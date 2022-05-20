The Hollywood Critics Association has just announced that their 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. An exact time and location have not yet been disclosed, but will be revealed along with the nominations on July 7, 2022.
“We are so thrilled to be hosting our second annual TV Awards and look forward to having a fun and energetic celebration,” notes HCA Founder, Scott Menzel. “Our inaugural television event was slated to take place in-person, but due to the Delta variant, we had to adjust our plans and turn it into a virtual event. It was quite a challenge, but our team put together a ceremony that we were all very proud of.”
The 1st Annual HCA TV Awards streamed live on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The event gained over half a million views on YouTube and over 4 billion impressions on social media. “We were completely blown away by the response,” adds HCA Vice President Nestor Bentancor. “Despite all the challenges associated with launching a new awards ceremony during a pandemic, we were happy to see that the event was embraced, not only by the industry, but by TV fans from all over the world.”
This year, the HCA TV Awards will be a two-night event with night one being dedicated to Broadcast & Cable and night two centered around Streaming Platforms. This edition will have a total of 60 in-competition awards with several new additions that include writing, directing, short-form, and international series. “As we continue to grow over the next several years, our plan is to explore and celebrate more aspects of television,” notes HCA President Lauren Huff. “By splitting the TV Awards ceremony into two nights, we hope to not only highlight a greater amount of projects and talent but also produce shorter ceremonies which will make the experience more memorable and enjoyable for everyone involved.”
In 2021, the Hollywood Critics Association became the first organization to honor broadcast/cable and streamers in separate awards categories. “With the rapid growth of streaming services combined and a larger number of series being released, we wanted to ensure that traditional television like broadcast and cable networks are able to get their moment to shine,” mentions HCA Co-Founder, Ashley Menzel. “Television is constantly evolving, with new streaming services launching each year. We, as an organization, believe it is only fair to level the playing field as broadcast networks have very different budgets than streamers. We felt it was important to acknowledge those differences by creating separate categories allowing each to be recognized equally.”
A complete list of categories for the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards can be found below:
Night One:
- Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama
- Best Cable Series, Drama
- Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
- Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
- Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
- Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
- Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
- Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
- Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy
- Best Cable Series, Comedy
- Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
- Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
- Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
- Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
- Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cables Series, Comedy
- Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
- Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action Television Movie
- Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or Television Movie
- Best Broadcast Network or Cable Reality Show or Competition Series
- Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
- Best Short Form Animation Series
- Best Short Form Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
Night Two:
- Best Streaming Series, Drama
- Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
- Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
- Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
- Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
- Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama
- Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama
- Best Streaming Series, Comedy
- Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
- Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
- Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
- Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
- Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
- Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
- Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Streaming Movie
- Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Writing in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Directing in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
- Best Streaming Animated Series or Television Movie
- Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series
- Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special
- Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series Best International Series
- Best Comedy or Standup Special
- Best Game Show
Dates and Deadlines:
- Thursday, May 26, 2022: Submission entry deadline
- Monday, June 20, 2022: Member voting begins
- Thursday, June 30, 2022: Member voting ends
- Thursday, July 7, 2022: Nominations to be revealed on HCA’s social media accounts beginning at 8am PT Thursday, July 14, 2022: Final voting begins
- Monday, July 25, 2022: Final voting ends
- Saturday, August 13, 2022: HCA TV Awards Ceremony: Broadcast & Cable
- Sunday, August 14, 2022: HCA TV Awards Ceremony: Streaming Platforms
About the Hollywood Critics Association:
Founded in late 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association’s mission is to bring together a diverse and passionate group of critics and entertainment journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood.