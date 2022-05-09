Awards Daily talks to Karen Pittman about the differences between her cool-under-pressure executive producer Mia on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Miranda’s new professor bestie Nya on HBO Max’s And Just Like That.

Karen Pittman is having a big year. Between The Morning Show, And Just Like That, and even Paramount’s Yellowstone, she’s been a regular face on your TV screen.

“I feel like I’ve gotten to the top of a mountain,” says Pittman, “which feels great.”

And she’s playing very interesting, complex women, like Mia Jordan of The Morning Show, who’s still reeling from Mitch Kessler’s actions at UBA as she deals with the complicated feelings surrounding his untimely death and her relationship with the sexual predator. On the opposite end of the spectrum from TMS, her role on And Just Like That shows a woman with a healthy sexual relationship. Her character Professor Nya Wallace has an amazing marriage (with hot sex scenes!), but struggles with whether her identity includes “Mother” in it.

I had the privilege to chat with Pittman about playing these layered women, including why Mia dismisses Daniel (Desean Terry) and his struggles as a fellow person of color, and what’s really holding Nya back from becoming a mother. Watch the chat below!