused films, present special talks and explore new ways to add to and support the conversation. This year’s program will include previously mentioned films FIRE OF LOVE, FASHION REIMAGINED, TO THE END, and THE TERRITORY; additional programming to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The Nantucket Film Festival will take enhanced safety measures in accordance with COVID-19 regulations across Massachusetts. NFF holds the safety of its guests and staff as their highest priority and is closely monitoring any and all changes to Massachusett health guidelines.

The 27th Annual Nantucket Film Festival runs from June 22-27, 2022. Festival passes are currently on sale now, and ticket packages will go on sale today April 27th at 12noon on the festival’s website (www.nantucketfilmfestival.org).

The full feature film program for the 2022 Nantucket Film Festival is listed below. Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks, including the Festival’s celebrated Signature Programs, including the Screenwriters Tribute, Late Night Storytelling, and Women Behind the Words.

OPENING NIGHT FILM

FIRE OF LOVE

Documentary Feature

Director: Sara Dosa in attendance

Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle. They roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and their aftermath, documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances and lecture tours. Ultimately, Katia and Maurice would lose their lives during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they would leave a legacy that would forever enrich our knowledge of the natural world.

CLOSING NIGHT FILM

LINOLEUM

Narrative Feature

Writer/Director: Colin West in attendance

Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan) lives a quiet life as an astronomer hosting a Bill Nye type science show in a midnight spot on public access. Undergoing a midlife crisis, and on the brink of divorce, Cameron’s life turns upside when a satellite falls from the sky. As reality around him begins to shift, Cameron seizes the moment, scavenging the parts to build a rocket to fulfill his dream of space travel to the dismay of his wife Erin (Rhea Seehorn) and his surly teenage daughter Nora (Katelyn Nacon).

OPENING FAMILY FILMS

LIGHTYEAR

Animated Feature

Screenwriter: Jason Headley in attendance

Director: Angus McLane

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

Animated Feature

Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and new hope of finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connections in the smallest corners.

CENTERPIECE FILM

892

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter: Kwame Kwei-Armah

Director: Abi Damaris Corbin in attendance

$892.34 was the amount of money owed by the Department of Veteran Affairs to Marine veteran Brian Easley (John Boyega) when he walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Atlanta threatening to detonate a bomb. Refusing the bank employees’ entreaties to transfer the funds, what Brian wants is the opportunity to express his frustrations on a national stage in the hopes that Veteran Affairs will finally listen to his case and remedy the error. Tensions boil over as media and law enforcement close in on Brian, whose only hope of resolution lies in the hands of a sympathetic negotiator (Michael K.Williams)

FEATURE FILM PROGRAM

2ND CHANCE

Documentary Feature

Screenwriter / Director: Ramin Bahrani in attendance

An exploration of the life and legacy of Richard Davis, the sharp and brash inventor of the modern day bullet proof vest who shot himself 192 times to prove his product worked.

BARTLETT’S OCEAN VIEW FARM

Documentary Feature:

Director: Grace Barlett in attendance

In Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm, a multi-generational farm family, already in financial crisis, attempts to reinvent their business and themselves during the Covid crisis.

BOTH SIDES OF THE BLADE

Narrative Feature

Screenwriters: Christine Angot, Claire Denis

Director: Claire Denis

A woman’s life spirals out of control when she becomes involved in a passionate love triangle.

CALENDAR GIRLS

Documentary Feature

Director: Maria Loohufvud

They are magical reindeers at parties and churches, pink fluffy unicorns at air force reunions, and zombies at retirement homes. They are the Calendar Girls – Florida’s most dedicated dance team for women over 60.

CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter / Director: Cooper Raiff in attendance

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own.

DESCENDANT

Documentary Feature

Director: Margaret Brown in attendance

Documentary filmmaker NFF Alum Margaret Brown returns to her hometown of Mobile Alabama to document the search for and historic discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans.

EMILY THE CRIMINAL

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter / Director: John Patton Ford in attendance

Emily is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a “dummy shopper” buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome middleman named Youcef.

