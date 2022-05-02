Looking back at the 2022 Emmy season, one thing will be abundantly clear: the television industry (network, cable, and streaming alike) loves the true crime genre. We’ve already seen at least a dozen this year in Emmy contention. The Dropout. The Girl from Plainville. Dopesick. Impeachment. Hell, even Pam & Tommy technically qualifies. So, this week, we’re talking about two MORE major entries in the genre. First up is FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, starring recent Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield. He plays a Mormon police detective whose exploration of a heinous and grisly murder, plus some discord in his personal life, causes a serious crisis of faith. Then, dropping this Thursday, HBO Max presents The Staircase, the retelling of the Kathleen Peterson murder case starring Toni Collete, Colin Firth, and Michael Stuhlbarg. What do we think of these new series? Will they factor into the 2022 Emmy season? And are we reaching true-crime fatigue?

