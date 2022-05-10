Movie theaters have sprung to life over the past few months with Doctor Strange, The Northman, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more seeing healthy box office returns. Well, healthy for a pandemic-inflicted box office, that is. We’re probably looking at a new box office model where shrinking theatrical windows seem to be curtailing ultimate box office revenue. Plus, are Americans even ready to return to theaters following a 2-year hiatus? This week, the Water Cooler Gang looks forward to the summer movie season with our 2022 Summer Movie Preview. Will there be enough major films to keep that slight momentum going? What titles will continue to pull audiences back into movie theaters? Finally, what films are we most eagerly anticipating? We tackle all of this and more as we release our 2022 Summer Movie Preview!

