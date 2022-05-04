May 25-29, 2022, at venues across Mammoth Lakes. Mammoth Lakes, CA (May 4, 2022) – Today, the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival (MLFF) announced that their eighth iteration will take place in-person fromat venues across Mammoth Lakes.

The festival will open on May 25 with “Fire of Love,” a spectacular documentary about the lives of volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft, featuring breathtaking, up-close footage of exploding volcanoes captured by the subjects of the film, with narration by Miranda July. Closing night on May 29 will feature the California Premiere of “The Pez Outlaw” directed by Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel, a documentary that follows a downtrodden factory worker who goes on a high-stakes adventure into Eastern Europe to bring back grey-market collectables, and starts reeling in millions.

“This has been undoubtedly a tough two years for everyone,” said Festival Director Shira Dubrovner. “But we are excited to return to some semblance of normalcy with this year’s in-person festival. The community of filmmakers that we are bringing together in Mammoth Lakes this year is truly remarkable and we are delighted to create this unique shared cinematic experience.”

Director of Programming Paul Sbrizzi added, “We scoured our submissions and reached out into the bigger world to find the most original, stylish, heartfelt and compelling work, made by filmmakers with a wide variety of backgrounds and life experiences. We pride ourselves on going beyond established, recognizable brands to focus on raw and innovative filmmaking.”

The MLFF feature film line-up is as follows:

Core Competitions

North American Narrative Features:

Actual People (USA) – An aimless girl in her final week of college goes to absurd lengths to win the affections of a boy from her hometown of Philly and gets twisted up in anxieties about her love life, family, and future. Directed and written by Kit Zauhar. West Coast Premiere

(USA) – A spectacular, surreal, animated musical dark comedy centered on an up-and-coming astronomer who is trying really hard to ignore everything in their life. When Barber gets an internship at NASA, it gets harder to ignore everything, so they have to learn how to be a person. Directed and written by Jonni Phillips. Kickin Knowledge (USA) – Over the course of one thought-provoking breakfast, two immigrant cousins from Rwanda wax philosophical about failure, love, and humanity. Directed and written by Adinan Kamanzi. Theatrical World Premiere

International Narrative Features:

North American Documentary Features:

A Woman on the Outside (USA) – After watching the men in her life disappear to prison, Ivy League over-achiever Kristal strives to keep families connected as a social worker and by helping families visit loved ones in far-off prisons. But when her dad and brother come home, Kristal confronts the ultimate question – can she reunite her own family? Directed by Zara Katz and Lisa Riordan Seville. Written by Kiara C. Jones.

International Documentary Features:

Eternal Spring (Canada/China) – The thrilling story of the takeover of a TV station in China by members of the persecuted Falun Gong religion, and its violent aftermath, rendered in a unique style of 3D animation. It shows that there is a movement inside China that works for human rights, transparency, freedom, and justice. Directed by Jason Loftus. West Coast Premiere

Spotlight Presentations:

Buried (USA) – An avalanche of unforeseeable magnitude breaks free at the Alpine Meadows ski resort on March 31, 1982 — millions of pounds of snow hurtle down the side of the mountain. Over the next five days, through an unrelenting storm and unimaginable tragedy, innocence is lost, mortality faced and Mother Nature is reckoned with, but through it all the rescue team never gives up hope for a miracle. Directed by Jason Drake and Steven Siig.

The festival will also feature a Short Films Program of 32 Narrative Shorts, eleven documentary shorts and 25 animation shorts, as well as a program of fifteen music videos and a screenplay competition.

MLFF jurors include: Allison Amon (EP, Superconductor), Kimberely Browning (Programmer Tribecca) Sarah Crowe (Amazon, Filmmaker), Sarah Diamond (Programmer Slamdance), Riley Folsom (UTA), Caleb Hammond (MovieMaker Magazine), Malin Kan (Programmer AFI), David Massey (Academy Award-Nominated independent filmmaker), Sandra Seeling Lipski (Founder Evolution Mallorca Int’l Film Festival), Scott Steindorff (Producer), Jacques Thelemaque (Filmmaker, Founder Filmmakers Alliance)

Over $40,000 in cash and prizes will be given out in ten categories to this year’s film in competition. Winners will be announced on May 29 at the Award Ceremony.

The last day to purchase early bird tickets and passes is May 9, 2022. The festival will be following standard Covid protocol at the time of event. All indoor events may require masks.

About the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival, held in the scenic and majestic setting of Mammoth Lakes in the Eastern Sierra region of California, brings together world-class cinema, emerging filmmakers, industry veterans, and audiences from around the world to celebrate films with thought-provoking stories. The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival is a non-profit 501 (c)3 under the Eastern Sierra Arts Alliance, which has contributed to the arts and culture of the area through theatre and film festival programming. Visit www.MammothLakesFilmFestival.com for more information or connect on Facebook and Twitter

2022 Mammoth Lakes Film Festival Sponsors include Panavision, Slated, PRG, Tambour Foundation, LightIron, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Mono County Mammoth Lakes Recreation and more.