ENDANGERED

Documentary Feature

Directors: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady in attendance

Four intrepid journalists attempt to make sense of a world out of balance. Around them, newsrooms shutter, misinformation proliferates, and world leaders use Covid to suppress free speech. But Carl, Sashenka, Oliver and Patricia have taken an oath to the truth and are determined to press on despite the circumstances. Executive Produced by Ronan Farrow.

FASHION REIMAGINED

Documentary Feature

Director: Becky Hutner in attendance

Trailblazing fashion designer Amy Powney is on a mission to create a sustainable collection

from field to finished garment and transform the way we engage with fashion.

THE FORGIVEN

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter / Director: John Michael McDonagh

During a lavish Moroccan party, the consequences of a tragic accident involving a local boy will change the lives of a wealthy London couple who must confront their fateful act when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice.

GHOSTWRITTEN

Narrative Feature:

Director: Thomas Matthews in attendance

A one hit novelist gets outside his depth on a Winter residency.

GOD’S COUNTRY

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter: Shaye Ogbonna in attendance

Director: Julian Higgins in attendance

When a grieving college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences.

THE GOOD BOSS

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter / Director: Fernando Leon de Aranoa

A Spanish Company producing Industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town awaits the imminent visit from a committee which holds its fate in their hands as to whether they merit a local business award. The company’s proprietor pulls out all the stops crossing every imaginable line in the process.

I LOVE MY DAD

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter / Director: James Morisini in attendance

A hopelessly estranged father catfishes his son in an attempt to reconnect. Inspired by a true story.

IT AIN’T OVER

Documentary Feature

Director: Sean Mullin in attendance

An intimate portrait of a misunderstood American icon, this emotional and uplifting documentary takes us beyond the caricatures and into the heart of a sports legend whose unparalleled accomplishments in baseball were often overshadowed by his off-the-field persona.

KAEPERNICK & AMERICA

Documentary Feature

Directors: Tommy Walker, Ross Hockrow

Explores the intersection between Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protests and the reactions they spurred in the United States, revealing unique insights into America’s ongoing racial turmoil.

A LOVE SONG

Narrative Feature:

Screenwriter / Director: Max Walker-Silverman

At a campground in the rural West, a woman waits alone for an old flame from her past to arrive, uncertain of his intentions while bashful of her own.

MY OLD SCHOOL

Documentary Feature

Written and Directed: Jono McLeoud

The astonishing true story of Scotland’s most notorious imposter. It’s 1993 and 16 year old Brandon is the new kid in school. Soon he’s top of the class, acing exams and even taking the lead in the school musical. He’s the model pupil, until he’s unmasked…

NOWHERE SPECIAL

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter / Director: John Michael McDonagh

A single father dedicates the last few months of his life to finding a new family for his four-year-old son.

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

Narrative Feature

Screenwriters: Mariano Cohn, Andres Duprat, Gaston Duprat

Directors: Mariano Cohn, Gaston Duprat

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride.

THE PEZ OUTLAW

Documentary Feature

Directors: Amy Brandlien Storkel, Bryan Storkel in attendance

There was a period of time in the 90s when Pez dispensers were worth more than gold. During this magical time, a small town farmer lived his wildest dreams, smuggling Pez dispensers into the USA and making millions of dollars until an arch-nemesis decided to destroy him.

REALLY GOOD REJECTS

Documentary Feature

Director: Alice Gu in attendance

The muted tones of rubber bridge guitars have delighted listeners the world over- from Wilco to Taylor Swift’s Folklore. Modern-day luthier Reuben Cox demystifies his process of creating some of rock’s most sought-after guitars.

SKATE DREAMS

Documentary Feature

Director: Jessica Edwards in attendance

The first feature documentary about the rise of women’s skateboarding, profiles five women from around the world pursuing social justice, equality and personal freedom through skateboarding.

SPIN ME ROUND

Narrative Feature

Screenwriters: Jeff Baena, Alison Brie

Director: Jeff Baena

When the manager of an Italian restaurant chain wins the opportunity to attend the franchise’s educational immersion program in Italy, what she thought would be a romantic getaway devolves into chaos and catastrophe.

