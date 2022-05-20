The Hollywood Critics Association has just announced that their 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. An exact time and location have not yet been disclosed, but will be revealed along with the nominations on July 7, 2022.

“We are so thrilled to be hosting our second annual TV Awards and look forward to having a fun and energetic celebration,” notes HCA Founder, Scott Menzel. “Our inaugural television event was slated to take place in-person, but due to the Delta variant, we had to adjust our plans and turn it into a virtual event. It was quite a challenge, but our team put together a ceremony that we were all very proud of.”

The 1st Annual HCA TV Awards streamed live on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The event gained over half a million views on YouTube and over 4 billion impressions on social media. “We were completely blown away by the response,” adds HCA Vice President Nestor Bentancor. “Despite all the challenges associated with launching a new awards ceremony during a pandemic, we were happy to see that the event was embraced, not only by the industry, but by TV fans from all over the world.”

This year, the HCA TV Awards will be a two-night event with night one being dedicated to Broadcast & Cable and night two centered around Streaming Platforms. This edition will have a total of 60 in-competition awards with several new additions that include writing, directing, short-form, and international series. “As we continue to grow over the next several years, our plan is to explore and celebrate more aspects of television,” notes HCA President Lauren Huff. “By splitting the TV Awards ceremony into two nights, we hope to not only highlight a greater amount of projects and talent but also produce shorter ceremonies which will make the experience more memorable and enjoyable for everyone involved.”

In 2021, the Hollywood Critics Association became the first organization to honor broadcast/cable and streamers in separate awards categories. “With the rapid growth of streaming services combined and a larger number of series being released, we wanted to ensure that traditional television like broadcast and cable networks are able to get their moment to shine,” mentions HCA Co-Founder, Ashley Menzel. “Television is constantly evolving, with new streaming services launching each year. We, as an organization, believe it is only fair to level the playing field as broadcast networks have very different budgets than streamers. We felt it was important to acknowledge those differences by creating separate categories allowing each to be recognized equally.”

A complete list of categories for the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards can be found below:

Night One:

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

Best Cable Series, Drama

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Best Cable Series, Comedy

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cables Series, Comedy

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action Television Movie

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or Television Movie

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Best Short Form Animation Series

Best Short Form Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

Night Two:

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Best Streaming Movie

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Best Streaming Animated Series or Television Movie

Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series Best International Series

Best Comedy or Standup Special

Best Game Show

Dates and Deadlines:

Thursday, May 26, 2022: Submission entry deadline

Monday, June 20, 2022: Member voting begins

Thursday, June 30, 2022: Member voting ends

Thursday, July 7, 2022: Nominations to be revealed on HCA’s social media accounts beginning at 8am PT Thursday, July 14, 2022: Final voting begins

Monday, July 25, 2022: Final voting ends

Saturday, August 13, 2022: HCA TV Awards Ceremony: Broadcast & Cable

Sunday, August 14, 2022: HCA TV Awards Ceremony: Streaming Platforms

About the Hollywood Critics Association:

Founded in late 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association’s mission is to bring together a diverse and passionate group of critics and entertainment journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood.