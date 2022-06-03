Isaac McAdoo grew in several major ways over Ted Lasso season two.

Following the departure of team captain Roy Kent, Isaac inherited the role, but the transition wasn’t as easy as you might have thought. Isaac’s self-imposed pressure to lead the team changed his personality — not for the better. It took Roy Kent returning to the pitch to bring the Isaac we grew to love from season one back to the forefront. One of Ted Lasso season two’s greatest scenes involves a nighttime pick-up football match where Isaac remembers that having fun is okay too.

Actor Kola Bokkini takes us on Isaac’s journey with the grace and ease of a seasoned actor. His natural charisma serves him well in the role. He stands out amongst a full roster of very strong actors.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Bokkini talks about the great fun, collaboration, and partnership involved in working on Ted Lasso. He talks about filming that very nighttime scene and what it meant to Isaac as a character. He also talks about Isaac’s other big season two moment: the ceremonial haircut he gives Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) before a secretive date. Finally, he gives a few hints about what we can expect from Ted Lasso‘s upcoming third season.

