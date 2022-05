The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC today announced the 95th Oscars® will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Academy key dates for the 2022 Oscar® season are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Monday, December 12, 2022

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Eligibility period ends: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 13, 2023

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

95th Oscars: Sunday, March 12, 2023

All dates for the 95th Academy Awards® are subject to change.