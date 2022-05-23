Katy Fray, the makeup department head on Paramount+’s The Offer, tackled several enormous challenges put in front of her with style and grace. The series offers a version, largely told through Al Ruddy’s (Miles Teller) perspective, of the trials and tribulations involved in making the 1972 Oscar-winning classic The Godfather.

Given the multiple time periods at play, Fray needed to create looks that referenced not only the 1940s-inspired looks of Dick Smith’s original creations but also the New York and LA-based characters shown in the 1960s and 1970s. Plus, she needed to create looks for two larger-than-life characters: Justin Chambers’ Marlon Brando and Giovanni Ribisi’s Joe Columbo.

Here, in a video interview with Awards Daily, The Offer makeup department head reveals how she and her team accomplished it all, including Ribisi’s enthusiasm for becoming a Columbo-like as possible. She describes the different looks boasted by the coastal elites of the 1970s. She also talks about the subtle approaches she took that ultimately help define the characters themselves.

Check out our interview with The Offer‘s Katy Fray. The Offer streams exclusively on Paramount+.