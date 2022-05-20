In an exclusive clip from Netflix’s The Backdrop series, Russian Doll editor Todd Downing, ACE, takes viewers on a journey through one of his favorite sequences from the new season. Given the complexity of the time traveling and body-swapping plot, Downing needed to keep audiences grounded. Here, he explains the process he followed to achieve that grounding through choices of when to edit and when to let a scene play out uninterrupted.

If you’ve caught up with Russian Doll Season Two, then take a look at this fascinating exploration into the editing process with Todd Downing, ACE, in Netflix’s The Backdrop.