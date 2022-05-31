Think about the worst boss you ever had. Is Ana Gasteyer’s Katherine Hastings worse?

In NBC’s American Auto, Gasteyer’s character becomes the CEO of an industry that she knows nothing about. Hastings comes from the pharmaceutical world, so it raises a few eyebrows at Payne Automotive when she is charged with leading the company in a new direction. Not only does she might have some insecurity at the top, but she must contend with infantile employees like Ike Barinholtz’s Landon who hurl misogynistic comments about her to her face.

Gasteyer was thrilled to join Justin Spitzer’s newest comedy series, because he knows how to assemble a great ensemble. We are living through a golden age of network comedy ensembles, but it feels like American Auto is a bit of an underdog (it was recently picked up for season 2), and Gasteyer loves playing a character with seemingly no shame.

Because Katherine has attained a level of wealth and status, she doesn’t connect with the salt of the earth individuals that made the auto industry what it truly is. At the end of season one, however, Katherine must make an appeal to keep her job, and that will definitely be worth exploring in the sophomore season. Is someone like Katherine Hastings allowed to feel lonely at the top?