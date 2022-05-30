Awards Daily talks to 2021 Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed about going from Season 1 sweetheart to Season 2 baddie in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

It seems like everyone is mad at Ted Lasso at some point during Season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning comedy. First, Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) lashes out on the pitch at the prospect of Coach Lasso bringing Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) back to the team, and then of course Nathan “Nate” Shelley, played by Nick Mohammed, doesn’t get the attention he desires from his mentor and lets it fester over the course of a season. Why did Nate go down this dark path?

“Nate is a lot more lost than Sam,” says Mohammed. “Nate doesn’t have the support network, whether it be friends or family around him, to keep him in check.”

The Ted Lasso writing team has often compared the show to Star Wars, and this is definitely Nate’s Darth Vader season, where he goes behind Ted’s back in one of the most hurtful ways a friend could.

I had the chance to chat with Mohammed about taking this awkward, soft-spoken character to dark places this season and whether his final scene with Coach Lasso is actually Nate finding his voice. Watch below!