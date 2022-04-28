The cast of Girls5Eva on Peacock is back for Season 2, with the cast talking to Awards Daily about ugly feet, Percocet trips, and whether the ladies need each other more than the band.

When we last left the women of Girls5Eva, they crashed the stage at the Jingle Ball with a showstopping performance of “4 Stars.” Season 2 picks up with the girls securing a record deal on The Property Brothers record label (yes, the Property Brothers), with only six weeks to put something together—putting them in Album Mode!

And of course, life gets in the way, including a death drop injury, fake cheating scandals, and being slighted by Tim Meadows on Raya.

I talked to stars Sara Bareilles (Dawn) and Renee Elise Goldsberry (Wickie) about whether the girls need the friendship more than the band, Dawn’s insecurity around being the group’s main songwriter, and what Wickie’s ugly foot means for her journey in “Human Mode.”

I also spoke with stars Busy Philips (Summer) and Paula Pell (Gloria) whose characters are both going through heartbreak this season with Summer finally asking Kev (Andrew Rannells) for a divorce and Gloria trying to get back into dating after struggling with her breakup with Caroline. Plus, Gloria also gets her own “White Rabbit”-esque song when she trips on Percocet.

Girls5Eva returns for Season 2 on Thursday, May 5.