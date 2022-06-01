Stranger Things released its fourth season last Friday in advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday. The move proved astute as audiences, free from school and work, consumed the latest entry en masse. It helped give Netflix some sorely needed good publicity after a rough few months. Although to be fair, it also had Disney+’s Obi-Wan and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick nipping at its heels. Nonetheless, Stranger Things and Netflix claimed the title of streaming champ. That’s all well and good, but how is the show? Does season four measure up to previous seasons? Is it worse? Or does it set the stage for a triumphant final season, filming in early 2023? We dive into the latest Hawkins adventure and spitball its Emmy chances.

