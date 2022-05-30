Today, Netflix unveiled a series of photos from the now-filming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro. Starring Bradley Cooper as Bernstein, the film focuses on his marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. Jeremy Strong, Matt Bomer, and Maya Hawke round out the cast.

Judging from these photos, the Netflix film could contend for makeup giving the astonishing transformation Cooper undergoes to play the elder Bernstein. In addition to starring, Cooper also wrote and directed the picture, which should be in the conversation for this year’s Oscar season.

Have a look at this incredible photos.

Maestro

Directed: Bradley Cooper (Academy Award® Nominee)

Cast: Bradley Cooper (Academy Award® Nominee), Carey Mulligan (Academy Award® Nominee), Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke

Produced by: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner, Amy Durning