Emmy-winning Hacks returns this week with its second season. Starting immediately following the end of season one, Hacks season two explores the growing relationship between comic Deborah Vance (Emmy winner Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder). Their relationship hits several snags over the course of this new season as they hit the road to continue building Deborah’s new self-reflective stand-up act.

Awards Daily sits down with Einbinder and the Emmy-winning creative team of Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. They offer a spoiler-free discussion of what’s changed since season one and what audiences can expect them to explore over the second season.

Hacks season two premieres May 12 on HBO Max.