STILL WORKING 9 TO 5

Documentary Feature

Directors: Camille Hardman, Gary Lane

When the highest grossing comedy, 9 to 5, exploded onto cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. Still Working 9 to 5, explores why workplace equality 40 years later is no longer a laughing matter.

THE TERRITORY

Documentary Feature

Director: Alex Pritz

When a network of Brazilian farmers seize an area of protected Indigenous territory, a young native leader and his mentor must find new ways to fight back.

TO LESLIE

Narrative Feature

Screenwriter / Director: Michael Morris in attendance

A West Texas single mother wins the lottery and drinks it away just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she returns home to confront her past, her choices, and her future.

TO THE END

Documentary Feature

Director: Rachel Lears

Stopping the climate crisis is a question of political courage, and the clock is ticking. Over three years of turbulence and crisis, four remarkable young women of color fight for a Green NEw Deal and ignite a historic shift in US climate politics.

TURN EVERY PAGE

Documentary Feature

Director: Lizzie Gottlieb in attendance

Prize-winning writer Robert Caro and legendary editor Robert Gottlieb have worked and fought together for over 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork; Gottlieb, 90 wants to edit it.

SHORTS PROGRAMS at NFF 2022

NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM: IT’S ALL RELATIVE

A collection of films that tell the truth through family and fiction.

WRITTEN BY (Writer: Callie Marie Bloem, Christopher J. Ewing | Director: Christopher J. Ewing)

KITCHEN TALES (Writer: Anupama Chandrasekhar | Director: Jane Moriarty)

GRACELAND (Writer: Bonnie Discepolo & Trevor Munson| Director Bonnie Discepolo

THE RETROSPECTIVE (Writer/Director: SJ Inwards, Alec Ziff)

INHERITANCE (Writer/Director Annalise Lockhart)

NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM: LEVITY OUT LOUD

Comedy shorts that will make you laugh, think and laugh again!

THE F WORD (Writer/Director: Alex & Paul Cannon)

THE HOSTAGE (Writer/Director:Natalie Prisco )

MARY MAID (Writer/Director: Amber Neukum)

CELEBRITAS EX MACHINA (Writer/Director Joe Nicolosi)

CRASH INTO ME (Writer: Jamie Lewis, Sam West | Director: Jamie Lewis)

NYC TIPS AND TRICKS (Writer: Yoni Lotan, Amber Schaefer | Director: Amber Schaefer)

SHARK (Writer: Nash Edgerton, David Michôd | Director: Nash Edgerton)

ALMOST WINTER (Writer: Daniel Rashid | Director: Austin Kolodney)

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM: REAL TALK

True stories that honor heroes, community and traditions.

FOR LOVE AND LEGACY (Writer/Director: A.K. Sandhu)

THE ORIGINALS(Writer: Cristina Costantini | Director: Cristina Maria Costantini, Alfie Kim Koetter)

COMING HOME(Writer/Director: Naim Naif, Margot Bowman)

WE ARE HERE (Writer: Doménica Castro, Constanza Castro, Salvador Pérez García | Director: Domenica Castro, Constanza Castro)

DRESS A COW (Writer: Dawn Luebbe & Margaret Miller | Director: Dawn Luebbe)

THE PANOLA PROJECT (Director/Writer: Jeremy S. Levine, Rachael Decruz)

KIDS SHORTS

Tales for our youngest audience members (suitable for ages 5-11)

DUET (Writer/Director Yadid Hirschtritt Lich)

SPRING ALWAYS COMES BACK (Writer/Director: Alicia Núñez Puerto)

SMILE (Writer/Director Jonas Forsman)

MAMA HAS A MUSTACHE Writer/Director: Sally Rubin)

READY, SET, FLY (Writer/ Director: Fernanda Loh Xin Yan)

TAILS ON ICE (Writer/Director Miranda Currie)

STAR BOUND (Writer/Director:​​ Richard O’Connor)

NAPO (Writer: Gustavo Ribeiro & Gabriela Antonia Rosa | Director: Gustavo Ribeiro)

A CARTOON OF A SLEEPING CAT (Writer/Director: Randall Christopher)

