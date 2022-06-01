Awards Daily chats with 2020 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy nominee Matthew Macfadyen about Tom’s betrayal in Season 3 of HBO’s Succession.

If there was a man of the hour in Succession‘s Season 3 finale, it was Tom Wambsgans. He pulled the ultimate fast one on his wife and tipped her father off to the sibling coup threatening Waystar Royco. No one saw it coming, especially Shiv.

What a difference a season of television makes, since at the end of Succession Season 2, we saw a forlorn Tom questioning himself and his marriage with heartbreaking lines like, “I wonder if the sad I’d be without you would be less than the sad I get from being with you.” Now he’s making her the sad one.

While most of Season 3 finds Tom joking about the possibility of jail, he comes out on top at the end—or as I learned from my interview with Matthew Macfadyen—for now. He still has a long road ahead of him with solidifying his role at Waystar.

Check out my interview below where we talk about Greg and Tom’s relationship, why Tom is desperate to get Shiv pregnant, and also the complexity of why it felt so bad to see fan-favorite Tom get a big win.